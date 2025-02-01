Streaming February 2025 on CBC Gem

New CBC original series premiering in February on CBC and CBC Gem include SMALL ACHIEVABLE GOALS (Feb. 25), a bold new comedy about menopause and middle age from Jennifer Whalen and Meredith MacNeill (Baroness von Sketch Show) and Season 3 of CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE (Feb. 27), dialing up the drama and transforming the country’s stunning landscapes into a giant obstacle course

From CBC News’ Being Black in Canada, MOMENTS THAT MATTER (Feb. 8) outlines unforgettable moments that shaped Black culture in 2024 across politics, pop culture, sports and entertainment, hosted by Jackson Weaver

Marking Black History Month, new titles joining the CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY collection include Radio-Canada-commissioned comedy series LAKAY NOU (Feb. 1), following a couple caught between their Quebec-born children and traditional Haitian parents; the exclusive Canadian premiere of documentary INVISIBLE BEAUTY (Feb. 1), exploring the life of Black fashion model and activist Bethann Hardison; SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) (Feb. 1), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Oscar®-winning documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival; Michael Mann’s Muhammad Ali biopic ALI (Feb. 1) starring Will Smith; feature film QUEEN OF GLORY (Feb. 7), a lighthearted and insightful portrayal of an immigrant daughter navigating the old world and the new; and doc series HOLLYWOOD BLACK (Feb. 12), charting the history of Black filmmakers and actors in Hollywood

In time for Valentine’s Day, the LOVE IS IN THE AIR collection features the exclusive Canadian premieres of the second seasons of UK comedy CHEATERS (Feb. 14), as the affair is taken to the next relationship level, and MY MUM YOUR DAD (Feb. 7), offering single parents a second chance at love; and romantic comedies 500 DAYS OF SUMMER (Feb. 7) starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel, THE BIG SICK (Feb. 14) starring Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan, and Oscar®-winning modern day musical ONCE (Feb. 14), set on the streets of Dublin

New documentaries include WE WILL BE BRAVE (Feb. 7), following the journey of Toronto’s Good Guise, a collective committed to sparking conversations around healthy masculinity through art; short doc KEEPERS OF THE LAND (Feb. 18), the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation’s powerful story of resurgence; BLUE RODEO: LOST TOGETHER (Feb. 19), an engaging dive into the 40-year journey of one of Canada’s most beloved bands; I SHALL NOT HATE (Feb. 25), about a quest of peaceful activism; WORDS LEFT UNSPOKEN (Feb. 26), about Joze Piranian, a severe stutterer who decides to confront his fear of speaking; as well as new offerings from THE NATURE OF THINGS and ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN

Acclaimed international series include Emmy®-winning JUSTIFIED Seasons 3 (Feb. 7) and 4 (Feb. 28), starring Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins and Margo Martindale; and the fifth and final season of Pamela Adlon’s BETTER THINGS (Feb. 28).

CBC NEWS’ BEING BLACK IN CANADA

MOMENTS THAT MATTER

Begins streaming Saturday, February 8

Hosted by Jackson Weaver, MOMENTS THAT MATTER highlights the events in 2024 that lit up our feeds, ignited debates, and connected Black Canadians. From politics, sports, entertainment, and pop culture, we focus on events amplified by social media because those platforms became places for fun and memes, but also sparked debates, conversations, and connected communities.

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY COLLECTION

LAKAY NOU Season 1 (10×30, Comedy, Productions Jumelage, Canada) *commissioned by Radio-Canada*

Begins streaming Saturday, February 1

The story of a couple caught between two generations. On one hand, that of their children, born in Quebec. And on the other, their parents, born in Haiti, attached to their roots and their traditional expectations. At the dawn of their forties, Myrlande and Henri dare to chart their own course.

SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) (118min, Documentary, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, USA)

Begins streaming Saturday, February 1

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful documentary about an event in the summer of 1969 that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Not far from Woodstock, NY, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King and more took to the stage in a transformative experience. Winner of the 2022 Academy Award® for Best Documentary Feature Film.

INVISIBLE BEAUTY (115min, Documentary, directed by Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng, USA)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Saturday, February 1

Fashion revolutionary and model turned agent and activist Bethann Hardison knew that Black is beautiful well before the fashion industry acknowledged the truth. From walking runway shows alongside Iman to discovering supermodels like Tyson Beckford and mentoring icons like Naomi Campbell, Hardison has been at the epicenter of major representational shifts in fashion. Catalyzing change requires continuous championing, and as the next generation takes the reins, Hardison reflects on her personal journey and the cost of being a pioneer.

ALI (159min, Drama, directed by Michael Mann)

Begins streaming Saturday, February 1

Will Smith was nominated for an Academy Award® for Best Actor for his portrayal of the best-loved, oft-reviled and most controversial international sports hero of all time… a man whose fame extended far beyond the boxing ring. The film covers ten years in Ali’s life, from 1964, when he won the world heavyweight championship as Cassius Clay, to 1974, when as Muhammad Ali he came back to fight and defeat, reclaiming his title, a heavily favoured George Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle” in Zaire. With standout supporting work from Jamie Foxx, Mario Van Peebles, Ron Silver, and, especially, Jon Voight as influential sportscaster and longtime Ali supporter Howard Cosell, ALI tells a powerful story of a principled sports icon who transcended athletics to become a legend in his own time.

QUEEN OF GLORY (78min, Comedy, written and directed by Nana Mensah)

Begins streaming Friday, February 7

QUEEN OF GLORY is the story of Sarah Obeng, the brilliant child of Ghanaian immigrants, who is quitting her Ivy League PhD program to follow her married lover to Ohio. When her mother dies suddenly, she bequeaths her daughter a Christian bookstore in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx where Sarah was raised. A follow-up on the classic immigrant’s tale, QUEEN OF GLORY provokes laughter and empathy, as its heroine is reborn through her inheritance.

HOLLYWOOD BLACK (4×60, Docuseries, directed by Justin Simien)

Begins streaming Wednesday, February 12

A documentary series from director Justin Simien that aims to serve as a definitive chronicle of a century of the Black experience in Hollywood.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR COLLECTION

MY MUM YOUR DAD Season 2 (10×60, Reality, Lifted Entertainment, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, February 7

Hosted by Davina McCall, MY MUM YOUR DAD is a dating show full of heart and humour where single parents, nominated by their grown-up kids, spend two weeks in a stunning countryside retreat to give love a second chance. Once again the grown-up kids are entrusted with the fate of their single parents as they search for love in the retreat. Watching along, there will be some new twists along the way as they get a front row seat to how their parents fare in their bid to make a romantic connection. And, at the end, they will ultimately decide if they give their blessing to any potential matches.

CHEATERS Season 2 (4×30, Comedy, Clerkenwell Films, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, February 14

Picking up where we left off, Josh and Fola’s one-night stand is blossoming into something more real. But after the adrenaline of the affair, can it survive the reality of everyday life? And as if that isn’t confusing enough, Josh’s ex Esther has just returned from her travels, and Fola’s ex Zack is determined to win her back. Love and lust remain on very different pages in this frank, funny and forthright comedy.

500 DAYS OF SUMMER (95min, Comedy/Romance, directed by Marc Webb)

Begins streaming Friday, February 7

In this quirky romantic comedy about love and fate, a young greeting card writer is hopelessly, helplessly searching for the girl of his dreams and his new co-worker, Summer Finn, may just be “the one.” But the 500 days of their offbeat relationship reveal that the road to happiness can be unpredictable, uncontrollable—and unbelievably funny!

THE BIG SICK (120min, Comedy/Romance/Drama, directed by Michael Showalter)

Begins streaming Friday, February 14

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick tells the story of aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan) after his standup set. What they thought would be a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates life when Emily is beset with a mystery illness. Kumail is forced to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, who he’s never met, and the tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

ONCE (86min, Romance/Musical, written and directed by John Carney)

Begins streaming Friday, February 14

ONCE is the inspirational tale of two kindred spirits who find each other on the bustling streets of Dublin. One is a street musician who lacks the confidence to perform his own songs. The other is a young mother trying to find her way in a strange new town. As their lives intertwine, they discover each other’s talents and push one another to realize what each had only dreamt about before. ONCE is their inspiring story.

DOCUMENTARIES

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SHARED PLANET (4×60) is a stunning global series that shows how sharing space with wildlife benefits people. Catch up on CITIES and OPEN SPACES (Jan. 30) on CBC Gem.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SHARED PLANET: WATERS

Begins streaming Thursday, February 6

Though over 70% of the Earth is covered in water, there are still many mysteries yet to be discovered, and our extractive practices for centuries have done much to devastate this realm, and the wildlife that lives there. But, there are people leading the way forward into a possible brighter future – setting the standard for how we might better live and work in the water, while reaping the rewards of making room for wildlife. The archipelago of Raja Ampat was on the path to environmental destruction after decades of dynamite fishing. But realizing what they might lose, the area was designated as a Marine Protected Area. Today it is a watery Eden, with higher marine biodiversity than anywhere else on Earth. Fishermen have become rangers, patrolling the waters in search of five-metre-long manta rays with scuba divers. In Idaho, a cattle rancher running out of water on his property turns to an unlikely ally – the beaver. Beaver dams hold water on the land longer – the effects of reintroducing beavers onto his land are miraculous. In Brazil, the Pantanal is the world’s largest tropical wetland and home to an unlikely aquatic predator – the jaguar. Local ranchers have long viewed the jaguar as a threat to their operation. But recent initiatives – including a booming ecotourism industry – is allowing the jaguars to thrive – alongside cattle operations.

WE WILL BE BRAVE (78min, directed by Chrisann Hessing, Canada)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, February 7

WE WILL BE BRAVE follows the journey of Toronto’s “Good Guise” collective, who are committed to sparking conversations around healthy masculinity through art. From photography and beatboxing to poetry and martial arts, the artists in the collective share their unique lived experiences and welcome others to join in their mission of finding radical alternatives to shame and punishment. As each of them grapples with upheavals in their personal lives, their resolve is further tested by a dire lack of resources and the burden of racialized discrimination.WE WILL BE BRAVE is a story about personal evolution, healing and an unlikely brotherhood forged in vulnerability.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SHARED PLANET: FORESTS

Begins streaming Thursday, February 13

Forests are essential for all life on our planet – creating oxygen, absorbing carbon dioxide and regulating the climate. And yet, we are losing millions of hectares of these life-preserving woodlands each year, as they are cleared for agriculture or paper products. In a world where forests are clear-cut – devastating wildlife and providing only short-term economic gains to a small group of individuals – there is still reason for hope. In Borneo, rainforests have been decimated by global demand for palm oil. As palm oil plantations replace native forests, local wildlife declines. But some people are at the forefront of native tree-planting operations within the plantations, creating corridors of valuable wildlife habitat. In Guatemala, a country ravaged by deforestation – even within national parks – a community forestry organization is operating one of the most sustainable tree harvest operations in the world – protecting habitat for animals like the endangered scarlet macaws, while safeguarding their economic future. In southwestern Spain, a new landowner takes over an old farm and works tirelessly to restore his property – overrun with invasive pine trees – to its original glory. In a region plagued by wildfires, his efforts will help secure his family’s future, while making room for wildlife like the Iberian Lynx.

ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN: RELATIONSHIP REMIX (44min, directed by Chris Sharpe, Jacob Markham and Lino Martinez Jr.)

Begins streaming Friday, February 14

RELATIONSHIP REMIX celebrates love and diversity in the world today, the world we live in. The film offers a fresh and compelling exploration of Canada’s fastest-growing demographic – mixed-race couples – and highlights the transformative power of love and the importance of embracing diversity in building a more inclusive society. This captivating documentary takes viewers deep into the lives and emotions of five married and dating couples in mixed relationships from Manitoba, and explores the complexities of love across cultures, traditions and expectations.

KEEPERS OF THE LAND (29min, Short Doc, directed by Deirdre Leowinata and Douglas Neasloss)

Begins streaming Tuesday, February 18

In the heart of British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest, one Nation is reclaiming the power they held for millennia. As the impacts of colonial exploitation and mismanagement take an increasing toll on their territory, the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation finds strength in its stories and culture, emerging as a stewardship leader in a new age of reconciliation in Canada. A powerful story of resurgence, the weight of hereditary leadership, and the responsibility they carry into the modern world told through the eyes of elder and hereditary chief Nismuutk, Ernest Mason Jr., and the new young leaders following in his footsteps.

BLUE RODEO: LOST TOGETHER (88min, directed by Dale Heslip) *a documentary Channel original*

Begins streaming Wednesday, February 19

An electrifying journey into the heart and soul of Blue Rodeo, one of Canada’s longest-running and most beloved bands. Guided by the unmistakable voices of Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, this film delivers an unfiltered, often hilarious, and deeply moving account of their 40-year journey. Blue Rodeo is at a creative high, showing no signs of slowing down, and this film takes you right into the thick of their incredible journey.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – THE SECRET KNOWLEDGE OF ANIMALS

Begins streaming Thursday, February 20

Biologist Martin Wikelski takes viewers on an awe-inspiring journey through the emerging field of movement ecology, a new science that tracks and analyzes the movements of large numbers of animals across the globe using the latest technology. The unprecedented data collection may help harness the sixth sense of animals to predict everything from earthquakes to poachers, to disease outbreaks.

ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN: NORTHLORE (54min, directed by David Hamelin & Melaina Sheldon)

Begins streaming Friday, February 21

Weaving animation and live action, NORTHLORE explores the mystical stories and connections forged between the people and wildlife of Canada’s North. Though every person’s experience with nature is different, the film celebrates the transformation of the human spirit when confronted with the absolute power of the wilderness.

I SHALL NOT HATE (88min, directed by Tal Barda) *a documentary Channel original*

Begins streaming Tuesday, February 25

After three of his daughters are killed by an Israeli tank, Dr. Abuelaish, a Palestinian doctor, refuses to sink into hatred and embarks on a quest of peaceful activism to gain recognition for the Palestinian people.

WORDS LEFT UNSPOKEN (52min, directed by Josiane Blanc, Canada)

Begins streaming Wednesday, February 26

After avoiding speaking at all cost for over two decades, Joze Piranian, who has a severe stutter, decides to confront his fears and make peace with the past, by holding the conversations he never dared to have before.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SINGING BACK THE BUFFALO

Begins streaming Thursday, February 27

Richly visualised and deeply uplifting, SINGING BACK THE BUFFALO weaves an intimate story of humanity’s connections to buffalo and meticulously reveals how their return to the Great Plains can indeed usher in a new era of sustainability and balance. Award-winning Cree filmmaker, Tasha Hubbard, explores the challenges faced by buffalo allies and shares the positive steps already taken towards the ultimate-but uncertain-goal of buffalo rematriation.

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

JUSTIFIED Seasons 3 & 4 (26×60, Drama, Sony Pictures Television/FX Productions, USA)

Season 3 begins streaming Friday, February 7

In the non-stop, gun-slinging third season of the highly acclaimed hit series, Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) must wield his brand of renegade justice against modern crime like never before. Surrounded by dirty politicians, drug cartels, murder frames, hidden fortunes and multiple criminal forces warring for control—including archenemies Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins, The Shield) and Dickie Bennett (Jeremy Davies in his Emmy®-winning role), a mystery man named “Limehouse,” a lethal mob enforcer newly arrived from the Motor City and in a final shocking showdown, his own father —Givens finds himself in everyone’s cross hairs.

Season 4 begins streaming Friday, February 28

The Emmy® Award-winning JUSTIFIED returns for its fourth season with U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) picking at the thread of a cold case over 30 years in the making and unraveling a riddle that echoes all the way back to his boyhood and his criminal father’s bad dealings. Meanwhile, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) finds his own criminal grip on Harlan County loosening due to a Pentecostal preacher with a penchant for theatrics and a knack for manipulation. Developed by Graham Yost, Justified is based on the works of crime novelist Elmore Leonard, including Leonard’s short story “Fire in the Hole.”

BETTER THINGS Season 5 (10×30, Comedy, FX Productions, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, February 28

In its fifth and final chapter, Better Things focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), who is so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humour.

CANADIAN FEATURE FILMS

GOLDEN DELICIOUS (119min, Romance/Drama, directed by Jason Karman)

Begins streaming Friday, February 21

Everyone wants something from high school senior Jake: his father is pushing him to try out for the basketball team – an abandoned dream of his own – and his girlfriend wants to take their relationship to the next level. But it’s not until Aleks, an openly gay teen with a love for basketball, moves in across the street that Jake begins to struggle with his own desires. To get closer to Aleks, Jake devotes himself to making the basketball team – only to realize it’s not basketball he really wants. Meanwhile, Jake finds out that his father is having an affair, which leaves him questioning his entire family foundation. Distraught and confused, Jake pulls away – until he’s finally outed as gay. With the truth in the open, Jake and his father come to terms with the reality of their relationship and expectations for each other. At last able to find the courage to be himself, Jake is ready to face the future with his family and friends by his side.

LIFESTYLE/UNSCRIPTED

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY SEASON 31 (14×60, Lifestyle, Naked TV/Boundless, UK )

Begins streaming Tuesday, February 4

When homeowners are reviewing their quality of life and questioning the need to live in expensive and polluted urban spaces, ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY’s satisfying journeys of rural property searches and lifestyle changes have never felt more relevant. Having been on screen for twenty years, this heritage brand now focuses on escaping to the countryside in its broadest sense, presenting practical lifestyle content and constructive suggestions for the viewer, all the while capturing the seasonal beauty of the British landscape. A warm and knowledgeable cast of presenters helps a broad range of property hunters with differing budgets and wish lists.

GRAND DESIGNS UK Season 22 (6×60 + 1×60 special, Lifestyle, NakedTV/Boundless, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, February 19

The architecture programme that features fascinating stories of ambitious and innovative homeowners who are creating the house of their dreams. Tracking the projects progress through detailed informative filming, we witness the pressure and difficulties involved in the construction of unique houses. Season 22 includes a one-hour special celebrating 25 years of the series.

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SKYMED, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

COMING IN MARCH

BLACK SANDS Season 2

BORN HUNGRY

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW Season 15

THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL

MATT & MARA

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE