​​CBC/Radio-Canada’s Streaming Services CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV Now Available Widely on Rogers Xfinity in Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada today announced that the national public broadcaster’s streaming services, CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV, are now available on Rogers Xfinity in Canada. The additions of CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV give customers of Rogers Xfinity TV access to more than 6,500 hours of live and on-demand programming for free on CBC Gem, and more than 12,000 hours of programming, including nearly 2,000 hours of youth content, on ICI TOU.TV and ICI TOU.TV EXTRA.

CBC Gem is home to essential English-language Canadian series and a curated selection of acclaimed, best-in-class content from around the world, as well as more than 400 documentary features, more than 700 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens and over 400 Canadian feature films – all available to users in Canada for free. CBC Gem Premium subscribers have access to ad-free on-demand streaming and the most-watched Canadian news channel, CBC News Network. CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV are also the Canadian streaming home for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

ICI TOU.TV is the daily source of entertainment and news in French from Radio-Canada. With original series, acclaimed dramas, Canadian and international films, news, live sports, youth programming, and ICI TÉLÉ on-demand programs, there’s a wealth of content to watch for free. ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscribers have ad-free access to exclusive premieres, original content and full seasons of series, in addition to the Véro.tv section and partner content from TFO, Télé-Québec, France.tv, RTBF, Canal+ Grand Écran and more.

“As Canadians increasingly turn to streaming and connected TV platforms, our new partnership with Rogers invites millions of viewers across the country to discover CBC’s award-winning programming,” said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President, CBC. “With the launch of CBC Gem on Rogers Xfinity, we will be able to better serve audiences in Canada with the news and entertainment they want, however and wherever they want it.”

“Bringing ICI TOU.TV to Rogers Xfinity offers new possibilities for Francophones across the country to access a wide variety of French-language content from Radio-Canada and its partners,” said Dany Meloul, Executive Vice-President, Radio-Canada. “This aligns perfectly with our mandate to promote our language and culture and to offer Canadians a true alternative in their own language.”

Rogers Xfinity customers can now stream current popular CBC original titles on CBC Gem, including The Great Canadian Baking Show, Heartland, Murdoch Mysteries, North of North, Saint-Pierre, Small Achievable Goals and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, with new seasons coming soon, as well as all seasons of past CBC hit original series, such as Baroness von Sketch Show (seasons 1-5); Kim’s Convenience (seasons 1-5); Schitt’s Creek (seasons 1-6); Sort Of (seasons 1-3); and Workin’ Moms (seasons 1-7). CBC Gem also offers three entertainment FAST channels, for long-running series Heartland and Murdoch Mysteries, as well as CBC Comedy, offering the best of CBC’s hit original comedy. In addition, customers will have access to new original titles premiering this fall, including The Assembly and Locals Welcome, and can watch key live sporting competitions and qualifying events in the lead up to Milano Cortina 2026.

Also on CBC Gem, Rogers Xfinity customers can access programming from one of Canada’s most trusted news sources, including 15 CBC News live streaming channels from across the country, as well as flagship CBC News programs The National, About That with Andrew Chang, The Fifth Estate, and Marketplace.

Among the latest premieres offered on ICI TOU.TV and ICI TOU.TV EXTRA, audiences can watch the new series Emprises, miniseries L’indétectable, the second season of Mont-Rouge, and the new series Fleur de peau. Viewers can catch up on episodes of hit Radio-Canada series, including STAT, Dumas, L’oeil du cyclone, and youth content, such as Premier Trio and L’agent Jean. Francophones around the country can stay up to date with their local news broadcast in French. Not to mention all the new series to look forward to in the upcoming 2025-2026 Radio-Canada season starting in September, in addition to classics like the ever-popular District 31. Several live sports competitions are also available, especially leading up to Milano Cortina 2026.

CBC Gem is available for free as an app for iOS and Android devices and online at CBCGem.ca, and on connected TVs via Roku, Samsung, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Xbox, and for the first time on TV service providers via Rogers Xfinity.

ICI TOU.TV is available for free via the iOS and Android mobile apps, on the ICI.TOU.TV website, on connected TVs via Roku, Samsung, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, as well as on TV service providers such as Helix by Vidéotron, TELUS Optik Télé and now on the Rogers Xfinity platform.