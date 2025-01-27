CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for January 26 – February 8, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the series premiere of new CBS crime drama Watson, the return of All American & NCIS: Sydney and the series finale of 9-1-1: Lonestar. Also, Lopez vs Lopez concludes its current season. On the reality front, The Bachelor & The Voice return with an all-new season, while Hell’s Kitchen & Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test conclude their current season. Also, 2 new documentaries premiere: Saturday Night Live: Ladies and Gentlemen: 50 Years of SNL Music and Scamanda (4-part docuseries). In addition, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards air February 2.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 9 new series, the return of Based on a True Story, Bel-Air, Funny Woman, Invincible, Mythic Quest, School Spirits, The Recruit & The Snow Girl and the series finale of Harlem & Lockerbie: A Search For Truth New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new UK thriller The Catch, Apple TV+’s new Spanish drama Love You to Death, Disney+’s new animated superhero series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Hulu’s new drama Paradise (airing on Disney+ Canada), ITV’s limited series drama Playing Nice (airing on CTV Drama Channel) and 4 new Netflix series: Australian limited series crime drama Apple Cider Vinegar, German Sci-fi thriller Cassandra, Mexican limited series crime drama Prison Cell 211 and Swedish crime drama The Åre Murders. Also, Bookie & The Agency conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: History’s Most Shocking (History) and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (CTV Life Channel), while Ancient Aliens, History’s Greatest Mysteries, Pawn Stars & Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (History), Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler (Oxygen) and Side Hustlers (Slice) return with all-new seasons, In addition, Chasing Flavor & Morimoto’s Sushi Master (Flavour Network) and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces & Home Renovations (Home Network) conclude their current season.

Other Highlights include the premiere of 3 new documentaries: The Fall of Diddy, 4-part docuseries that delves deep into the life of the music mogul, exploring the serious allegations that have surrounded him over the years; Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, 3-part docuseries that explores the kidnapping hoax of Sherri Papini and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a full-length documentary on the life of actor Christopher Reeve who portrayed Superman on screen and was left paralyzed after a near-fatal horse riding accident.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JANUARY 26

The Agency – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+ Canada)



WATSON – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

A year after the death of his friend and Sherlock Holmes, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career at a clinic dedicated to the treatment of rare diseases, but his old life is not over.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – SEASON 11 FINALE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY JANUARY 27





THE CATCH – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV) *4-Part Miniseries*

Fisherman Ed Collier is immediately wary when his daughter brings home a mysterious new boyfriend. After Ed starts digging into the young man’s background, he is targeted with a series of threats stemming from his own shady past.

The Bachelor – SEASON 29 PREMIERE (Citytv and CBS @ 8pm ET)

The Neighborhood – Season 7 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)



SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: LADIES AND GENTLEMEN… 50 YEARS of SNL MUSIC – 3hr Special (NBC 8pm ET)

Untold stories behind the culture-defining and newsmaking musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years.

Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)

Poppa’s House – Season 1 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

NCIS – Season 22 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)



PLAYING NICE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET) *4-Part Miniseries*

Set against a sweeping Cornish landscape, two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, and face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child?

Based On A True Story – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)



THE FALL OF DIDDY – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET) *4-Part Docuseries*

Docuseries offering personal insights into harrowing allegations of violent behaviour and illegal activity that have shadowed the music mogul.

NCIS: Origins – Season 1 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

Bel-Air – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (ABC Spark @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY JANUARY 28





PARADISE – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

A security service team is tasked with protecting a past president.

FBI: International – Season 4 Winter Premiere (Global @ 7pm ET and CBS @ 9pm ET)

FBI – Season 7 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 6 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29



Mythic Quest – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)



YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+)

With a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots, Peter Parker journeys his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU.

THURSDAY JANUARY 30



The Recruit – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

School Spirits – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Season 1 Winter Premiere (CTV and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Ghosts – Season 4 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Matlock – Season 1 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)



SCAMANDA – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Wife, mother and blogger Amanda Riley’s tragic cancer tale captivates thousands, but after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

Chasing Flavor – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Bookie – SEASON 2 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Elsbeth – Season 2 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)



PERFECT WIFE: THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE OF SHERRI PAPINI – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC @ 10pm ET) *3-Part Miniseries*

Keith and Sherri Papini’s seemingly idyllic family life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their northern California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world.

FRIDAY JANUARY 31



The Snow Girl – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Fire Country – Season 3 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

S.W.A.T. – Season 8 Winter Premiere (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 2





67th Annual Grammy Awards – 3.5hr Special (Citytv and CBS @ 8pm ET)

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, honoring excellence in the recording industry.



SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: LADIES AND GENTLEMEN… 50 YEARS of SNL MUSIC – 3hr Special (Global 8pm ET)

Untold stories behind the culture-defining and newsmaking musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years.



SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY – DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE (CNN @ 8pm ET)

Actor Christopher Reeve rises to stardom when he lands the role of Superman in the 1970s. When a horse-riding accident leaves him paralyzed in 1995, Reeve spends the rest of his life searching for a cure for spinal cord injuries.

Funny Woman – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (PBS @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY FEBRUARY 3



9-1-1: Lonestar – SERIES FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

All American – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (The CW @ 8pm ET)

The Voice – SEASON 27 PREMIERE (CTV2 and NBC @ 8pm ET)

History’s Greatest Mysteries – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)



HISTORY’S MOST SHOCKING – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

A deep dive into life-or-death moments — captured frame-by-frame from chilling accidents and natural disasters to extreme sports fails and harrowing animal attacks — offering firsthand accounts, expert insights, and essential lessons on what went wrong and how to avoid it in the future.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 4



Neighborhood Wars – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth – SERIES FINALE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

Customer Wars – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 5





LOVE YOU TO DEATH – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+) *Spain*

“Love You to Death” tells the story of the cautious Raúl, who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta, following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?



PRISON CELL 211 – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)



HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

Pairs of professional bakers create spellbinding edible showpieces on the sets where Harry Potter’s magical journey was filmed in England.

Morimoto’s Sushi Master – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Pawn Stars – SEASON 23 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 6



Harlem – SERIES FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



APPLE CIDER VINEGAR – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Australia* *6-Part Limited Series*

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.



THE ÅRE MURDERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Sweden*

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl’s disappearance compels her back to work.



CASSANDRA – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Germany* *6-Part Limited Series*

A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it’s under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there.

Hell’s Kitchen – SEASON 23 FINALE (CTV @ 7pm ET and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Honest Renovations – SEASON 1 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Side Hustlers – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7



NCIS: Sydney – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Lopez vs Lopez – SEASON 3 FINALE (Citytv @ 7:30pm ET and NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

Ancient Aliens – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)