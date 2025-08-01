Crave Highlights for August 2025

NETWORK

SPECIALTY

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (TNT / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Gilded Age (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) has been renewed for a Fourth and Final season.

Resident Alien (USA Network / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been cancelled after 4 seasons.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) Season 3 Premieres September 7, 2025.

STREAMING

Tulsa King (Paramount+) Season 3 Premieres September 21, 2025.

Untamed (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 29, 2025.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final Season.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres December 10, 2025.

Stick (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 5 Premieres September 9, 2025.

Wednesday (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season.

Loot (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres October 15, 2025.

Happy Face (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Virgin River (Netflix) has been renewed for an Eighth season.

Murderbot (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Upload (Amazon Prime Video) 4th and Final Season Premieres August 25, 2025.

Duster (HBO Max / Crave) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Seventh season.

Pulse (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Residence (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) Season 3 Premieres August 6, 2025.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Invasion (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres August 22, 2025.

The Diplomat (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres Fall 2025.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Season 5 Premieres September 24, 2025.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres September 17, 2025.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres August 27, 2025.

Platonic (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres August 6, 2025.

Peacemaker (Max / Crave) Season 2 Premieres August 21, 2025.

Wednesday (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres August 6, 2025; Part 2 Premieres September 3, 2025.