Rock League Teams Up with CBC Sports to Provide Exclusive Coverage of Inaugural Season to Audiences across Canada

Rock League, curling’s first professional league, today announced a broadcast partnership with CBC Sports that will bring the League’s inaugural season to fans across Canada. The historic debut season will take place Monday, April 6–Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the TMU Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Canadian audiences will have access to more than 40 hours of live streaming coverage on CBC Sports’ digital platforms, including CBC Gem , cbcsports.ca , and the CBC Sports YouTube channel . In addition, coverage of the playoffs, semifinals, and championship matches – three games in total – will broadcast nationally on CBC TV.

“This partnership with CBC Sports provides a national platform to introduce Rock League to Canadian fans and showcase the depth of talent competing in our inaugural season,” said Nic Sulsky, CEO, The Curling Group. “With its long-standing leadership in premium sports coverage and compelling storytelling, CBC Sports is the ideal partner as we springboard into a new chapter for elite curling.”

The partnership represents Rock League’s first broadcast and streaming agreement. Broadcast team and scheduling information will be announced closer to the event.

“We’re excited to share the inaugural season of Rock League with audiences across Canada, building on the momentum and excitement of Milano Cortina 2026,” said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports and Olympics, CBC. “CBC Sports has a long history of curling coverage, and by providing a big national platform to this innovative new league, we hope to engage and entertain an even wider audience of fans.”

Launching on the heels of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the inaugural Rock League marks the start of a new era in professional curling, featuring six mixed-gender global franchises competing in the condensed preview season. The innovative competition will showcase new formats paired with a modern, entertainment-forward in-venue experience. For more information on Rock League, including team rosters, formats, and ticketing details, please visit the Rock League website .

About Rock League

Rock League is the world’s first professional curling league, featuring six elite mixed-gender global franchises. Rock League hits the ice in April 2026, with a mission to deliver world-class competition, drive innovation within the sport, and connect curling fans across continents. Rock League is owned and operated by The Curling Group . For more information, please visit www.rockleague.com .