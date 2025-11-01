Deck the halls this holiday season with Apple TV

Celebrate with the all-new special “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock,” as well as free windows for beloved Peanuts classics “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Plus, highly anticipated Apple Original film “The Family Plan 2” and blockbuster hit “F1 The Movie” debut on Apple TV just in time for the holidays And, get in the spirit with Apple TV Originals including “The Velveteen Rabbit,” “Spirited” and “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” and themed specials from “The Snoopy Show,” “Frog and Toad,” “Shape Island,” “Fraggle Rock,” “Eva the Owlet” and more!

Apple TV celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with an expansive lineup of programming for the whole family, including the all-new holiday special “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock,” premiering on December 5, and beloved Peanuts classics “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming for free on November 15 and November 16, and on December 13 and December 14, respectively. Plus, just in time for the holidays, catch the premiere of action-comedy sequel “The Family Plan 2” on November 21 and the global streaming debut of Apple’s record-breaking blockbuster hit “F1 The Movie” on December 12.

The holiday cheer continues on Apple TV this year as viewers can discover and rewatch festive Apple Original specials now streaming, including BAFTA Award-winning “The Velveteen Rabbit,” based on the iconic children’s classic; “Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas,” featuring the Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star; hit musical comedy “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer; “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” starring the Queen of Christmas; Academy Award-winning special “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; and “A Carpool Karaoke Christmas,” the holiday event from multi-Emmy Award-winning “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

Viewers are also invited to stream a variety of Apple TV specials and holiday episodes from celebrated series including “Frog and Toad: Christmas Eve”; “Sago Mini Friends: New Year’s Steve”; “Eva the Owlet: Eva’s Moon Wish”; “Shape Island: The Winter Blues”; “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown”; “Interrupting Chicken: A Chicken Carol Holiday Special”; “Pretzel and the Puppies: Merry Muttgomery!”; “The Snoopy Show: Happiness is the Gift of Giving” Holiday Collection; and “Fraggle Rock: Night of the Lights.”

More details on Apple TV’s 2025 holiday offering is below (in chronological order):

Stream for free Saturday, November 15 to Sunday, November 16

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Celebrating 50 years of this Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

Premieres Friday, November 21 on Apple TV

The Family Plan 2

In “The Family Plan 2,” it’s the holiday season and Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate overseas – until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks and car chases amid scenic European terrain.

Premieres Friday, December 5 on Apple TV

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock

The Fraggles eagerly await the start of the holidays – but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo has writer’s block, the season is thrown off course. The special also features internet sensation Lele Pons in a cameo role including a musical performance of “Our Melody” alongside Gobo. A journey to Outer Space leads to unexpected musical inspiration, while back at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the surprise arrival of a baby sister. Together, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that the most meaningful moments aren’t perfect – they’re unique, like snowflakes. From the Jim Henson Company, “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is produced by Chris Plourde.

Premieres Friday, December 12 on Apple TV

F1 The Movie

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

Stream for free Saturday, December 13 to Sunday, December 14

A Charlie Brown Christmas

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Now Streaming on Apple TV

The Velveteen Rabbit

Based on the treasured, classic children’s book by Margery Williams, “The Velveteen Rabbit” celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. The 40-minute special from Apple TV and produced by Magic Light Pictures introduces Phoenix Laroche (“The Royal Nanny”) starring as William alongside an all-star cast including the voices of Alex Lawther (“Andor”) as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown,” “Harry Potter”) as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia (“House of the Dragon”) as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba (“Still Up”) as Car, Paterson Joseph (“Vigil”) as King, Clive Rowe (“So Awkward”) as Lion, Nathaniel Parker (“The Inspector Lynley Mysteries”) as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh (“Inside Man”) as Momo and Samantha Colley (“Genius”) as Mother. Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope (Academy Award-nominated “The Gruffalo” and BAFTA and International Emmy Award-winning “Revolting Rhymes”) produces with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the BAFTA and International Emmy Award-nominated “My Mad Fat Diary” and the Academy Award-nominated short “Wish 143.”

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

In the musical event, Emmy-winning star Hannah Waddingham rings in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum. The special was recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band. “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is produced by Done+Dusted (“Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies), the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” Executive producers are Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco. The holiday special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Academy Awards, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

Spirited

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From director Sean Anders (“Daddy’s Home,” “Instant Family”), and written by Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend Mariah Carey. The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, creates a fabulous and star-studded spectacular to make the whole world merry! The special lineup also includes guest superstars Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming, classically animated Academy Award-winning film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home. The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) as The Mole, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy. Matthew Freud presents a Charlie Mackesy film, produced by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Cara Speller (“Love, Death & Robots,” “Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” “Rocket & Groot”) of NoneMore Productions and Emmy Award winner J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. Directed by Peter Baynton (“The Tiger Who Came to Tea”) and Mackesy, the film is adapted from the original book in collaboration with Jon Croker (“Paddington 2”). The film is executive produced by Jony Ive and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). Original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Geoff Alexander.

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas

Corden passes the keys to Lowe, a fellow interviewer and trusted voice amongst today’s top artists, as he jumps into the driver’s seat in this festive installment of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” featuring Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan singing along to Christmas classics, including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” along with their signature songs, such as Lady Gaga’s chart-topping “Die With A Smile,” Dua Lipa’s number one hit “Houdini” and Chappell Roan’s breakout hit “Good Luck, Babe!” As a holiday treat, Zane Lowe and Lady Gaga debuted a special version of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” on Apple Music and all major music platforms.

Frog and Toad – ‘Christmas Eve’

In “Christmas Eve,” Frog and Toad are looking forward to spending the winter holiday together, but a last-minute errand into town sidetracks Frog, causing Toad to wonder if his best friend will make it home in time. An Apple TV original series based on the beloved book series by Arnold Lobel, “Frog and Toad” are not at all alike. Frog likes new adventures. Toad likes the comforts of home. Yet despite their differences, Frog and Toad are always there for each other – as best friends should be. The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (“Our Flag Means Death,” “The Connors”) and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Simpsons,” “Family Guy”) as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches (“Trolls”), Fortune Feimster (“Good Fortune”), Cole Escola (“At Home With Amy Sedaris”), Aparna Nancherla (“The Great North”), John Hodgman (“Up Here”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted”), Stephen Tobolowsky (“The Goldbergs”), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), Selene Luna (“Coco,” “Mayans M.C.”), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho (“Fire Island”) and Betsy Sodaro (“Duncanville,” “Tiny Toons”).

Shape Island – ‘The Winter Blues’

Shape Island, the acclaimed stop-motion series for kids and families based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, is back on December 1 with an all-new holiday special titled “The Winter Blues.” The chilly season leaves Square feeling sad, so Circle and Triangle try to cheer him up by creating a new holiday: Yeti Night. The clever, funny and inspiring stop-motion animated series from Apple TV takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship – all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes. The series features the beloved familiar voices of Gideon Adlon (“Blockers”), Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”), and Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted”). “Shape Island” was co-created by Barnett and Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Bix Pix Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

The Snoopy Show – ‘Happiness Is Holiday Traditions’

In ‘Happiness Is Holiday Traditions,’ Snoopy searches for the perfect tree topper; Woodstock gets trapped in a window display; and Snoopy and Woodstock visit Spike for Christmas. An Apple TV original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, “The Snoopy Show” gives the world’s most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as executive story editor.

Spirited Sing-Along

Starting December 1, a sing-along version of the holiday hit musical comedy, “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, will be available on Apple TV. This sing-along version of the “instant Christmas classic” allows audiences to belt out fan favorite tunes composed by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) such as “Good Afternoon” and “Bringin’ Back Christmas.”

Spirited – The Making of Spirited

Go behind-the-scenes in “The Making of Spirited,” featuring never-before-seen rehearsal footage starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. Since its debut, “Spirited,” now streaming globally on Apple TV, has received wide acclaim and has been hailed as “an instant Christmas classic” that is “hugely entertaining” with “show-stopping numbers reminiscent of the golden age of movie musicals.”

Sago Mini Friends – ‘New Year’s Steve’

In an all-new holiday special titled ‘New Year’s Steve,’ Harvey makes a wish to stay awake until midnight when a firefly swoops in to help – and kickstarts a scavenger hunt for the whole crew. The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey, a floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs! “Sago Mini Friends” is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”) and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”) and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director. The series is produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment (“PAW Patrol”) and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside and an expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV’s changemakers initiative.

Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales

Celebrate the merriest time of the year with the Peanuts gang. Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and Sally each star in a collection of Christmastime tales from the original Peanuts comic strips.

Eva the Owlet Holiday Special – ‘Eva’s Moon Wish’

Eva the Owlet, the animated series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott, stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way! In ‘Eva’s Moon Wish,’ Treetopington celebrates a special holiday and Eva helps a lost oriole look for his family – and learns the true meaning of community.

Since its first publication, “Owl Diaries” has had eight foreign language translations and 11 million copies in print. Produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment (“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Goosebumps,” “The Magic School Bus”) with production services and 4K animation by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali (“Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina,” “Octonauts”), “Eva the Owlet” voice talent includes Vivienne Rutherford (“Eureka!,” “9-1-1: Lone Star”) as the titular character Eva, Jessica DiCicco (“The Loud House,” “Puppy Dog Pals”) as Eva’s mom, Dino Andrade (“The Loud House,” “We Baby Bears”) as Eva’s dad and more. “Eva the Owlet” is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment’s Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning team, including Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky. Head series writers and Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O’Connor serves as supervising director. The late Dr. John F. Evans, a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the Founder and Executive Director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC, served as the expressive writing expert on the series through Apple TV’s changemakers initiative.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – ‘Night of the Lights’

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles – Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends – have returned in “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” ‘Night of the Lights’ holiday special for all-new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

Get Rolling With Otis – ‘A Winter’s Cow Tale’

In a special episode, ‘A Winter’s Cow Tale,’ it’s Christmas Day and Rosalie is due to have her baby. Daisy can’t wait to be a big sister, but she’s disappointed when she can’t decorate the tree with her mama. Otis rolls into action to help Daisy decorate the tree and when the snow builds up too high, he plows his way through the snow, so that Daisy can meet her new baby sister. Based on the popular books by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Loren Long, this animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they’re feeling and rolls into action to help! The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Long, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero and Jane Startz.

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – ‘Jack’s Snow Globe Cafe’

In ‘Jack’s Snow Globe Cafe,’ when a snowstorm postpones the winter gazebo lighting, Jack and friends make the most of the moment with a “kindness cascade” at the café. Fan favorite series, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same.

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown

All Rerun wants from Santa is a dog, but his mother won’t let him have one. Spending time with Snoopy provides the perfect pick-me-up. But when Snoopy gets too busy to play with Rerun, they call in a substitute – Snoopy’s brother, Spike.

Interrupting Chicken – ‘A Chicken Carol’

In the holiday special, ‘A Chicken Carol,’ Ebenezer Wolf decides to cancel the holidays, so Piper teams up with the Three Little Pigs and some ghostly friends to change his mind. This animated preschool series, which debuts globally on Apple TV on November 18, is based upon “Interrupting Chicken,” the 2011 Caldecott Honor Award-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein and introduces children to the joy of storytelling. It starts with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild as she tries to fill in details, guess what happens next or insert herself in the middle of the action to help save the day. In partnership with Mercury Filmworks, “Interrupting Chicken” is executive produced by Ron Holsey, Ezra Stein, Loris Kramer Lunsford, Clint Eland and Chantal Ling, and stars the voice talents of Sterling K. Brown. Dr. Lucy Calkins serves as a reading and writing expert through the Apple TV changemaker initiative.

It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown

It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown is a collection of Christmas-themed vignettes, including: Charlie Brown tries to sell wreaths; Peppermint Patty worries about her Christmas book report; Charlie Brown tries to buy gloves for Peggy Jean; and the gang is in a Christmas play, where Sally worries about her single line and Peppermint Patty plays a sheep. “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown” is created and written by Charles M. Schulz. It is executive produced by Lee Mendelson with Bill Melendez serving as director and producer.

Pretzel and the Puppies – ‘Merry Muttgomery!’

In ‘Merry Muttgomery!,’ when a heavy snowfall jeopardizes the annual holiday festival, the pups find unique ways to celebrate with all the snowed-in dogs in the city. Based on the beloved canine from the classic book “Pretzel” by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of “Curious George,” the original series follows a modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery. Together, the Doxies are always sniffing out ways to “make their bark” on their doggie hometown and make it a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to “Get those PAWS UP!” whenever they face a challenge. Voice talent includes Mark Duplass, Nasim Pedrad and many more. Hailing from HarperCollins Productions and animated by House of Cool and Saturday Animation, the series is executive produced by Caroline Fraser, Ricardo Curtis, Wes Lui and Steve Altiere. Jennifer Contrucci co-executive produces. Dr. Tony Wagner serves as the play, passion and purpose expert through the Apple TV changemaker initiative.

The Snoopy Show – ‘Happiness Is the Gift of Giving’

In ‘Happiness Is the Gift of Giving,’ Snoopy adapts a Christmas poem to help Sally sleep, Charlie Brown makes gifts for his pals and Snoopy finds waiting to open his presents a challenge. An Apple TV original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, “The Snoopy Show” gives the world’s most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as story editor.

Stillwater – ‘The Way Home’

In ‘The Way Home,’ while helping Stillwater make treats to celebrate the winter solstice festival, the kids learn he plans to share some with a neighbor they’re wary of. Recognized with a Peabody Award for Excellence in Storytelling and for work that encourages empathy, “Stillwater” is a beautiful and engaging series for kids and families. It highlights mindfulness and has charmed young viewers with its tales of friendship while providing kids with a new perspective of the world around them. The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings and tools to face their own day-to-day challenges. “Stillwater” is based on the Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee, and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Ariel Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.