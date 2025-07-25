Bell Media Entertainment and Sports Bundle Featuring Crave, TSN, and RDS Now Available on Prime Video in Canada

Bell Media announced today that its entertainment and sports bundle featuring best-in-class streaming service Crave, with Canada’s sports leaders, TSN and RDS, are now available via Prime Video Subscriptions in Canada. The bundles provide savings when services are combined compared to individual subscriptions, and include access to Crave, featuring exclusives from HBO, the latest blockbusters, hit series, and Crave Originals, plus the deepest roster of sports and championship moments when paired with TSN or RDS.

“Since introducing the bundles earlier this year we’ve seen great success, and bringing them to Prime Video allows us to continue to expand our subscription offerings for Canadians,” said Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media. “The combination of Crave, TSN, and RDS through one subscription not only provides unbeatable value, but also unmatched variety with Crave’s popular content and the expansive roster of live sports on TSN and RDS.”

With Crave, subscribers have access to some of the most sought-after content including HBO Originals THE LAST OF US and THE WHITE LOTUS, HBO Max Originals AND JUST LIKE THAT…, HACKS, and THE PITT, Crave Originals SHORESY, CANADA’S DRAG RACE, and LATE BLOOMER, an upcoming slate of highly anticipated new content like HBO’s A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, Season 3 of HBO’s EUPHORIA, and the new Crave Original PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, plus more than 15,000 hours of French content, and more.

TSN and RDS provide subscribers with an unmatched roster of live sports programming and some of the biggest championship events, including NFL, CFL, Toronto Raptors and the NBA, FIFA World Cup™, F1®, regional broadcast rights for the Montreal Canadiens (TSN and RDS), Ottawa Senators (TSN and RDS), Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN), and Winnipeg Jets (TSN), PWHL, IIHF Women’s Worlds, Men’s Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2025, UEFA EURO 2028, WNBA, Season of Champions Curling, MLB, Golf’s Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, NCAA March Madness, CHL, NLL, CEBL, Northern Super League, and more.

Monthly bundle options available include Crave and Sports (either TSN or RDS). Prime members can find more information and purchase a subscription through their Prime Video account via primevideo.com.