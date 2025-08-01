Canada Games and CBC/Radio-Canada Announce Multiyear Partnership to Amplify Coverage

The Canada Games Council (CGC) is proud to announce a multiyear partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada, making Canada’s public broadcaster the National Media Partner for the Canada Games from 2025 through 2031. This long-term commitment ensures that audiences across Canada will have more access than ever before to this uniquely Canadian multi-sport event for elite young athletes, and to the stories of the people and communities behind the Games.

This partnership encompasses the next four editions of the Canada Games:

St. John’s 2025 Canada Games (August 9 – 24, 2025)

Canada Games (August 9 – 24, 2025) Quebec City 2027 Canada Games (February 27 – March 14, 2027)

Canada Games (February 27 – March 14, 2027) Moncton | Saint John 2029 Canada Games (Summer, Dates TBA)

Canada Games (Summer, Dates TBA) 2031 Canada Games in Québec (Winter, Host City & Dates TBA)

CBC/Radio-Canada will provide extensive coverage of the Canada Games in English on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, and the CBC Sports YouTube channel; and in French in the sports section of ICI TOU.TV and via the ICI TOU.TV app. Notably, for this August’s St. John’s 2025 Canada Games, all 1250 hours of coverage will be available to stream on CBC and Radio-Canada platforms.

This partnership is driven by a shared purpose: to unite the country through sport. Connecting audiences to compelling sports coverage and sharing diverse and inclusive human interest stories from communities across Canada will serve as guiding principles for the two organizations. Over the next six years, CBC/Radio-Canada’s coverage will ensure widespread access to Games-related content across its digital platforms.. The national public broadcaster will also provide production support, providing its expertise to enhance Canada Games content.

“This collaboration with CBC/Radio-Canada marks a significant moment for the Canada Games Movement,” stated CGC President & CEO Kelly-Ann Paul. “It not only ensures a national platform for incredible Canada Games athletes and their stories but also significantly amplifies our shared commitment to celebrating the unifying nature of sport from coast to coast to coast.”

“Sports is a uniquely unifying force in bringing Canadians together,” said CBC/Radio-Canada President and CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard. “CBC/Radio-Canada is committed to supporting Canada’s amateur athletes, and there is no better way to do so than to partner with the Canada Games Council to showcase our country’s largest amateur sport competition.”