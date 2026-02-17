CBC Greenlights Six Original Kids Series

CBC today announced the greenlight of six new and returning original kids series from Canadian creators and producers, reinforcing the national public broadcaster’s commitment to serve children and families with homegrown storytelling that inspires, entertains and informs.

“Preschoolers and school-aged children will be delighted by the iconic characters and stunning animation in these highly creative shows that will not only entertain but also spark curiosity in kids across Canada,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “We are proud to continue to partner with Canadian producers to better serve young audiences and support the children’s content industry in this country.”

The continued expansion of programming for young audiences supports CBC/Radio-Canada’s Here for Canada strategy, strengthening the pillar of bringing people together through the creation of new content for children and youth that represents communities and perspectives from across the country.

The six series are:

Cool Indigenous Stuff (CBC original, Fall 2026, 13×6, Kejic Media Inc.)

For kids aged 6 to 9, Cool Indigenous Stuff is a fast-paced, fun-filled series led by Brody Morrisseau (age 12) and Winter Sinclair (age 11), two confident Indigenous youth on a mission to check out the coolest events, people, and experiences across Indigenous Nations. Every episode drops them into a brand-new adventure packed with hands-on activities, exciting challenges, big laughs, and unforgettable moments with Knowledge Keepers, artists, athletes, and other cool Indigenous creators. Blending live action with playful animated Spirit Helpers, the series introduces simple Ojibway words and phrases in a way that’s fun, easy, and memorable for kids. From powwows and grass dancing to hair-braiding challenges, music, food, and festivals, Cool Indigenous Stuff is all about curiosity, connection, and having a great time. Bold, joyful, and full of energy — this is today’s Indigenous culture, told by kids, for kids.

Hartford (CBC original, 2027, 26×11, Boat Rocker Studio & Industrial Brothers)

Hartford is a 2D animated preschool series that follows a cautious five-and-a-half-year-old bunny named Hartford as he navigates through everyday adventures with his single Dad and best friends, Lala and Maple. Each episode Hartford aims to live his best life but is inhibited by his anxieties, only to discover that overcoming his fear is sometimes just a practical strategy away. Built on the pillars of comedy, community and heart, the show engages children, and their parents/caregivers, and provides important life lessons in a fun, relatable and authentic way.

Little Margo Stories (CBC/Radio-Canada original, Summer 2027, 50×3, Lightcatcher Media Inc.)

Little Margo Stories follows the gentle adventures of Margo, a curious little mole who discovers the everyday wonders of the natural world. Each episode centres on a small, meaningful moment, from the first flower of spring to an unexpected friendship with a duckling or a frog. With a dedicated audience and hundreds of millions of views on YouTube , this all-new series is brought to life through beautifully crafted 3D animation, cinematic lighting, and lush natural environments, inviting young audiences into a calm, immersive world of quiet discovery.

Macy Murdoch Season 3 (CBC original, 2027, 8×11, Shaftesbury)

Macy and her best friends are pulled into their most dangerous adventure yet. When Macy reopens the century-old mystery of The Night Watchman – a notorious killer who vanished in the early 1900s – the past refuses to stay buried. The Night Watchman resurfaces in the present, bringing unfinished business and deadly intent. Now Macy and her ride-or-dies must race through time to solve a case that has baffled police for over a hundred years – or risk losing their futures before they’ve even begun.

Olga (CBC/Radio-Canada original, 2028, 52×11, Apartment 11 and Fabrique Fantastique)

Aimed at kids aged 6 to 9, Olga is a 2D animated adaptation of award-winning author and illustrator Elise Gravel’s bestselling graphic novel series. When Olga, a 10-year-old budding zoologist who would rather hang out with animals than humans, discovers a strange, stinky, possibly alien creature obsessed with people, her “scientific” mission to study it forces her into the wildest environment of all… human connection.

Stevie and the Sacred Animals (CBC original, 2027, 52×11, Eagle Vision and Sinking Ship Entertainment in association with APTN, Knowledge Network, and TELUS Independent)

Stevie and the Sacred Animals follows Stevie, a smart and spunky six-year-old Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) girl who moves from the city to her First Nation community. With the help of her cousins, Stevie learns about her relationship to Mother Earth and all living things. Along the way, they are joined by seven baby Sacred Animals, each with lessons of their own to learn as they grow. The series brings together vibrant 2D animation and real footage shot in a First Nation community, creating a rich visual world rooted in land, culture, and family. Each episode features the beautiful, heartfelt music of the award-winning duo Burnstick , as well as an Anishinaabemowin language lesson.