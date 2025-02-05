MLS Announces TSN and RDS Broadcast Schedules for the 2025 Regular Season

Major League Soccer today announced the 2025 broadcast schedules for linear partners TSN and RDS in Canada. CF Montréal, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC highlight the regular season slate, as viewers can access select contests in English on TSN and in French on RDS. A total of 41 regular season MLS matches will air on each network in 2025.

The full 2025 MLS regular season schedule is available here.

TSN and RDS coverage kicks off during the league’s opening weekend, Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, with rematches of both Wild Card games from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. CF Montréal look to get revenge when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta United on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS) after narrowly falling in penalty kicks in the 2024 postseason. On Sunday afternoon, Vancouver Whitecaps FC square off against the Portland Timbers (4 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS), in their first matchup since thwarting the Timbers, 5-0, in last season’s Western Conference Wild Card match, as 2024 MLS All-Star Ryan Gauld looks to kick-start the Whitecaps’ season with a win.

The following weekend sees Vancouver host the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy at BC Place in a marquee Sunday game on March 2 (5 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS). Toronto FC will make their first appearance on TSN and RDS when they visit FC Cincinnati on Saturday, March 8 at TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS). Under the guidance of new head coach Robin Fraser, Toronto will then have their home opener against a revamped Chicago Fire FC attack led by Ivory Coast winger Jonathan Bamba and club-record signing Hugo Cuypers on Saturday, March 15 (2:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS).

2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF and Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner Lionel Messi will travel to face Toronto FC on Saturday, September 27 (4:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS). TSN and RDS will also broadcast the second regular season Canadian Classique of 2025 on Saturday, August 30 when Toronto hosts Montréal at BMO Field (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS). Two Cascadia Cup rivalry games featuring Vancouver Whitecaps FC against the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC will air as a part of the networks’ schedules.

Additional key MLS matchups on the TSN and RDS broadcast schedules include:

CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew on Wednesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS).

(7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS). Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Diego FC on Wednesday, June 25 (10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS)

(10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS) San Diego FC vs. Toronto FC on Wednesday, July 16 (10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS)

TSN and RDS will wrap up their regular season coverage on MLS Decision Day 2025 as Toronto FC host Orlando City SC at BMO Field (6 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC welcome FC Dallas (9 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS) to BC Place on Saturday, October 18. TSN and RDS will also air eight MLS Cup Playoffs matches throughout the 2025 MLS postseason, including MLS Cup 2025. Broadcast details for the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will be announced at a later time.