CBC Announces The 20 Players Competing in Season Three Of Canada’s Ultimate Challenge

CBC today announced the 20 Players who will compete in the third season of CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE (7×60), the original reality competition format that transforms Canada into a giant obstacle course. This season, 20 extraordinary Canadians are split into five teams to face relentless challenges that demand physical grit, mental sharpness, and the ability to navigate fiery team dynamics. At stake is the incredible opportunity to cheer on Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Produced by Insight Productions and The Gurin Company, CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE returns to CBC and CBC Gem on Thursday, February 27 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT).

Host Brandon Gonez returns to guide audiences through another electrifying season of CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE where the stakes are higher, the challenges are tougher, and the drama is dialed up to eleven. Once again, Canada is turned into a massive obstacle course, starting in the majestic surf town of Tofino, BC and spanning iconic stops in Vancouver, BC, Drumheller, AB, Saskatoon, SK, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Mont Tremblant, QC and Halifax, NS. This season, CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE is proud to welcome WestJet as a new sponsor.

As the drama reaches a fever pitch, audiences will experience unforgettable clashes, awe-inspiring locations, and the kind of no-holds-barred competition that builds with every twist, turn, and confrontation. Only those who prove they have the grit, guts, and game to thrive will claim victory and secure their place as Canada’s Ultimate Challenge champions.

Meet the 20 Players competing on season three of CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE:

Team Blue

Mariam Allam – 38, a fitness trainer and former engineer with a PhD from MIT who was born in Saudi Arabia, raised in Egypt, and now lives in Toronto, ON

– 38, a fitness trainer and former engineer with a PhD from MIT who was born in Saudi Arabia, raised in Egypt, and now lives in Toronto, ON Aaron Chapplain – 30, a former competitive and professional figure skater, and past competitor on For the Love of DILFs from Toronto, ON

– 30, a former competitive and professional figure skater, and past competitor on For the Love of DILFs from Toronto, ON Tulio Hsu

McKiya Mazur

Team Green

Veronica Beltran-Flores – 27, a marketing strategist from Langley, BC

– 27, a marketing strategist from Langley, BC Gabriel Daoust – 28, a firefighter from Quebec City, QC

– 28, a firefighter from Quebec City, QC Ashlyn Gunderson – 33, a fitness model and coach from Lethbridge, AB

– 33, a fitness model and coach from Lethbridge, AB Steve Vetsavong – 40, a correctional officer and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor from Beamsville, ON

Team Orange

Ayjay Colley – 30, a tumbling coach from Halifax, NS

– 30, a tumbling coach from Halifax, NS Willow Morton – 24, a mixed martial arts fighter from Sault Ste Marie, ON

Becky Ostep – 29, a communications advisor and fitness enthusiast from Ottawa, ON

– 29, a communications advisor and fitness enthusiast from Ottawa, ON Deymien Rosemberg

Team Red

Steph Beck – 32, an entrepreneur and professional bodybuilder from Conception Bay South, NL

– 32, an entrepreneur and professional bodybuilder from Conception Bay South, NL Santina Carlson

Mark Manysiac – 35, a former solid waste service operator from Canmore, AB

– 35, a former solid waste service operator from Canmore, AB Keenan Wong

Team Yellow

Kelly Babstock – 32, a professional hockey player in the PWHL from Missauga, ON

– 32, a professional hockey player in the PWHL from Missauga, ON Eddie Brahimir

Gracia Gajinga – 25, a student and former competitor on Love Island Quebec from Montreal, QC

– 25, a student and former competitor on Love Island Quebec from Montreal, QC Ene Mwadi – 27, a youth club facilitator and mentor, originally from the Congo and now based in Edmonton, AB

Commissioned by CBC, season three of CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE is executive produced by Erin Brock, John Brunton, and Mark Lysakowski for Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company) and Phil Gurin for The Gurin Company. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Jennifer Dettman is Executive Director, Unscripted Content; and Ann-Marie Redmond is Executive in Charge of Production. The format was co-created by CBC and The Gurin Company. International format rights are handled by TGC Global Entertainment.

For all things CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE, including team bios, interviews and updates, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/television/canadasultimatechallenge. Follow CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE on Instagram and Facebook.