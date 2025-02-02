Canadian Documentary Series Sounds Black Premieres February 1 on The History® Channel and Streams on StackTV

The new Canadian-original documentary series Sounds Black (4×60) from Corus Entertainment examines the origins and impact of Black Music in Canada. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Cazhhmere Downey, with contributions from Canadian music luminaries, the four episodes take viewers on a journey through Black Canadian music’s tangled diasporic roots and its road to international dominance. Sounds Black premieres Saturday, February 1 with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel and streaming on STACKTV . The remaining two parts air Saturday, February 8 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Corus Entertainment is pleased to spotlight this important history and storytelling,” said Rachel Nelson, Vice President of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. “In conjunction with our talented production partners at Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films, we’re proud to present Sounds Black to our Canadian audiences which highlights the origins, rich history and impact of Black Music in our country.”

Sounds Black features expert voices including Jully Black, Keshia Chanté, Deborah Cox, Fefe Dobson, Kardinal Offishall, Maestro Fresh Wes, and more. Throughout the documentary the series examines the history and influence of Black music in Canada, the systemic barriers that Black artists face, the journey and impact of Black women in the industry, and the current state of the industry with home-grown superstars like Deborah Cox, The Weeknd and Drake.

“We are proud to present Sounds Black, a series that amplifies the groundbreaking impact and contributions of Black artists in Canada. This project is a celebration of resilience, innovation, and culture. Through our documentary we hope to inspire future generations and ensure that the rich history of Black music in Canada is recognized and celebrated,” said Amos Adetuyi, Founder & CEO, Circle Blue Entertainment and Floyd Kane, Founder & CEO, Freddie Films.

The four-part series Sounds Black includes:

Episode 1: The Seeds

Highlighting the roots of Black music in Canada; from the early Black settlers of the Underground Railroad to the 1960s Caribbean migration which introduced new music to Canada that still influences the industry today.

Guest Contributors: John Bronski, Big C, Ghetto Concept, Jarvis Church, Baby Blue Sound Crew, Crack of Dawn, Fefe Dobson, In Essence, MC J & Cool G, Dalton Higgins, JRDN, Infinite, Jesse Jones (estate of Denise Jones), DJ Mastermind, Michie Mee, Kardinal Offishall, RT, SATE, Shad, Director X.

Episode 2: Pay Me

Examining the systemic barriers that Black artists face in the radio and music label industry and the pivotal moments and historic protests that shaped the current landscape of the music industry.

Guest Contributors: Ivan Berry, John Bronski, Big C, Choclair, Deborah Cox, In Essence, Farley Flex, Dalton Higgins, DJ Mastermind, Ron Nelson, Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Shad, Master T, Dream Warriors, Maestro Fresh Wes, Director X

Episode 3: Women of The Music

Exploring the journey of Black women in Canadian music, their ongoing fight for recognition and opportunity, and celebrating their significant achievement garnered despite racism, sexism and limited industry support.

Guest Contributors: Salome Bey, Jully Black, Divine Brown, Keshia Chanté, Deborah Cox, Fefe Dobson, Dalton Higgins, Michie Mee, SATE, Jackie Shane, Liberty Silver, and Portia White.

Episode 4: The Takeover

Examining the current state of Black Music in Canada, the impact of losing Canada’s first Black radio station FLOW 93.5 and the impact of The Remix Project, a cultural hub which nurtures artists from marginalized communities. Then, discussing the power of the internet which has allowed artists, like Drake and The Weeknd, to bypass industry barriers.

Guest Contributors: Big C, Keshia Chanté, Dalton Higgins, Adria Kain, Rich Kidd, DJ Mastermind, Kardinal Offishall, Pressa, Saukrates, Gavin Sheppard, Reeny Smith, TOBi, Director X