Crave Highlights for August 2025

AUGUST 1 – FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES *Movie Premiere*
- New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures’ FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES is available for streaming on Crave, Friday, August 1. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle – her grandmother Iris – and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.
AUGUST 1 – HBO’s MARC MARON: PANICKED *Comedy Special Premiere*
- Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron offers up his nuanced perspective on our increasingly uncertain world in his second HBO original comedy special, MARC MARON: PANICKED, Friday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Maron’s first HBO special, FROM BLEAK TO DARK, is also available to stream on Crave.
AUGUST 5 – HARD KNOCKS TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS *Canadian Premiere*
- For the first time ever, HARD KNOCKS, the award-winning series from HBO and NFL Films, comes to Canada. HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET, and features head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane, and 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, alongside an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. This season marks the first time the iconic Buffalo Bills franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. In December, HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST debuts, following some of the most storied teams and biggest names in football – including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles – during the final stretch of the NFL season and into the playoffs. Both series are narrated by Liev Schreiber.
AUGUST 8 – FREAKY TALES *Movie Premiere*
- Set in 1987 Oakland, FREAKY TALES is a multi-track mixtape of colourful characters – an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector – on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles. Starring Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks
AUGUST 8 – Crave Original THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY *Documentary Series Premiere*
- On Oct. 3, 1984, Christine Jessop went missing in Queensville, Ont. Three months later her body was found, and it would be another 35 years until the mystery was finally solved. Over three, hour-long episodes, for the first time ever, Christine’s family speaks out, sharing their story including a desperate search for answers, a falsely accused suspect, corrupt policing, revolutionary forensics, and a family forced to go through the unthinkable. All three episodes of the Crave Original series are available for streaming on Friday, 8.
AUGUST 8 – STARZ’s OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD *Series Premiere*
- A prequel to the groundbreaking series OUTLANDER, OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways. After 11 years of epic romance on OUTLANDER, the timeless tale begins on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion. The series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together: the parents of Claire Randall – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) – and those of Jamie Fraser – Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The stand-alone prequel series features new cast, characters, and stories, welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the OUTLANDER universe, while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of the show, and offering new perspectives on the characters they thought they knew. The series premiere drops on Friday, Aug. 8, OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD and follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays on STARZ.
August 13 – TIMBER TITANS *Canadian Title**New Season Premiere*
- An immersive deep dive into one of British Columbia’s oldest professions, this season TIMBER TITANS continues to follow four logging companies in British Columbia as they fight through extreme weather to harvest one of Canada’s most vital resources. Each company has a unique approach to harvesting timber. One outfit uses a 40-year-old cable yarder built with surplus Sherman tank parts. Another, a state-of-the-art, jet-propelled, heavy-lift helicopter and a team of tree climbing specialists. There’s also a fleet of hi-tech European machines, as well as one of the largest First Nations logging operations in the country. The companies share the same goal, but they each face unique challenges. Consisting of eight, one-hour episodes Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave.
AUGUST 17 – USA Network’s THE RAINMAKER *Series Premiere*
- Based on the bestselling novel by John Grisham, THE RAINMAKER follows Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan), who is fresh out of law school, as he goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond (John Slattery), as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah (Madison Iseman). Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser (Lana Parrilla), and her disheveled paralegal, Deck (P.J. Byrne), uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. The series premieres on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave.
AUGUST 21 – Max Original Series PEACEMAKER *Season 2 Premiere*
- From DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, the new season of PEACEMAKER, created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena, returns for its eight-episode second season Thursday, August 21 at 9 ET. The new season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for Season 2. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows. New episodes stream on Thursdays.
AUGUST 21 – Crave Original THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS *Season 2 Premiere*
- The second chapter of the Crave Original docuseries THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS gives audiences a front-row seat to the team’s 2024-2025 season, marked by progress, tenacity, and determination. The team pushes expectations and defies the odds to bring fans a blue-white-and-red playoff spring. Season 2 premieres with two-episodes on Thursday, August 21, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Thursdays.
AUGUST 28 – THE GOLDEN GIRLS *Complete Series*
- Two-time winner of Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, THE GOLDEN GIRLS is listed once of the best television series of all-time. Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty star as four South Florida middle-aged women sharing a house, their dreams and a whole lot of cheesecake. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy’s outspoken mother, Sophia. Stream the complete series starting Thursday, August 28 on Crave.
AUGUST 25 – LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 7 REUNION SPECIAL *Special Premiere*
- Co-hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, and streaming on Monday, Aug. 25, the reunion special features this season’s winners, fan-favourite couples, and bombshells for an up-close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa and reveal updates on their relationships and friendships.