CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for November 2 – 15, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the premiere of new NBC comedy Stumble, the return of Happy’s Place & St. Denis Medical and the season finale of Hudson & Rex. On the reality & game show front, The Golden Bachelor concludes its current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 13 new series and the return of Blue Lights, Power Book IV: Force, The Creep Tapes & The Office Movers. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 2 new series from Amazon Prime Video: new animated superhero comedy Bat-Fam; & psychological thriller Malice; Apple TV+’s new Sci-fi drama Pluribus; Hulu’s new legal drama All’s Fair (airing on Disney+ Canada); 2 new series from HBO: historical drama The Seduction & comedy I Love LA; MGM+’s new adventure drama Robin Hood (airing on Super Channel Fuse); 4 new series from Netflix: historical drama Death by Lightning, Colombian comedy Just Alice, mystery thriller The Beast in Me & Spanish crime drama The Crystal Cuckoo, Paramount+’s new comedy Crutch and Peacock’s new mystery thriller All Her Fault (airing on Showcase). Also, Murder Before Evensong, Palm Royale & The Lowdown conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 9 new series premiere: Feral (Flavour Network), Sweet Empire (Food Network Canada), Hoarding For the Holidays (HGTV Canada), Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job & George Clarke’s Building Home (Home Network), How Not to Hire a Hitman (Super Channel), Project Runway Canada (Crave), The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+) and Ready, Set, Glow! (W Network). Also, Gold Rush & In the Eye of the Storm (Discovery Canada), The Curse of Oak Island & The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd (History Canada), Selling Houses Australia & Interior Design Masters (Home Network), Ice Road Rescue (National Geographic Canada), Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (Crave) and Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN) and Beer Budget Reno, House Hunt Dilemma & Renovation Hunters (Home Network) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of The Essex Murders, a 3-part docuseries that explores one of the most notorious multiple murders in British history, the assassination of the so-called Essex Boys.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 2



ROBIN HOOD – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9pm ET)

Rob, a Saxon outlaw, and Marian, a Norman noblewoman, unite to fight injustice after the Norman conquest. He leads a rebel band while she infiltrates the corrupt court, both striving for justice and peace.

In the Eye of the Storm – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)



I LOVE LA – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 10:35pm ET)

A tight-knit friend group gathers after years apart, navigating the complexities of ambition, relationships, and how time has changed them.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 3

Murder Before Evensong – SEASON 1 FINALE (Acorn TV)



CRUTCH – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

A spinoff of The Neighborhood, a Harlem widower’s empty-nest plans get disrupted when his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back in, forcing him to navigate new family dynamics and redefine his priorities.

St. Denis Medical – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Renovation Hunters – SEASON 3 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 4



ALL’s FAIR – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

Follows a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

Squid Game: The Challenge – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



READY, SET, GLOW! – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Wes Brown meets four families whose Christmas decorations have been making spirits bright for generations; the only thing better than these displays are the heartwarming stories behind them.



HOW NOT TO HIRE A HITMAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 8pm ET)

Bob and Farah are locked in a messy custody battle over their three young children. When one of them ends up dead, the men accused of the murder point the finger at the surviving spouse. But when a judge rules that the gunman’s testimony can’t be admitted at trial, will the killer escape justice?

The Lowdown – SEASON 1 FINALE (FX Canada @ 9pm ET)

House Hunt Dilemma – SEASON 1 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 5



JUST ALICE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Colombia*

Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 6



DEATH BY LIGHTNING – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Limited Series*

The story of James Garfield, who rose from obscurity to become America’s 20th President — and Charles Guiteau, the man who assassinated him.



WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT – 1hr Special (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the cast of Wicked: For Good headline an exclusive one-time concert event and share a personal look inside their experiences on the eve of the film’s anticipated finale.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 8pm ET)

Beer Budget Reno – SEASON 1 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)



ALL HER FAULT – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 10pm ET) *8-Part Limited Series*

Marissa and Peter Irvine enter every parent’s worst nightmare when their son, Milo, is kidnapped.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 7



PLURIBUS – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.

The Office Movers – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave)



THE WORST TRIP AROUND THE WORLD – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+)

Having no clue about what traveling around the world entails, Juanpa Zurita convinces Disney+ that he can do it with just a small plane and legendary pilot Matt Guthmiller. Traveling to eight destinations across four continents, with eight celebrity guests to make sure he wouldn’t fail alone, and a small budget he managed to get from Disney, it was inevitable this would turn into a complete disaster.

Happy’s Place – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Gold Rush – SEASON 16 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)



STUMBLE – SERIES PREMIERE (NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

After being fired from her beloved role as head coach of a first-class cheerleading team, Courteney Potter is ready to stage the ultimate comeback. Just one championship shy of becoming the winningest college cheer coach ever, she takes a new job in a small Southern town where she recruits a group of lovable misfits in the hopes of training them to become a competitive squad.

Power Book IV: Force – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET) *Final Season*

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 9

The Office Movers – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)



SWEET EMPIRE – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Talented sweets makers are invited to the Yuletide Lodge for a competition.

Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread – SEASON 1 FINALE (CNN @ 10pm ET)

The Curse of Oak Island – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 10



BAT-FAM – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Follows Batman, Alfred, and Little Batman as they go through life as a super family.

Hudson & Rex – SEASON 8 FINALE (Citytv @ 8pm ET)



THE PAPER – SERIES PREMIERE (NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

Following up on the story from The Office, the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch discovers a disappearing Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.



THE ESSEX MURDERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

This gripping three-part series explores one of the most notorious multiple murders in British history, the assassination of the so-called Essex Boys in an isolated country lane, 26 years ago.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 11



HOARDING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

Get inside the traditions of holiday decorators and festive collectors; from couples divided over decor-overload to families juggling with storage, see the world of those who are passionate for the season.

Selling Houses Australia – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 12

Palm Royale – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV)

The Golden Bachelor – SEASON 2 FINALE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Ice Road Rescue – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)



GEORGE CLARKE’S BUILDING HOME – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

George Clarke meets the people uprooting their lives and testing their relationships to build wonderful homes of their dreams, completely driven by strong emotional ties and fond memories

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 13

Blue Lights – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (BritBox)



THE BEAST IN ME – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *8-Part Limited Series*

A famous author is pulled into a twisted mind game with her rich, powerful new neighbor — who might be a murderer.



FERAL – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

There are thousands of feral animal species around the world, and most of them are delicious; from wild hog hunting to silver carp fishing, adventure-loving culinary explorer Yia Vang is ready to chase, kill, cook and eat invasive species.



AMANDA & ALAN’S SPANISH JOB – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Alan and Amanda travel to sunny Spain to transform a a rundown three-storey Andalusian townhouse into a beautiful B&B.

Interior Design Masters – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 14



MALICE – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Follows a young man who tries to infiltrate the world of a wealthy family to reveal its secrets.



THE SEDUCTION – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave)

A prequel to “Dangerous Liaisons” following the rise to power of the young Isabelle de Merteuil.



PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave)

Top designers compete for a chance to break into the fashion industry.



THE CRYSTAL CUCKOO – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Spain*

Hoping to learn more about her heart donor, a young doctor arrives in a mountain town where decades of mysterious tragedies plague the small community.

The Creep Tapes – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Shudder)