British Crime Series in Flight Lands on Hollywood Suite in Canada

This month, Hollywood Suite is boarding a new series from across the pond, In Flight (2025), with weekly departures starting November 7 at 9pm ET. Alongside the new show are the exclusive broadcast premieres of the Canadian sci-fi comedy Relax, I’m From the Future (2022) and Perfect Pairs, a new episode of the Hollywood Suite

original series Cinema A to Z.

Produced by Buccaneer Media and distributed internationally by Fremantle, In Flight

follows the story of flight attendant Jo Conran, a single mum working as a flight attendant. Her son is serving a fifteen-year sentence in a Bulgarian prison for a murder he swears he did not commit. Jo is approached by a gang that knows all about her son and is blackmailed into using her job to smuggle drugs to keep her son alive. Jo soon finds herself pulled into a murky underworld of corrupt cops and hired killers, forced to carry out their orders with no escape in sight. However, no matter how far Jo finds herself from her old life, her mission remains the same: to keep her son alive.

Directed by Chris Baugh (Wreck, Tin Star), the crime drama stars Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, also available on Hollywood Suite) alongside Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon, Miss Scarlett and the Duke, Ashley Thomas (Them, Top Boy), Ambreen Razia (The Agency: Central Intelligence and Julia Brown (World on Fire). The first episode premieres on Hollywood Suite on November 7 at 9pm, with a new episode landing every week until December 12.

“Adding to our long-running list of UK series taking off in Canada, In Flight is a gripping new drama and we can’t wait to share it with our viewers,” said Sharon Stevens, Vice-President of Programming for Hollywood Suite. “Fremantle has always been a go-to distributor of impeccable dramas, award-winning comedies and beloved entertainment, so we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them to bring their shows to Canadian audiences.”

Bringing the comedy this month is Relax, I’m From the Future, a sci-fi time travel movie

directed by Luke Higginson. The film follows a man from the future who is now trapped in the past and tries to make a life for himself, oblivious to the consequences he has set in motion. Starring Rhys Darby (Yes Man) and Gabrielle Graham (Possessor), it premieres on November 10 at 7:25pm ET.

Finally, the fan favourite Cinema A to Z continues this month with Perfect Pairs. Star Trek has Kirk & Spock, Top Gun has Iceman & Maverick, Ghost World has Enid & Rebecca. Whether they’re best buddies, siblings, or rivals, some on-screen pairings are just meant to be. Premiering on November 5 at 9pm ET, film experts take a look at 26 perfect pairs throughout cinematic history.