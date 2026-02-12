February 12-18: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview 

FEBRUARY 13 – HBO Original Series NEIGHBORS *Series Premiere*
- From A24 and the producers of Marty Supreme, the HBO Original late-night series NEIGHBORS examines stories of absurd, outrageous, and dramatic real-life residential conflicts from a wide range of larger-than-life characters across the United States, opening a verité portal into the lives of contemporary Americans. Each episode introduces a new set of neighbours in the heat of their grievances, uncovering spirited disputes about property lines, animal ownership, and even a yellow Speedo. Directors and emerging talents Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford filmed for over two years, traveling across the country and fully immersing themselves in these neighbours’ lives to capture an unfiltered and intimate portrait of everyday people and document the fundamentally American pursuits of life, liberty, and property. The series debuts on Friday, Feb. 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays.
FEBRUARY 16 – HBO Original LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER *Season 13*
- A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the 33-time Emmy®-winning series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, this season continues to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces. New episodes are available for streaming on Mondays, beginning Monday, Feb. 16.
Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of February 12-18.
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and HBO Max
February 13 – NEIGHBORS
February 16 – LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (Season 13 Premiere)
Movies
February 12 – SPACEBALLS
February 13 – AMOUR APOCALYPSE *Canadian Title*
February 13 – MY MOTHER’S WEDDING
February 13 – SHOOK *Canadian Title*
February 13 – MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
February 13 – PAST LIVES
February 13 – MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3
February 13 – CRAZY RICH ASIANS
February 13 – MONSTER IN LAW
February 13 – SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE
February 13 – BEFORE SUNRISE
February 13 – BEFORE SUNSET
February 13 – BELOW HER MOUTH *Canadian Title*
February 14 – THE NEXT KARATE KID
February 18 – THE COLONY *Canadian Title*
STARZ
February 13 – MOB COPS
February 13 – WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S ROMEO + JULIET
February 13 – BROS
February 14 – FIFTY SHADES OF GREY
February 14 – FIFTY SHADES DARKER
February 14 – FIFTY SHADES FREED
February 14 – THE NEXT KARATE KID
Additional Highlights
February 12 – HAMMARVIK Season 1-4
February 12 – MAFIA Season 1
February 12 – RONJA Season 2
February 12 – THE HUNT Season 1
February 12 – THREESOME Season 2
February 12 – VERONIKA Season 1
February 12 – French Crave Original CASSE-GUEULE S1 E1-2 (French Crave Original)
February 13 – Crave Original THE BORDERLINE, Season 1 Episode 2 (New Episode)
February 13 – GRIMSBURG (Seasons 1-2)
February 13 – GODFATHER OF HARLEM Seasons 1-4
February 14 – KILLER IN PLAIN SIGHT Season 1
February 14 – MONSTER LOVING MANIACS Season 1 Part 1
February 16 – WHEN MISSING TURNS TO MURDER Seasons 1-3
February 16 – EVIDENCE OF A KILLER Season 1
February 18 – French Crave Original LYSANDRE + CLAUDE S1 E5-6
Next Day on Crave
February 12 – ACCIDENT, SUICIDE, OR MURDER Season 6 Episode 10 (Season Premiere) *following Oxygen True Crime
February 12 – DATELINE: BETRAYED
February 12 – DATELINE: LOST IN SIN CITY
February 13 – DATELINE: DEVIL’S BATHTUB
February 13 – DATELINE: DEADLY DECEIT
February 14 – DATELINE: AT CLOSE RANGE
February 14 – DATELINE: THE LONG ROAD TO FREEDOM
February 17 – DATELINE: THE DEADLY HOUSE OF CARDS
February 17 – DATELINE: THE FUGITIVE MILLIONAIRE
February 18 – DATELINE: THE LAST DRIVE