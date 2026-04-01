Crave Highlights for April 2026

APRIL 1 – Canadian Original THE MIGHTIEST *Season 3 Premiere*
- THE MIGHTIEST is a high-energy, action-packed adventure taking viewers into the world of the biggest, fastest, and most unique mechanical marvels working today. From the stratosphere to the open sea, these monstrous machines push the boundaries of engineering and ingenuity as they redefine strength, speed, and scale. With immersive points of view, 360° storytelling and insightful expert interviews, THE MIGHTIEST highlights the machines and people that keep our world running. Season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, and streams next day on Crave, with new episodes dropping weekly.
APRIL 3 – THE HOUSEMAID *Movie Premiere*
- Based on the best-selling novel and directed by Paul Feig, THE HOUSEMAID follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney) who accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous – a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power.
APRIL 6 – FORENSIC FACTOR *Season 9 Premiere*
- Season 9 of FORENSIC FACTOR premieres Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, and streams next day on Crave. In this can’t-miss ninth season, cases include the Southern Gothic tale of the Murdaugh murders, a deadly intruder caught by new and unproven digital technology, a philandering preacher who nearly gets away with murder, a random killing solved by a mere bullet casing, a novel and unexpected murderer, and a serial killer pinned down by a dogged investigator and forensic science.
APRIL 9 – THE MINIATURE WIFE *Series Premiere*
- Based on a short story written by Manuel Gonzalez, the one-hour, 10-episode dramedy, THE MINIATURE WIFE, examines the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.
APRIL 9 – HBO Max Original Series HACKS *Season 5 Premiere*
- The Emmy®-winning HBO Max original series HACKS returns for its fifth and final season on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The 10-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Fridays. In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian.
APRIL 10 – SORRY, BABY *Movie Premiere*
- Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. When a beloved friend visits on the brink of a major milestone, Agnes starts to realize just how stuck she’s been and begins to work through how to move forward. SORRY, BABY is written, directed by, and starring Eva Victor, alongside Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), and Kelly McCormack (GEORGE & TAMMY).
APRIL 12 – HBO Original Series EUPHORIA *Season 3 Premiere*
- Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy nominee and DGA Award® winner Sam Levinson, and starring two-time Emmy winner Zendaya, the eight-episode third season of the critically acclaimed juggernaut EUPHORIA begins streaming Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Taking place five years after the events of Season 2, and seeing the return of series regulars Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, and Maude Apatow, Season 3 follows the group of childhood friends as they wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. EUPHORIA follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
APRIL 14 – HBO Original Series THE DARK WIZARD *Series Premiere*
- THE DARK WIZARD is an unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, one of the world’s most influential and controversial climbers, BASE jumpers, and highline walkers. The series traces the jaw dropping feats that made him a legend, as well as the personal turmoil that defined his life. The four-part HBO Original docuseries debuts Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET.
APRIL 22 – CASH CAB *Season 10 Premiere*
- CASH CAB is back for its 10th season with 26 all-new episodes where unsuspecting passengers become instant contestants on the hit game show on wheels. Hosted by Adam Growe, riders answer trivia to win cash—while wrong answers earn strikes, and three strikes ends the game at the curb. Fan-favourite twists like the Red Light Challenge return, alongside the double or nothing finale Cash Cab Karaoke, where contestants must sing for their money or lose it all! Two new episodes air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Much and stream next day on Crave.
APRIL 24 – Crave Original Series LATE BLOOMER *Season 3 Premiere*
- Season 3 of the hit Crave Original dramedy LATE BLOOMER debuts its two-episode premiere on Friday, April 24. Executive produced, created by, and starring Jasmeet Raina, the eight-episode third season follows Jasmeet Dutta (Raina) who after closing a chapter on his last relationship, turns the page with new heights in his career, including starring in his first film, entering the livestream world, and growing a dedicated fandom. But as he battles the pressures of his career, he struggles to maintain his relationships with his friends and family. LATE BLOOMER follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Fridays.
APRIL 24 – HALF MAN *Limited Series Premiere*
- Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd) are brothers. Not related in blood but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other’s lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall’s wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day. Capturing 30 years in the lives of these broken men, HALF MAN is a six-part limited series from Emmy-winning creator Richard Gadd (BABY REINDEER) exploring brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships.