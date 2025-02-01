Crave Highlights for February 2025

FEBRUARY 3 – DISCO’S REVENGE *Canadian Documentary Premiere*
- DISCO’S REVENGE is a pulsating, experiential deep dive into the very soul of disco music and its enduring impact across genres and history, told by the people who created it, nurtured it, and in turn, discovered themselves on the dance floor. It isn’t just about why disco matters, but why, in these divisive times, disco matters more than ever. Featuring interviews and performances by Nile Rodgers, Chic, Billy Porter, Nona Hendryx, LaBelle, Grandmaster Flash, Fab Five Freddy, Nicky Siano, Earl Young, The Trammps, Jellybean Benitez, Kevin Saunderson, Sylvester, and Martha Wash.
FEBRUARY 14 – SHOWTIME’s YELLOWJACKETS *Season 3 Premiere*
- The Emmy®-nominated SHOWTIME® drama series YELLOWJACKETS returns for a third installment on Friday, Feb. 14 with two new episodes. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (NARCOS), YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the 10-episode third season picks up in the aftermath of the dramatic Season 2 finale. YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (CASTLE ROCK), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: THE BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING), Tawny Cypress (UNFORGETTABLE), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (SIX FEET UNDER), among others, with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. Two-time Academy Award®-winning actress Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) guest stars this season and joins the all-star cast, along with Joel McHale (COMMUNITY). New episodes stream on subsequent Fridays.
FEBRUARY 16 – HBO’s THE WHITE LOTUS *Season 3 Premiere*
- The eight-episode third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning original series THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. The new season stars an ensemble cast which includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 pm ET, with subsequent new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
FEBRUARY 17 – HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER *Season 12 Premiere*
- A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the 30-time Emmy-winning series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, this season will continue to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.
FEBRUARY 17 – Crave Original Documentary BAM BAM: THE SISTER NANCY STORY *Premiere*
- In the all-new Crave Original documentary, BAM BAM: THE SISTER NANCY STORY, award-winning filmmaker Alison Duke (Black Community Mixtapes) mixes dynamic tour performances, insightful interviews with industry figures like Janelle Monae, Young Guru, and Pete Rock, along with archival footage of the early dancehall scene, to create a comprehensive portrait of Sister Nancy’s enduring prominence in reggae and hip hop. Her music transcends boundaries, resonating with diverse audiences around the globe, from reggae and hip-hop enthusiasts to gamers and music lovers. Entertaining and empowering, Sister Nancy’s story proves that great music overcomes obstacles and that staying true to oneself is the key to success – both in the music industry and in life.
FEBRUARY 21 – GOOD COP/BAD COP *Series Premiere*
- GOOD COP/BAD COP is a one-hour procedural dramedy centred around Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force. They must contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown), who happens to be their father. GOOD COP/BAD COP debuts on Crave on Friday, Feb. 21 following its premiere on USA Network on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent new episodes stream Fridays on Crave.
FEBRUARY 25 – DOPE GIRLS *Series Premiere*
- Created and written by multi-award-winning writer Polly Stenham (That Face, Julie, Neon Demon) and Alex Warren (Eleanor), the all-new six-part drama series DOPE GIRLS is inspired by a forgotten time in history when, after the losses of World War One, the streets of Soho were home to female gangs running the clubs, drugs, and moonshine. Julianne Nicholson (MARE OF EASTTOWN) stars as Kate Galloway, a single mother who establishes a nightclub amidst the hedonistic uproar of post-World War One London, embracing a life of criminal activities with the dedicated aim of providing for her daughter Evie, played by Eilidh Fisher (THE POWER). Also starring Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) as Violet Davies, one of the first wave of female officers for the Metropolitan Police, and Umi Myers (Bob Marley: One Love) as Billie Cassidy, a dazzling bohemian dancer, whose life is turned upside down by Kate’s arrival. DOPE GIRLS debuts on Crave on Tuesday, Feb. 25 following its premiere on CTV Drama on Monday, Feb. 24. Subsequent new episodes stream Tuesdays on Crave.
FEBRUARY 28 – FARGO *The Complete Series*
- FARGO, adapted by novelist/writer Noah Hawley and inspired by the film of the same title follows an all-new “true” crime case with new characters, all entrenched in the trademark humor, murder, and “Minnesota nice” that has made the film an enduring classic. All five seasons of the series are available for streaming in Canada, on Crave on February 28.