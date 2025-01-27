Smithsonian Channel Launches Nationwide Free Preview with Must-See War Documentaries, Aviation and Naval Series, Alongside Marathons

Smithsonian Channel kicks off its nationwide free preview event today, running through March 30, offering Canadian cable-TV subscribers access to gripping documentary specials and series that highlight extraordinary human perseverance and pivotal moments in history. To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Smithsonian Channel will premiere the three-part documentary Surviving WWII on February 14, revealing the personal stories of individuals whose lives were irrevocably changed by the war. Also premiering is Season 5 of Ice Airport Alaska on February 17, which takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through the challenges faced by pilots, engineers and mechanics powering Alaska’s $4 billion aviation industry. Clash of Titans also returns for its highly anticipated second season on March 16, spotlighting the epic naval battles and legendary warships that shaped the 20th century. Canadians can find out how to access Smithsonian Channel in their region by visiting smithsonianchannel.ca.

From January 27 to February 2, Smithsonian Channel will commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Week with a compelling marathon of war programming, such as The Day Hitler Died, The Codebreaker Who Hacked Hitler and WWII Battles in Color, offering a stark reminder of the devastation wrought by World War II. Every Tuesday throughout February, in honour of Black History Month, the channel will present a series of powerful documentaries, including Black Panthers of WW2, Obama Years: The Power of Words, The Lost Tapes, and One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story, shining a light on pivotal moments and figures in history whose legacies continue to shape the world today.

NEW DOCUMENTARY SERIES



Surviving WWII (3×60)

Premiere: Friday, February 14 at 9pm ET/PT

Marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War, Surviving World War Two is a three-part series that highlights the personal stories of bravery and resilience from those who lived through the conflict. Through gripping first-hand accounts from civilian and military veterans, alongside expert insights, the series offers a powerful testament to the enduring human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Ice Airport Alaska, Season 5 (10×60)

Premiere: Monday, February 17 at 9pm ET/PT

In America’s Last Frontier, over 700 airfields brave the relentless assault of sub-zero temperatures and fierce arctic storms. Ice Airport Alaska takes you on an exhilarating journey through the daily trials faced by commercial, military and bush pilots, along with the dedicated engineers and mechanics who power Alaska’s booming four-billion-dollar aviation industry. Get ready to witness the incredible resilience and teamwork that keep the skies above Alaska buzzing, even in the harshest conditions.

Clash of Titans, Season 2 (4×60)

Premiere: Sunday, March 16 at 8pm ET/PT

The series spotlights the iconic naval battles of the 20th century and the legendary warships that fought in them. The new season features previously unseen ships, including German submarines and battleships, bringing their exploits to life with cutting-edge CGI.

MARATHON PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

Holocaust Remembrance Week

The Day Hitler Died (1×50)

Air date: January 27 at 11am ET/8am PT, February 1 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Narrated by Mark Strong, The Day Hitler Died is the definitive story of Hitler’s final hours – told by people who were there. It features exclusive interviews filmed in 1948, which were thought lost for 65 years and only recently rediscovered in an American university archive, with the inner circle who were trapped with Hitler in his bunker as the Russians fought to take Berlin. Parts of the bunker have been rebuilt according to this eyewitness testimony in order to chart forensically the last hours, days and minutes of the Fuhrer’s life.

The Codebreaker Who Hacked Hitler (1×60)

Air date: January 31 at 9pm ET/PT

The gripping historical documentary tells the story of Gordon Welchman, a British codebreaker who played a crucial role in undermining Nazi communications in WWII. In this documentary, viewers will discover how Welchman’s top-secret work impacted modern surveillance and codebreaking.

WWII Battles in Color (6×60)

Air date: January 31 at 1pm to 4pm ET/10am to 1pm PT, February 2 5pm to 9pm ET/ 2pm to 6pm PT

This series documents the most important battles of the European theatre, from the Blitzkrieg attack on Poland in 1939 to the Battle for Berlin in 1945. Gripping real life stories, when the fate of nations hangs in the balance, are brought to life in never-before-seen colorized battle footage. The stories are told through radio broadcasts, oral histories, memoirs and personal diaries from both sides of the battle lines.

Black History Month

Black Panthers of WW2 (1×60)

Air date: February 4 at 10pm ET/PT

This one-hour special tells the story of the 761st Tank Battalion, the first African American armored unit to enter combat in WWII. Known as the Black Panthers, they embodied their motto, “Come Out Fighting,” proving their resilience both on the battlefield and against the racism they faced at home. Battling segregation and discrimination, they fought for recognition in a military dominated by white officers. Through dramatic reenactments and interviews with veterans and their families, Black Panthers of WWII uncovers the untold story of these brave men and their historic contributions.

Obama Years: The Power of Words (1×60)

Air date: February 11 at 9pm ET/PT

A new hour-long Smithsonian Channel special tells the story of Barack Obama, “writer in chief,” and takes viewers inside the defining moments of his political career through the prism of his most memorable speeches. Narrated by actor and producer Jesse Wiliams.

The Lost Tapes (1×60)

Air date: February 11 at 10pm ET/PT

Over the last century, American history has been impacted by stunning events, cataclysmic disasters and larger than life figures. Much of the major media coverage paid to these news breaking stories has not been seen or heard since they originally aired decades ago, until now. Presented entirely through broadcasts and archival footage of the day, revisit these seminal moments as if they are unfolding in real time.

One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story (4×60)

Air date: February 18 at 9pm to 11pm ET/PT, February 25 at 9pm to 11pm ET/PT

Narrated by Courtney B. Vance, this four-part limited series uncovers the truth of a 1,000-year story of slavery around the world, as leading actors, celebrities and influencers such as Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, Senator Cory Booker, Marc Morial and Dulé Hill, among others, go on journeys to confront their personal connection to slavery and its legacy today.