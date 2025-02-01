BritBox – February 2025 Listings

David Tennant hosts the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, Britain’s biggest night in film. Join this star-studded ceremony showcasing and honouring world-class talent for their outstanding achievements in film. Streaming on BritBox in North America, February 16.

Starring as the titular Ruth, Lucy Boynton (Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?) portrays the last woman in Britain to be hanged in A Cruel Love: The Ellis Story. The true crime miniseries premieres in North America on BritBox, February 17.

Don Gilet (EastEnders) is the latest Saint Marie sleuth on the upcoming season of Death in Paradise. Solve the case and soak in the tropical charm when season 14 comes to BritBox this February.

The final seasons of BAFTA-winning programs Peep Show and Shameless air on BritBox this February. Say farewell to Mark and Jeremy and the Gallagher family on February 14 and 28, respectively.

February 1, 2025: Rocks (2019) | New to BritBox | 1 x 90′ | All at Once

Rocks (Bukky Bakray, Liaison) (15) is a teenage girl with big dreams for the future, loyal fun friends and an adoring, though mischievous, little brother Emmanuel (D’angelou Osei Kissiedu, Trying) (7). Rocks enjoys school (as much as any teenager does) and lives a full vibrant life in East London with her team of London-centric female best friends. Rocks’ world is turned upside down when she returns from school to find her mum gone, having left some cash and a note offering little explanation except that she is sorry. Determined to stick with her brother and avoid being taken into care against all odds, Rocks leaves her home and hides in pockets of East London. As each day becomes tougher and her secret harder to hide, Rocks starts to push away those who love her and her friendship group begins to fracture. When the authorities finally catch up with her, there is really only one source of support for her to turn to: her friends. A film about the joy, resilience and spirit of girlhood.

February 4, 2025: Tree on a Hill S1 | North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | All at Once

Clive (Rhodri Meilir, My Family) and Margaret (Nia Roberts, Hidden) live a quiet life in the rural Welsh town of Penwyllt. It’s a gentle, chocolate-box-like place, but Clive is aware things are changing and cracks in the idyllic town are starting to show: the police are investigating mysterious fires in the countryside, and he can’t help but feel something darker could be going on. When Margaret’s sister and her husband Glyn (Richard Harrington, Silent Witness) go on holiday, Clive says he’ll cat sit. One night, Clive and Margaret sneak over to the house and drink like naughty teenagers. But when Glyn surprises them by coming home early, in her shock and unaware it is him, Margaret makes a split decision and smashes a bottle over his head, accidentally killing him. This one act turns their lives upside down and sets off a catalogue of disasters and curious happenings.

February 7, 2025: Peep Show S8 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Mark’s (David Mitchell, Ludwig) life unravels as he faces unemployment and a midlife crisis, while Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) struggles with addiction.



February 10, 2025: Breaking Dad: Britain’s Unlikeliest Drug Dealer S1 | North America Premiere | 2 x 60′ | All at Once

How Richard Lubbock, a mild-mannered, North London, Jewish family-man became Britain’s biggest meth dealer is now revealed for the first time in these two gripping one-hour films. Inspired by his son James’s memoir Breaking Dad, this stranger than fiction story recounts a cautionary tale as Richard risks everything to swap his comfortable life for one of crime at a time when one of the most addictive drugs on the planet was making its way into the beating heartland of the London club scene. This is the story of the most unlikely character who contributed to the rise of meth in Britain in the early 2000s, and how the police managed to eventually catch him. At times shocking, often unbelievable, but all 100% true.

February 14, 2025: Peep Show S9 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

The series finale brings closure as Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) and Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) find solace in their enduring friendship.

February 14, 2025: Jon and Lucy’s Odd Couples S1 | North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | All at Once

Comedians Jon Richardson (Meet the Richardsons) and Lucy Beaumont (Meet the Richardsons) put their own marriage flaws to one side to judge everyone else’s, by inviting two unsuspecting celebrity couples to go head-to-head and decide who has the best relationship.

February 16, 2025: EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 | North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 1 x 120′ | Live

David Tennant hosts the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, Britain’s biggest night in film. Join this star-studded ceremony showcasing and honoring world-class talent for their outstanding achievements in film. Streaming on BritBox in North America.

February 17, 2025: A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story | BritBox Original, North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 4 x 60′ | 2x weekly on release, then weekly

Compelling true crime drama telling the hidden story of Ruth Ellis and exposing the timeless British obsessions of class, sex and death. Set in 1955 in the glamorous and intoxicating world of London club-land, Ruth (Lucy Boynton, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?) found acclaim, aged 28, as the capital’s youngest club manager. But her success soon unraveled as she became entwined in an abusive relationship with racing driver David Blakely (Laurie Davidson, Mary & George). On trial for his murder, Ruth was condemned to die by a system which judged her for far more than her crime.

February 19, 2025: Death in Paradise S14 | North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 8 x 60′ | Weekly

There’s a stranger in paradise – a new detective with a dazzling assortment of outlandish puzzles to solve. Don Gilet (EastEnders) joins the sun-soaked crime drama as DI Wilson, a detective with a very personal reason for being on Saint Marie but a serious lack of interpersonal skills. His sleuthing is quickly put to the test though in the case of the three Santa Clauses found dead under almost impossible circumstances, a murder on a zipline and a “rum” case of poisoning. But Wilson also has a mystery of his own to solve – one that’s very close to home.

February 21, 2025: Shameless S10 | New to BritBox | 10 x 60′ | All at Once

The unthinkable has happened: the Department for Work and Pensions have finally caught up with Frank (David Threlfall, Passenger). He finds himself in a nightmare fantasy on death row; he’s a ‘dead man walking’… to a job!

February 28, 2025: Shameless S11 | New to BritBox | 14 x 60′ | All at Once

The Gallagher family’s final chapter unfolds as they face new challenges, old demons, and the bittersweet reality of saying goodbye to their chaotic yet lovable family.