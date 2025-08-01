Rogers Xfinity Brings Even More Content to Canadians on the Best Entertainment Experience

Rogers is bringing more content to Canadians with the addition of CBC Gem, ICI.TOU.TV, Paramount+ and DAZN to Rogers Xfinity. Customers with Rogers Xfinity TV can now use the award-winning voice remote to access more of the content they love, faster.

“We’re committed to delivering the best entertainment experience, including access to content that Canadians are looking for,” said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. “The addition of these Canadian and global streaming services will help Rogers Xfinity customers connect to the content they’re looking for on our world-class platform.”

CBC Gem is home to essential English-language Canadian series and a curated selection of acclaimed, best-in-class content from around the world, as well as more than 400 documentary features, more than 700 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens, and over 400 Canadian feature films – all available to Canadians for free. Current popular CBC original titles on CBC GEM include THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, NORTH OF NORTH, SAINT-PIERRE, SMALL ACHIEVABLE GOALS and THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES, plus 15 CBC News live streaming channels and flagship CBC News programs THE NATIONAL, ABOUT THAT WITH ANDREW CHANG, THE FIFTH ESTATE, and MARKETPLACE. CBC Gem Premium subscribers have access to ad-free on-demand streaming and the most-watched Canadian news channel, CBC News Network.

ICI TOU.TV is a daily source of entertainment and news in French from Radio-Canada. With original series, acclaimed dramas, Canadian and international films, news, live sports, youth programming, and ICI TÉLÉ on-demand programs, there’s a wealth of content to watch for free. ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscribers have ad-free access to exclusive premieres, original content and full seasons of series, in addition to the Véro.tv section and partner content from TFO, Télé-Québec, France.tv, RTBF, Canal+ Grand Écran and more. Audiences can watch EMPRISES, L’INDÉTECTABLE, MONT-ROUGE, and PREMIER TRIO, and stay up to date with their local news broadcast in French. CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV are the Canadian streaming home for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and will offer key live sporting competitions and qualifying events in the lead up to the Games.

DAZN Canada is home to NFL Game Pass where fans can watch every NFL game including RedZone, as well as the exclusive home to LIV Golf, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, and the best global boxing matchups, which can now be subscribed to directly through the Rogers Xfinity set-top box.

Paramount+ offers A Mountain of Entertainment™ for the whole family with hit movies, exclusive originals, and iconic series spanning all genres, including new series DEXTER: RESURRECTION, the upcoming NCIS: TONY & ZIVA and hit series from the Taylor Sheridan Universe such as LANDMAN, TULSA KING, YELLOWSTONE, 1923, 1883, SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Paramount+ is also the home of SOUTH PARK and the streaming home of the STAR TREK franchise, which includes STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

Rogers Xfinity TV brings the most TV content¹ – live sports, entertainment and news from Canada and around the world – with on-demand and a growing number of streaming services together on one platform to deliver the best entertainment experience.²