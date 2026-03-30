From Rush to Joni, Canada’s Biggest Night in Music Drew Big Audiences on CBC

During a night filled with surprise appearances and moving tributes to music icons Nelly Furtado and Joni Mitchell, the 55th Annual JUNO Awards live from Hamilton, Ontario brought in big numbers on all CBC platforms with audiences growing across television, radio and digital and the highest-ever number of streams for the annual Awards Broadcast.

CBC audience highlights for the 2026 JUNO Awards on Sunday, March 29 at 8 pm ET:

The Awards were streamed more than 1,800,000 times in Canada and around the world on CBC’s digital and streaming platforms including CBC Gem and YouTube, an increase of 150 per cent over the 2025 JUNO Awards.

times in Canada and around the world on CBC’s digital and streaming platforms including CBC Gem and YouTube, an increase of over the 2025 JUNO Awards. The most-watched moment of the night was Joni Mitchell’s acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award presented by your National Arts Centre, with 928,000 viewers watching on television at 9:56 pm ET/6:56 pm PT.

watching on television at 9:56 pm ET/6:56 pm PT. 2.6 million viewers tuned into CBC TV for some portion of the Awards Broadcast with an average overnight audience of 765,000 , an increase of 11 per cent compared to 2025.

viewers tuned into CBC TV for some portion of the Awards Broadcast with an average overnight audience of , an increase of 11 per cent compared to 2025. 482,000 listened on CBC Radio, with an average audience of 108,000 , up 15 per cent compared to 2025.

listened on CBC Radio, with an average audience of , up 15 per cent compared to 2025. Audiences spent over 1.9 million hours with the JUNO Awards across all platforms, an increase of 18 per cent compared to 2025.

Hosted by Mae Martin, 2026 JUNO Awards broadcast on CBC included Rush‘s first-ever JUNO Awards stage performance, a powerful tribute to Joni Mitchell presented by Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Nelly Furtado‘s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, presented by Drake. The all-Canadian lineup included performances by Arkells, The Beaches, Cameron Whitcomb, Sofia Camara, MICO, William Prince and Daniel Caesar, who was presented with the International Achievement Award on the Broadcast. Canadian icons were celebrated with a special tribute performances for Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Joni Mitchell by Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell presented by the National Music Centre and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Nelly Furtado by Alessia Cara, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Lido Pimienta, Shawn Desman and Tanya Tagaq. Presenters taking the stage included Begonia, Billy Talent, Melanie Fiona, Majid Jordan, Mustafa and members of Canada’s Olympic women’s hockey team and PWHL stars Sarah Nurse and Renata Fast.

The 2026 JUNO Awards Broadcast was produced by Insight Productions (a Blue Ant Studios Company) in partnership with CBC and The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS).

Fans can rewatch every performance and memorable moment from the 55th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast on CBC Gem and on CBC Music’s YouTube page. For recap coverage and a full list of JUNO Award winners from the weekend, visit CBCMusic.ca/JUNOS and junoawards.ca .

Audience Data Sources

Gem Source: Adobe Analytics, March 29, 2026, Total Streams Started is based on ‘content starts’ , Time Spent/UV is based on content time spent/unique visitors.

TV Source: Numeris TV Meter, Total Canada, CBC Total, Sunday, March 29, 2026, Unconfirmed Audience Data, Comparison to 2025 Junos Overnight Audience Data.

cbc.ca & Listen Source: Adobe Analytics, CBC Production. Content starts, total time spent (Hours). Hourly dimension, live stream by regions. March 29, 2026. 8p-10:30p ET,CT,MT,PT, AT 9p-11:30p | cbc.ca/music/junos Adobe Analytics cbc prod. Content starts, total time spent (Hours). March 29, 2026. 8p-10:30p ET,CT,MT,PT, AT 9p-11:30p.

Radio Source: Numeris Radio PPM, Total Canada, Radio One & CBC Music, Sunday, March 29, 2025, 9-11p AT, 8-10p ET, 7-9p CT, 6-8p MT & 5-7p PT, P2+ & A30-49, AMA & Reach, generated by InstarRadio (unconfirmed)

YouTube source: YouTube Studio, CBC Music channel, data reflects stream completion. Comparison to LIVE views only from previous broadcast. March 29, 2026 vs. March 30, 2025.