Pluto TV in Canada adds Stingray Lineup of Five New Channels

Pluto TV, a global leader in free streaming television (FAST), and Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, are thrilled to announce the addition of five new FAST Channels on Pluto TV now available to audiences in Canada. This expansion highlights Stingray’s commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality content across the country.

The newly introduced channels, each offering a unique and compelling viewing experience, are set to redefine the entertainment landscape for Pluto TV’s audience in Canada. The lineup includes:

Stingray Naturescape : combines stunning scenery and close-ups with soundtracks tailor-made for every moment of the day, providing a soothing and immersive viewing experience.

: combines stunning scenery and close-ups with soundtracks tailor-made for every moment of the day, providing a soothing and immersive viewing experience. Qello Concerts by Stingray : presents legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries featuring all of the artists viewers love.

: presents legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries featuring all of the artists viewers love. Stingray Classica : highlights breathtaking classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from some of the grandest venues around the world.

: highlights breathtaking classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from some of the grandest venues around the world. Stingray DJAZZ : offers the world of jazz with mesmerizing concerts, films, and documentaries from top venues and festivals.

: offers the world of jazz with mesmerizing concerts, films, and documentaries from top venues and festivals. Stingray CMusic: reinvents music videos to offer a revolutionized version of classical music, blending stunning visuals with timeless melodies.

“On December 1, Pluto TV will celebrate its first birthday here in Canada and we are so proud to be delivering this market more free content and channels than ever-before,” said Doug Smith SVP, Streaming and Content Licensing, Canada, Paramount Global. “On top of the countless categories of content already on the service, from comedy and news to drama and reality, these five new music channels from our partners at Stingray round out Pluto TV’s multi-genre entertainment experience.”

“We are thrilled to bring these five unique Stingray channels to Pluto TV”, David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. “Each channel has been carefully curated to offer a distinct and immersive viewing experience. From the serene landscapes of Stingray Naturescape to the energetic performances on Qello Concerts, we are confident that these channels will resonate with viewers and add tremendous value to Pluto TV’s offering in Canada.”

The five new Stingray channels are now live on Pluto TV, ready to transform the viewing experience with a diverse range of premium content. Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration or subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Tizen, Hisense, and Xbox devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.