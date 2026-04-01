Crave Highlights for April 2026

TV Series News

NETWORK

The Assembly (CBC) has been renewed for a Second season.

Grey's Anatomy (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a 23rd season.

Watson (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

DMV (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med & Chicago PD (NBC / Citytv) have been renewed for another season.

CIA (CBS / Global) has been renewed for a Second season.

Yes, Chef! (NBC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Marshals (CBS / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Doc (FOX / Global) has been renewed for a Third season.

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville & High Potential (ABC) have been renewed for another season.

Abbott Elementary (ABC / Global) has been renewed for a Sixth season.

SPECIALTY

Talamasca: The Secret Order (AMC) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel / W Network) 4th and Final Season Premieres April 19, 2026.

Neighbors (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Paradise (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

When Hope Calls (Great American Family) Season 3 Premieres April 26, 2026 on Super Channel Heart & Home.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC / AMC+) Season 3 Premieres June 7, 2026.

The Bear (FX on Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Upcoming 5th season will be the Final Season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 12, 2026.

STREAMING

The Runarounds (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Deli Boys (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 27, 2026.

Crooks (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres April 14, 2026.

Women in Blue (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 12, 2026.

School Spirits (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Late Bloomer (Crave) Season 3 Premieres April 24, 2026.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) has been renewed for a 20th season; Season 19 Premieres May 28, 2026.

Wonder Man (Disney+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Hacks (HBO Max / Crave) 5th and Final Season Premieres April 9, 2026.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Second and Final season.

Cross (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

Project Runway Canada (Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Night Agent (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Four Seasons (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.

The legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 4 Premieres June 3, 2026.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video) Third and Final Season Premieres May 13, 2026.

Rivals (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 15, 2026.

From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) Season 4 Premieres April 19, 2026.

Sugar (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 19, 2026.

Beef (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres April 16, 2026.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres June 11, 2026.