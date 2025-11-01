CBS Unwraps A Festive Holiday Lineup!

CBS celebrates the 2025 holiday season with an all-new lineup of joyful holiday programming!
Tune in to a feast of family-friendly Thanksgiving special events, including:
-
GHOSTS Thursday, Nov. 20 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
Sam and Pete get on each other’s nerves during a book tour road trip and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving.
-
-
NEW SPECIAL! EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: 30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION Monday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT)
-
Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal and featuring cast members Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten, this new entertainment special celebrates the legacy of the hit comedy with one of television’s most beloved families.
-
THE PRICE IS RIGHT Wednesday, Nov. 26 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/ 10:00-11:00 AM, PT)
-
THE PRICE IS RIGHT serves up a Thanksgiving spectacular overflowing with cash, cars and luxury vacations – including an unforgettable family getaway to New York City for the holiday, plus luxurious escapes to Los Cabos, Mexico, and the breathtaking shores of Greece.
-
-
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Wednesday, Nov. 26 (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/ 12:30-1:00 PM, PT)
-
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Taylor Novlan), Taylor (Rebecca Budig), Kelly (Sophia Parras McKinley) and Hayes (Alexander and Chase Banks) share a family Thanksgiving together with a surprise guest. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) celebrate the holiday at Il Giardino and much to their surprise, graciously extend an invitation to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).
-
Watch fan favorites, finales and specials with a holiday spirit:
-
NEW SPECIAL! PAW PATROL Christmas Special Friday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
Create new shared family holiday traditions with the PAW Patrol pups! A PAW PATROL CHRISTMAS features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble and his team of lovable friends.
-
REINDEER IN HERE Saturday, Dec. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
Based on the award-winning Christmas book, REINDEER IN HERE is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas.
-
-
THE NEIGHBORHOOD Monday, Dec. 8 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT)
-
The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding.
-
-
DMV Monday, Dec. 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
Everyone heads to Big Sac for the corporate holiday party.
-
-
MATLOCK Thursday, Dec. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
With the holidays approaching, some mysteries start to come to light while taking on a case involving the city’s fire department.
-
-
FAMILY, FILM AND TV AWARDS Saturday, Dec. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
This special shines a spotlight on excellence in family-oriented entertainment. The event gathers fan-favorite stars and performers to celebrate outstanding achievements in film and television that resonate with audiences of all ages.
-
-
FBI Monday, Dec. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
In a special two-hour event, the team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at stake.
-
-
NCIS Tuesday, Dec. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
During the Navy’s annual holiday toy drive, Parker (Gary Cole) and Knight (Katrina Law) follow new leads on a 50-year-old murder case that hits close to home.
-
GHOSTS Thursday, Dec. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
The annual two-part GHOSTMAS episodes, featuring the yearly holiday possession. Sam is excited to be interviewed on national TV on Christmas Eve morning, but the opportunity is threatened due to a possession.
-
ELSBETH Thursday, Dec. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
When an avant-garde choreographer’s Nutcracker rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet.
-
HOLLYWOOD SQUARES Sunday, Dec. 21 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT)
-
HOLLYWOOD SQUARES season two will deck the halls with its signature game-show flair with two Christmas episodes packed with festive decor and music, holiday-themed questions and jokes! As center square Drew Barrymore and host Nate Burleson bring the holiday cheer, two Christmas-fanatic contestants vying for money and prizes are joined by a roster of celebrity “elves” poised to put the “ho ho ho” in Hollywood, including Tim Meadows, Meghan Trainor, Tichina Arnold, Michelle Buteau, Ana Gasteyer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Pete Holmes and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
-
LET’S MAKE A DEAL Monday, Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 24 (check local listings)
-
LET’S MAKE A DEAL decks the halls with three special holiday episodes filled with plenty of prizes to put under the tree, including cars, $20,000 in cash and luxury trips to Switzerland, Paris and New York, including a one-of-a-kind Worldwide Wednesday trip to the cast’s favorite places around the world! Plus, host Wayne Brady, along with Jonathan Mangum, Tiffany Coyne and Cat Gray bring their signature holiday cheer with festive games including Four Santas, a Christmas Countdown calendar and a visit to Tiffany Claus!
-
-
THE PRICE IS RIGHT Monday, Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 24 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT)
-
-
THE PRICE IS RIGHT is ringing in the most wonderful time of the year with three festive, holiday-themed episodes packed with spectacular prizes sure to make it feel like Santa came early! Lucky contestants will have the chance to win unforgettable experiences like an African safari in Johannesburg, magical getaways to Finland and Germany’s iconic Christmas markets, and luxury vehicles.
-
-
KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tuesday, Dec. 23 (8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT)
-
The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world. This year’s recipients include country music icon George Strait, legendary rock band KISS (Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley), Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Michael Crawford, GRAMMY® Award-winning disco pioneer Gloria Gaynor and blockbuster film powerhouse and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.
-
-
BEYOND THE GATES Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 30 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/ 1:00-2:00 PM, PT)
-
-
BEYOND THE GATES celebrates the holidays with two special episodes, featuring an original song from series star Clifton Davis, and a serenade to ring in 2026 by special guest star singer Kenny Lattimore. Colleagues Ted (Keith D. Robinson) and Shanice (Ernestine Johnson) are pulled into each other’s romantic orbit, much to the chagrin of Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), and the entire Dupree family is left reeling from a health crisis.
-
-
NEW SPECIAL! A GRAMMY® CELEBRATION OF LATIN MUSIC Sunday, Dec. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)
-
Highlighting Latin music’s impact and widespread influence in the United States, the special will celebrate Latin songs and artists that have connected with audiences throughout decades. Guiding viewers along this musical journey will be covers of classic songs, tributes to various Latin artists, top hits by Latin superstars with special guests across musical genres and interviews and features throughout.
-
-
NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT)
-
The five-hour broadcast will feature electrifying performances from Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, uniting country music fans for one of the nation’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations. Joining the celebration as a special guest will be gospel music legend CeCe Winans.
-