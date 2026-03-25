March 26 – April 1: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

March 27 – Crave Original Docuseries BLUE COLLAR *Series Premiere*

Each episode of BLUE COLLAR focuses on a single profession, following Dan Petronijevic (THE TRADES) as he arrives as a rookie with no script, no stunt doubles, and no way to fake it. Throughout, he works alongside seasoned professionals who set the pace and have zero patience for dead weight. Part workplace comedy, part trial by fire, the original docuseries celebrates the resilience, loyalty, humour, and hard work found in everyday working-class life. Petronijevic swaps punchlines for pressure by stepping into some of Canada’s toughest, dirtiest, and most physically demanding jobs. All 10 episodes of BLUE COLLAR are available for streaming on Friday, March 27.

March 27 – ANACONDA (2025) *Movie Premiere*

The entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic ‘classic’ film Anaconda, features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation.

April 1 – Canadian Original THE MIGHTIEST *Season 3 Premiere*

THE MIGHTIEST is a high-energy, action-packed adventure taking viewers into the world of the biggest, fastest, and most unique mechanical marvels working today. From the stratosphere to the open sea, these monstrous machines push the boundaries of engineering and ingenuity as they redefine strength, speed, and scale. With immersive points of view, 360° storytelling and insightful expert interviews, THE MIGHTIEST highlights the machines and people that keep our world running. Season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. on USA Network, and streams next day on Crave, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of March 26 – April 1.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

March 27 – COLOR THEORIES BY JULIO TORRES (New Comedy Special)

March 27 – PRIVILEGES S1 E1 (Series Premiere)

Movies

March 27 – ANNIVERSARY

March 27 – PRETTY THING

March 27 – ANACONDA (2025)

March 27 – OFF THE GRID

March 27 – DIRTY DANCING (1987)

March 27 – INGRID GOES WEST

STARZ

March 27 – ONE WEEK *Canadian Title*

March 27 – TAKE THIS WALTZ *Canadian Title*

March 27 – THE FABELMANS

March 27 – LONG LIFE, HAPPINESS AND PROSPERITY *Canadian Title*

March 27 – SCORE: A HOCKEY MUSICAL *Canadian Title*

March 27 – SHOOTING STARS

Additional Highlights

March 27 – Crave Original BLUE COLLAR S1 E1-10 (Series Premiere) *Canadian Title*

March 27 – PRIVILEGES S1 E1 (Series Premiere)

March 30 – CLUB CUMMING S1 E1-2 (Series Premiere)

April 1 – Canadian Original THE MIGHTIEST S3 E1 (Season Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

April 1 – Canadian Original THE MIGHTIEST S3 E1 (Season Premiere) *following USA Network