CBC Music Announces Searchlight 2024 Winner

CBC today announced alt-pop, singer-songwriter Maggie Andrew from Waverley, Nova Scotia as the Grand Prize winner of CBC MUSIC’S SEARCHLIGHT 2024 contest. Artists in every province and territory submitted an application including an original song for consideration and the panel of judges awarded the top spot to Maggie Andrew.

“Winning Searchlight is a really incredible feeling, in a way it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Maggie Andrew. “There are so many people around me who have helped and continue to help bring my visions to life and without them I know I wouldn’t be here right now. I’m really excited! Searchlight this year was filled with so many talented artists, ones who I am lucky to call friends and others that I admire very much. I’m feeling a lot of gratitude and truly just happy to be here.”

Andrew has gained notice for her edgy alternative pop, collecting over 6 million combined streams on her music and has received several accolades including the 2024 ECMA African Canadian Artist of the Year award and the SOCAN x Sirius XM Young Canadian Songwriters Award in 2021. She was also a finalist in CBC Music’s Searchlight last year, making the Top 10. More information and music from Maggie Andrew is available at CBCMusic.ca/searchlight

In addition, four winning acts in the special SEARCHLIGHT 2024 categories are: winner of the Outstanding Country Artist category, Amanda Jordan from Smiths Falls, ON; winner of the Outstanding Indigenous Artist category, pop singer-songwriter Dee Dee Austin from Fall River, NS; winner of the Songwriting Prize category punk group NOBRO from Montreal, QC; and 16-year-old pop artist Summer Bennett from Paradise, NL takes the Top Teen category.

As part of the Grand Prize, Maggie Andrew will take part in the Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class talent development program, receive a residency at the National Music Centre in Calgary courtesy of Partake Brewing, a Yangaroo Music DMDS music and video promotion package and $1,000 from Long & McQuade towards the purchase of music equipment. Full prizing details can be found at CBCMusic.ca/searchlight.