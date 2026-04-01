Netflix Top 10: Week of March 23 – Listen Up, Lads – “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” Takes No. 1 in the Top 10

As if by order of Tommy Shelby himself, fans put Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man at No. 1 on the English film list for a second week with 19.4 million views. In the film, Shelby (Cillian Murphy) ends his self-imposed exile, returning to Birmingham as World War II ravages England and his estranged son Duke (Barry Keoghan), the new leader of the Peaky Blinders, becomes embroiled in a Nazi scheme. Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Stephen Graham are among the cast.

Also maintaining its position in the Top 10 for a third week, ONE PIECE Season 2 held strong at No. 1 on the English TV list with 5.9 million views. Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew finally enter the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea full of new places, new friends, and new dangers, as they continue their search for treasure. Straw Hats, new and old, put Season 1 at No. 8 on the list with 2.6 million views.

One place where all is not smooth sailing is in the new horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which came in at No. 2 on the English TV list with 4.5 million views in its first four days. The eight-episode debut series from creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston is executive produced by the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things) and takes place in the days leading up to Rachel (Camila Morrone) and Nicky’s (Adam DiMarco) wedding at his family’s posh home in the woods. As the title suggests, there’s a reason Rachel feels uneasy the more she spends time with Nicky’s family and the creepy locals. .

Celebrating something very good, fans put BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG at No. 3 on the non-English TV list with 3.6 million views. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performed live from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul as they celebrated the band’s latest album, ARIRANG, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Swim,” as well as topping the Billboard 200. For a look at the making of the new album, fans were treated to the debut of BTS: THE RETURN, putting the documentary at No. 3 on the non-English film list with 3.3 million views. Bao Nguyen (The Greatest Night in Pop) directs this intimate look at the group as they gathered in Los Angeles to record the album and prepared to perform together for the first time in more than three years.

Radioactive Emergency rose to the No. 1 spot of the non-English TV list, amassing 7 million views. Inspired by true events, the Brazilian thriller series centers on the first responders, doctors, and nuclear physicists who race to contain the spread of radioactive material in order to save thousands of lives. Debuting in the No. 2 spot with 4.9 million views is Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole. The adaptation of the hit crime novel stars Tobias Santelmann as Harry Hole, a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who must race to track down a serial killer while working alongside his longtime adversary, the corrupt Detective Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman).

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2 moved up to No. 3 on the English TV list with 4.2 million views. The latest episodes of the Tyler Perry-created drama series zoom in on the cosmetics dynasty, now headed by its new COO – Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a former exotic dancer and the new wife of businessman Horace Bellarie (Ricco Ross). Fans can look forward to more intrigue when the series returns for Season 3.

And the love continues to flow for Season 7 of Virgin River as Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) begin their shared life as newlyweds. The season remains in the Top 10 at No. 4 on the English TV list with 4.1 million views.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

2 War Machine

3 Anaconda

4 KPop Demon Hunters

5 The Bad Guys 2

6 Minions: The Rise of Gru

7 What Happens in Vegas

8 40 Acres

9 The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

10 Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 ONE PIECE: Season 2

2 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

3 Beauty in Black: Season 2

4 Virgin River: Season 7

5 Homicide: New York: Season 2

6 Raw: March 23, 2026

7 The Predator of Seville: Limited Series

8 ONE PIECE: Season 1

9 Heartbreak High: Season 3

10 Bridgerton: Season 4

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

2 Code 3

3 Domestic Disturbance

4 War Machine

5 Downhill

6 The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

7 A Cinderella Story

8 KPop Demon Hunters

9 Mardaani 3

10 Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Homicide: New York: Season 2

2 The Predator of Seville: Limited Series

3 Virgin River: Season 7

4 Age of Attraction: Season 1

5 Raw: March 23, 2026

6 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

7 Detective Hole: Season 1

8 WWE Smackdown: March 27, 2026

9 ONE PIECE: Season 2

10 Radioactive Emergency: Season 1

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 Beauty in Black: Season 2

2 Homicide: New York: Season 2

3 Raw: March 23, 2026

4 Virgin River: Season 7

5 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

6 Age of Attraction: Season 1

7 The Predator of Seville: Limited Series

8 Ms. Rachel: Season 1

9 ONE PIECE: Season 2

10 Ms. Rachel: Season 2