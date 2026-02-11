Netflix Top 10: Week of February 2 – “Bridgerton” Season 4 Is the Tea Everyone Is Having in This Week’s Top 10

Top 10 for Week of Feb. 2-8

The ton is still abuzz as Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 4 maintains its No. 1 spot on the English TV list for a second week with 23.4 million views. Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) have captured the hearts of fans with their forbidden romance – though viewers will have to wait to see the fallout from those three little words that Benedict dropped on Sophie in Episode 4 when Part 2 arrives on Feb. 26. In the meantime, audiences caught up on previous seasons, putting Season 1 in the No. 5 spot with 3.5 million views and Season 3 at No. 8 with 3 million views. It’s also easier than ever to look, eat, and even smell like a member of the ton with all-new collaborations and collections.

For a much darker tale from across the pond, viewers turned to true crime documentary The Investigation of Lucy Letby, placing it at No. 1 on the English film list with 12.9 million views. The film cracks open the divisive 2023 case of a neonatal nurse in the UK convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven more, with new insights from those who were involved.

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is back in the courtroom, but in Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer the dedicated defense lawyer is the one on trial. The new season of the hit drama series took the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 9 million views. Fans of the series have even more to look forward to – the series has been renewed and will return with Season 5. Maintaining a strong hold on the English film list at No. 2 with 7.4 million views is Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s suspense thriller The Rip, about a tactical narcotics team that uncovers a large cartel cash haul, threatening the team’s integrity.

Drawn to deception, viewers continued to enjoy His & Hers, putting the series at No. 3 on the English TV list with 6.2 million views. The mystery thriller stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as an estranged couple – she’s a reporter, he’s a detective – forced back together following a murder in their small Georgia town. The series’ success has pushed Alice Feeney’s novel up the Amazon and USA Today bestseller lists, as well as increased Spotify audiobook listens by 494%.

Is It Cake? Valentines sliced into the No. 4 spot on the English TV list, collecting 4.3 million views. Hosted by Mikey Day, the extra-sweet edition of the baking competition sees couples creating confections that resemble artifacts of their love stories.

The Korean drama Even If This Love Disappears Tonight made its presence known on the non-English film list, debuting in the No. 2 spot with 7.8 million views. The movie centers on a high school girl who wakes up each morning with no memory of the prior day – and the shy classmate who steadfastly pursues her. The South African romantic comedy Yoh! Bestie launched into the No. 5 spot on the list, gathering 1.9 million views. The feature follow-up to the 2023 series Yoh! Christmas zooms in on longtime friends who get into a love triangle ahead of a destination wedding.

Love remains in the air with Single’s Inferno, which held the No. 2 spot on the non-English TV list with 3.1 million views. The fifth season of the Korean dating series offers a new group of singles on the deserted Inferno Island the chance to escape to Paradise. New on the list this week is Cash Queens, which nabbed the No. 5 spot with 1.3 million views. The French dramedy series follows five ordinary women who, in an attempt to get out of a tricky situation, join forces to become amateur criminals and rob a bank – while disguised as men.

________________________________________

Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 The Investigation of Lucy Letby

2 The Rip

3 KPop Demon Hunters

4 In the Land of Saints and Sinners

5 Sweet Home Alabama

6 Overboard (2018)

7 Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

8 Night at the Museum

9 Copshop

10 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Bridgerton: Season 4

2 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

3 HIS & HERS: Limited Series

4 Is It Cake? Valentines: Season 1

5 Bridgerton: Season 1

6 Raw: February 2, 2026

7 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series

8 Bridgerton: Season 3

9 Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 1

10 Animal Kingdom: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 The Investigation of Lucy Letby

2 Sweet Home Alabama

3 The Rip

4 Trap

5 Gasoline Alley

6 Bad Teacher

7 KPop Demon Hunters

8 Dhurandhar

9 The Time Machine

10 Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Bridgerton: Season 4

2 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 45

3 The Christine Jessop Story: Season 1

4 Is It Cake? Valentines: Season 1

5 HIS & HERS: Limited Series

6 Raw: February 2, 2026

7 Unfamiliar: Season 1

8 WWE Smackdown: 2026 – February 6, 2026

9 Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing Season 1

10 Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series