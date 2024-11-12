Celebrate The 2024 Holiday Season With CBS’ Collection Of Festive Specials and Themed Program Episodes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year because CBS is back with its expansive slate of festive holiday programming, including the new original movie NUGGET IS DEAD? A CHRISTMAS STORY, new holiday concert special AN EVENING WITH DUA LIPA, new variety special NATE BARGATZE’S NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS, the re-imagined show JOSH GROBAN & FRIENDS GO HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, the return of NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH and many more!

The full list of new CBS Originals and returning favorites for the holidays follows:

NEW CBS ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

THURSDAY | NOV. 14

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE

“Thanksgiving”

(8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT)

Mandy (Emily Osment) struggles to get Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) family to join him for his first Thanksgiving without his dad. YOUNG SHELDON stars Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson guest star.

THURSDAY | NOV. 21

NUGGET IS DEAD? A CHRISTMAS STORY

(8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

When her beloved family dog, Nugget, falls sick over Christmas, Steph Stool (Vic Zerbst) must abandon her very elegant holiday plans with her boyfriend’s family, and return instead to her small Australian coastal hometown to confront the chaos of her own… less elegant family. In the week leading up to Christmas, each member of the Stool family must grapple with the mortality of the one thing that unifies them. From the creative team behind the acclaimed Paramount+ comedy series COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, NUGGET IS DEAD? A CHRISTMAS STORY is an Easy Tiger and CBS Studios production.

SATURDAY | NOV. 30

REINDEER IN HERE(R)

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

Celebrate the holiday season with a one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, REINDEER IN HERE(R). Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, REINDEER IN HERE is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

THURSDAY | DEC. 5

MATLOCK

“Belly of the Beast”

(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, at the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past.

ELSBETH

“Gold, Frankincense, and Murder”

(10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the murder. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya.

SUNDAY | DEC. 8

THE EQUALIZER

“Slay Ride”

(8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT)

A joyous and merry Christmas turns dark when McCall, Dante and Miles find themselves held hostage in a hospital that’s been taken over by the cartel.

SUNDAY | DEC. 15

AN EVENING WITH DUA LIPA

(8:30-10:00 PM, ET/8:00-9:30 PM, PT)

CBS presents AN EVENING WITH DUA LIPA, a new primetime concert special featuring live performances of the GRAMMY(R) Award-winning artist’s latest album, Radical Optimism, along with many of her greatest hits, and a special duet with legendary artist Elton John. Filmed in London on Oct. 17 at Royal Albert Hall, the special features Dua Lipa’s reimagined hit songs accompanied for the first time by the Heritage Orchestra, interspersed with her personal reflections on the pivotal moments that shaped her life and illustrious career.

MONDAY | DEC. 16

NCIS

“Humbug”

(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster.

NCIS: ORIGINS

“Blue Bayou”

(10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

As Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) prepares for his first Christmas without his wife and daughter, flashbacks reveal the unlikely journey that led to his first day on the job as a special agent at NIS’ Camp Pendleton office working with Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) and Lala (Mariel Molino).

THURSDAY | DEC. 19

A ONE-HOUR GHOSTSMAS SPECIAL

“A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1”

“A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2”

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay’s hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

NATE BARGATZE’S NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS

(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Nate Bargatze will guide audiences through a mix of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches and musical performances. The show will shine a spotlight on the heart and spirit of Nashville during the holiday season, highlighting family, fun and feel-good moments that resonate with audiences of all ages.

FRIDAY | DEC. 20

NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.

JOSH GROBAN & FRIENDS GO HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Building on its 25-year history celebrating family and raising awareness of adoption from foster care, this year’s holiday special is led by Josh Groban and his special guests as they perform from The Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

SUNDAY | DEC. 22

THE 47TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

(8:30-11:00 PM, ET/8:00-10:30 PM, PT)

This year’s class to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C., includes acclaimed director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola; the legendary American rock band the Grateful Dead (Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Bobby Weir); blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt; jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer Arturo Sandoval; and The Apollo, which will receive a special Honors as an iconic American institution.

TUESDAY | DEC. 24

THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

“Holiday Heroes”

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

Honoring those who serve our country, welcome first responders, police officers, firefighters and members of the military to “come on down!” and play for cash, cars and big prizes. Host Drew Carey pays tribute to the nation’s heroes in an uplifting and heartwarming holiday episode.

FRIDAY | DEC. 27

THE GREATEST @HOME VIDEOS: HOLIDAY EDITION

(8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

‘Tis the season, people! Cedric the Entertainer is back with his annual The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special, featuring a delightful mix of cute, hilarious, over-the-top, creative and incredibly heartfelt videos that are perfect for the festive season. Whether you’re still basking in the glow of holiday lights, trying to figure out how to return that unwanted gift, or wrestling with your New Year’s resolutions, Cedric’s nuggets of video gold are bound to keep you entertained and in the holiday mood. So grab your favorite festive snacks, cozy up with loved ones and join Cedric for an unforgettable evening of laughter and cheer.

GRAMMY(R) GREATS: THE STORIES BEHIND THE SONGS

(9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

Each year, songwriters are celebrated on the GRAMMY stage with the GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year. Within this Special, we will hear from these talented writers and musicians about their creations and the stories behind the songs. Hosted by Gayle King and Mickey Guyton, we take a look back at some of the unforgettable songs to win, featuring interviews with Billie Eilish & Finneas, Richard Marx, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Mark Ronson, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Sting and Lady A.

TUESDAY | DEC. 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH

(8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT)

Country music’s hottest superstars return to downtown Nashville to ring in the new year across multiple locations. Four-time GRAMMY(R) Award-winning artist Keith Urban will headline and co-host the celebration with ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances from Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and more.

FRIDAY | JAN. 3

GRAMMY(R) GREATS: THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS

(9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

This Special lets viewers relive some of the greatest moments on the GRAMMY stage. Join us as we look back at some of the most memorable GRAMMY moments from Music’s Biggest Night. Hosted by Gayle King and Jimmy Jam, they are joined by Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Annie Lennox, Luke Combs, LL Cool J, Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge and Ricky Martin.