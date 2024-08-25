CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for August 25 – September 7, 2024

The next 2 weeks see the premiere of 5 new series and the return of Only Murders in the Building, Slow Horses, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power & The Sommerdahl Murders. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Crave’s new original comedy Don’t Even and 4 new series from Netflix: Spanish medical drama Breathless, Dark comedy Kaos, Sci-fi anime series Terminator Zero and mystery drama The Perfect Couple. In addition, Hotel Portofino, Orphan Black, Sunny & The Serpent Queen conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid & The Proof is Out There: Alien Edition (History) and 100 Day Hotel Challenge (HGTV), while Bering Sea Gold & Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery), Bobby’s Triple Threat & Guy’s Grocery Games (Food Network), Bargain Block (HGTV), Pawn Stars & The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History) and Outlast (Netflix) return with an all-new season. Also, The Bachelorette (ABC) concludes its current season.

On the game show front, Claim to Fame, The Quiz with Balls & Who Wants to be a Millionaire? conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new HBO docuseries Wise Guy David Chase and the Sopranos, the two-part documentary delves deep into the psyche of The Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase. It offers insight and inspiration along with clips from the show, audition videos and behind-the-scenes footage.

Happy Viewing!

[gap height=”20″]

SUNDAY AUGUST 25



[gap height=”20″]

Orphan Black – SEASON 1 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 10:07pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

MONDAY AUGUST 26



[gap height=”20″]

The Sommerdahl Murders – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Bering Sea Gold – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

TUESDAY AUGUST 27



[gap height=”20″]

Only Murders in the Building – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

Gods of Tennis – SEASON 1 FINALE (TVO @ 8pm ET)

Hoffman Family Gold – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 28



[gap height=”20″]

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? – SEASON 3 FINALE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Claim to Fame – SEASON 3 FINALE (Citytv and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Pawn Stars – SEASON 22 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)



HOLY MARVELS WITH DENNIS QUAID – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

Illuminating the remarkable history, perplexing mysteries and legendary journeys behind some of the world’s most sacred and holy relics, including objects of immortality, holy riches and revered monuments.

[gap height=”20″]

THURSDAY AUGUST 29



[gap height=”20″]

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



KAOS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.



TERMINATOR ZERO – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling — and indestructible — cyborg.

Masters of Illusion – SEASON 10 FINALE (The CW @ 9pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

FRIDAY AUGUST 30



[gap height=”20″]



BREATHLESS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.

Bobby’s Triple Threat – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Serpent Queen – SEASON 2 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 1



[gap height=”20″]

Hotel Portofino – SEASON 3 FINALE (PBS @ 8pm ET)



THE PROOF IS OUT THERE: ALIEN EDITION – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 8pm ET)

In this special edition series, journalist Tony Harris presents evidence of UFO sightings from around the globe; Tony and a team of experts will analyze said evidence and render a verdict on whether these videos prove that aliens exist or not.

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Great North – Season 4 Fall Premiere (FOX @ 9:30pm ET)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 3



[gap height=”20″]

The Bachelorette – SEASON 21 FINALE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

The Quiz with Balls – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 9pm ET)



100 DAY HOTEL CHALLENGE – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

After their remodel of the Sunburst Inn, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are on a mission to save two more mom and pop hotels.

[gap height=”20″]

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 4



[gap height=”20″]

Slow Horses – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Sunny – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Outlast – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

The Real CSI – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)



DON’T EVEN – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

The series follows two best friends in late ’90s Winnipeg as they grapple with their uncertain futures in the summer after their final high school year.

Guy’s Grocery Games – SEASON 37 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Bargain Block – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 5



[gap height=”20″]



THE PERFECT COUPLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect.

[gap height=”20″]

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 6



[gap height=”20″]

Whose Line Is It Anyway? – SEASON 21 PREMIERE (The CW @ 8pm ET)

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4 Fall Premiere (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

[gap height=”20″]

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7



[gap height=”20″]



WISE GUY DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET) *2-Part Docuseries*

The two-part documentary delves deep into the psyche of The Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase. It offers insight and inspiration along with clips from the show, audition videos and behind-the-scenes footage.