February 12-18: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview 

FEBRUARY 13 – HBO Original Series NEIGHBORS *Series Premiere*

From A24 and the producers of Marty Supreme, the HBO Original late-night series NEIGHBORS examines stories of absurd, outrageous, and dramatic real-life residential conflicts from a wide range of larger-than-life characters across the United States, opening a verité portal into the lives of contemporary Americans. Each episode introduces a new set of neighbours in the heat of their grievances, uncovering spirited disputes about property lines, animal ownership, and even a yellow Speedo. Directors and emerging talents Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford filmed for over two years, traveling across the country and fully immersing themselves in these neighbours’ lives to capture an unfiltered and intimate portrait of everyday people and document the fundamentally American pursuits of life, liberty, and property. The series debuts on Friday, Feb. 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays.

FEBRUARY 16 – HBO Original LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER *Season 13*

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the 33-time Emmy®-winning series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, this season continues to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces. New episodes are available for streaming on Mondays, beginning Monday, Feb. 16.

Movies

February 12 – SPACEBALLS

February 13 – AMOUR APOCALYPSE *Canadian Title*

February 13 – MY MOTHER’S WEDDING

February 13 – SHOOK *Canadian Title*

February 13 – MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS

February 13 – PAST LIVES

February 13 – MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3

February 13 – CRAZY RICH ASIANS

February 13 – MONSTER IN LAW

February 13 – SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE

February 13 – BEFORE SUNRISE

February 13 – BEFORE SUNSET

February 13 – BELOW HER MOUTH *Canadian Title*

February 14 – THE NEXT KARATE KID

February 18 – THE COLONY *Canadian Title*

STARZ

February 13 – MOB COPS

February 13 – WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S ROMEO + JULIET

February 13 – BROS

February 14 – FIFTY SHADES OF GREY

February 14 – FIFTY SHADES DARKER

February 14 – FIFTY SHADES FREED

February 14 – THE NEXT KARATE KID

Additional Highlights

February 12 – HAMMARVIK Season 1-4

February 12 – MAFIA Season 1

February 12 – RONJA Season 2

February 12 – THE HUNT Season 1

February 12 – THREESOME Season 2

February 12 – VERONIKA Season 1

February 12 – French Crave Original CASSE-GUEULE S1 E1-2 (French Crave Original)

February 13 – Crave Original THE BORDERLINE, Season 1 Episode 2 (New Episode)

February 13 – GRIMSBURG (Seasons 1-2)

February 13 – GODFATHER OF HARLEM Seasons 1-4

February 14 – KILLER IN PLAIN SIGHT Season 1

February 14 – MONSTER LOVING MANIACS Season 1 Part 1

February 16 – WHEN MISSING TURNS TO MURDER Seasons 1-3

February 16 – EVIDENCE OF A KILLER Season 1

February 18 – French Crave Original LYSANDRE + CLAUDE S1 E5-6

Next Day on Crave

February 12 – ACCIDENT, SUICIDE, OR MURDER Season 6 Episode 10 (Season Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime

February 12 – DATELINE: BETRAYED

February 12 – DATELINE: LOST IN SIN CITY

February 13 – DATELINE: DEVIL’S BATHTUB

February 13 – DATELINE: DEADLY DECEIT

February 14 – DATELINE: AT CLOSE RANGE

February 14 – DATELINE: THE LONG ROAD TO FREEDOM

February 17 – DATELINE: THE DEADLY HOUSE OF CARDS

February 17 – DATELINE: THE FUGITIVE MILLIONAIRE

February 18 – DATELINE: THE LAST DRIVE