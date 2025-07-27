CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for July 27 – August 9, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Destination X, Lego Masters & The Fixer.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 9 new series, the return of King of the Hill, Platonic, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder & Wednesday and the series finale of Resident Alien. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 2 new series from Acorn TV: Italian crime drama Kostas & South African drama Summertide; Apple TV+’s new historical drama Chief of War; 3 new series from Netflix: comedy Leanne, South African thriller Marked & Spanish drama Unspeakable Sins, Starz’s new historical prequel drama Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Tubi’s new Sci-fi comedy Demascus and UK thriller The Assassin (airing on CTV Drama Channel). Also, Hell Motel, The Buccaneers, The Chi & The Librarians: The Next Chapter conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse (Discovery Canada), Justice on Trial (Amazon Prime Video), Home is Where the Heart Is (W Network) and Murder 360 (Paramount+). Also, Yellowstone Wardens (CTV Wild Channel), Worst Cooks in America (Flavour Network), The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network Canada), Lawless Island (National Geographic Canada), Love After Lockup (Slice) and Perfect Match (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while Duck Dynasty: the Revival (A&E), BBQ Brawl (Food Network Canada), Maine Cabin Masters (Magnolia Network Canada) and Killer Cases (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JULY 27



NAKED AND AFRAID APOCALYPSE – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

Twelve Naked and Afraid All-Stars take on punishing locations together. The survivalists try to last up to 60 days with no food, water, clothes or shelter. Does teaming with other elite survivalists help their chances or make the challenge more difficult?

BBQ Brawl – SEASON 6 FINALE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Yellowstone Wardens – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (CTV Wild Channel @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY JULY 28



KOSTAS – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV) *8-Part Miniseries* *Italian*

Kostas Charitos, a tenacious police inspector, deals with a series of crimes involving former spies, illegal immigrants and overstepping journalists.



SUMMERTIDE – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Following the death of his wife, marine biologist and father of two Martin Field relocates to Simon’s Town, South Africa, to establish a penguin rehabilitation center.

Lego Masters – SEASON 5 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)



THE ASSASSIN – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

A retired assassin reunites with her estranged son, but her dangerous past catches up with them, forcing them to go on the run together while uncovering a dark conspiracy that threatens their relationship.

Lawless Island – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY JULY 29

Hell Motel – SEASON 1 FINALE (Hollywood Suite 2010s+ Movies @ 9pm ET)



WWE UNREAL – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Going backstage with WWE Superstars and staff as they bring the company’s spectacles to life.

Destination X – SEASON 1 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JULY 30



UNSPEAKABLE SINS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Mexico*

A woman in a controlling marriage finds solace — and revenge— in an affair with a younger man, until it spirals into a dangerous fight for survival.

THURSDAY JULY 31



LEANNE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

When her husband leaves her for another woman, a resilient Southern mom starts over with the support of her loving, but unfiltered family.



MARKED – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *South Africa*

Desperate to pay for her daughter’s life-saving surgery, devout ex-cop Babalwa turns to an unholy savior to help her stage a daring heist.

FRIDAY AUGUST 1



CHIEF OF WAR – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

A Hawaiian war chief joins a campaign to unite the warring islands in order to save them from the threat of colonization.

Perfect Match – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Killer Cases – SEASON 7 FINALE (Netflix)

SUNDAY AUGUST 3

The Chi – Season 7 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Duck Dynasty: The Revival – Season 1 FINALE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Worst Cooks In America – SEASON 23 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

The Great Food Truck Race – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)



HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

Luke Macfarlane takes audiences inside a house that has been inherited or holds special familial meaning, and is overdue for a facelift; alongside Designer Olivia Westbrooks, they update the home with a nod to the past.

MONDAY AUGUST 4

King of the Hill – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

Maine Cabin Masters – SEASON 11 FINALE (Magnolia Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY AUGUST 5



MURDER 360 – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

True crime from every angle; Murder 360 dives deep into motive, method and psychology with expert analysis, intimate interviews and gripping cases.

Love After Lockup – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 6

The Buccaneers – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Platonic – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Disney+)

Wednesday – SEASON 2, PART 1 PREMIERE (Netflix)

THURSDAY AUGUST 7



DEMASCUS – SERIES PREMIERE (Tubi) *6-Part Limited Series*

A Black man on a know-thyself mission begins an experimental immersion therapy that sends him into alternate timelines of his own life.

FRIDAY AUGUST 8

The Fixer – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)



OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD – SERIES PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

Prequel of Outlander focuses on the lives and courtship of the parents of Jamie Fraser: Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie as well as Claire Beauchamp’s parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston.

Resident Alien – SERIES FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 11pm ET)