CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for September 21 – October 4, 2025

On the network front, Fall TV season premieres begin as the the new season kicks off; the next two weeks see the return of 16 fan favourites as well as the return of news magazines 20/20, 48 Hours & 60 Minutes. On the reality & game show front, new FOX game show 99 To Beat premieres as well as NBC reality competition On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, while Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef Canada, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Survivor, The Amazing Race & The Golden Bachelor return with an all-new season. In addition, America’s Got Talent, Big Brother & Who Wants to Be a Millionaire conclude their current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 11 new series and the return of English Teacher, Monster, Silent Witness, Slow Horses & Tulsa King. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new British crime drama Murder Before Evensong; Amazon Prime Video’s new Italian comedy-drama Hotel Costiera; AMC+’s new thriller The Red King; 2 new series from Apple TV+: crime drama The Savant & animated fantasy The Sisters Grimm; Disney+’s new animated zombie horror Marvel Zombies; FX’s new drama The Lowdown; Hulu’s new comedy Chad Powers and 3 new series from Netflix: British period drama House of Guiness, Spanish comedy Old Dog, New Tricks & Indian crime thriller The Game: You Never Play Alone. Also, Alien: Earth, Platonic, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf & Unforgotten conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Bully Hunter (A&E), We Bought a Funeral Home (HGTV Canada) and Nightmares of Nature (Netflix). Also, Hustler Gamblers Crooks (Discovery Canada), Worst Cooks in America (Flavour Network), Halloween Wars (Food Network Canada) 100 Day Dream Home and Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV Canada), The Real Murders on Elm Street (Investigation Discovery Canada), Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins (Oxygen Canada) and Love is Blind (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while Project Runway (CTV Drama Channel), A History of the World in Six Glasses (Flavour Network), Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery Canada) & Love is Blind: France (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new documentary Cocaine Quarterback: Signal Caller For the Cartel, 3-part docuseries that follows the FBI’s capture of Owen Hanson, a former USC football player who became a drug kingpin.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 21

Tulsa King – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



11.22.63 – SERIES PREMIERE (CHCH @ 8pm ET) *Broadcast Premiere* *8-Part Miniseries*

Jake Epping (James Franco), a teacher, gets a chance to travel back in time to avert the death of John F. Kennedy. However, history’s aversion to alteration and his love for the era and a woman endanger him.

Evil Lives Here – SEASON 18 FINALE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Halloween Wars – SEASON 15 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 22

The Voice – SEASON 28 PREMIERE (CTV and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Hudson & Rex – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Citytv @ 8pm ET)

Brilliant Minds – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

Worst Cooks in America – SEASON 29 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 23

Murder in A Small Town – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Alien: Earth – SEASON 1 FINALE (FX Canada @ 8pm ET)

100 Day Dream Home – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

Doc – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 9pm ET)



THE LOWDOWN – SERIES PREMIERE (FX Canada @ 9pm ET)

Citizen journalist Lee Raybon is a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.



BULLY HUNTER – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

The internet can be a dark place, where evil lurks in the shadows, and abusers act with impunity; a team of virtual vigilantes, led by James McGibney, are taking back the initiative, helping the helpless, and making the web a safer place.

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 24



HOTEL COSTIERA – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Italy, Amalfi Coast. In this realm of beauty, Daniel De Luca, an ex-Marine with a mysterious past, works as problem solver for the Hotel Villa Costiera. But while he solves the problems of the wealthy clients of the hotel, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, a missing girl who ended up in serious trouble.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Slow Horses – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)



MARVEL ZOMBIES – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+) *4-Part Miniseries*

A new generation of Marvel heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

The Floor – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

The Golden Bachelor – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)



LAW & ORDER TORONTO: CRIMINAL INTENT – SERIES PREMIERE (The CW @ 8pm ET)

A psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation, “Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto.

Survivor – SEASON 49 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Help! I Wrecked My House – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

America’s Got Talent – SEASON 20 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)



99 TO BEAT – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

One hundred contestants go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and hilarious games in an arced competition game show like we’ve never seen before. “99 to Beat” is the game show that anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the cash prize: Don’t. Finish. Last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round sees the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and they take home the life-changing top prize of $1,000,000.

Shark Tank – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 10:01pm ET)

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 25



THE RED KING – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+)

Police sergeant Grace Narayan is sent on a ‘punishment posting’ to an island with an eerie religion, where the cold case of a missing boy unearths buried secrets.



COCAINE QUARTERBACK: SIGNAL CALLER FOR THE CARTEL – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *3-Part Docuseries*

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel tells the unbelievable true tale of convicted drug trafficker Owen Hanson’s rise from USC college football champion to smuggling for the world’s most dangerous cartel.

Silent Witness – SEASON 28 PREMIERE (BritBox)



HOUSE OF GUINNESS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *UK*

In 1868, the Guinness family patriarch is dead in Dublin. His four children, each with dark secrets to hide, hold the brewery’s fate in their hands.

Dragon’s Den – SEASON 20 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Hell’s Kitchen – SEASON 24 PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Law & Order – SEASON 25 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire – SEASON 4 FINALE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Plan B – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – SEASON 27 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 9pm ET)

English Teacher – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (FX Canada @ 9pm ET)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

The Amazing Race – SEASON 38 PREMIERE (CTV and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

Law & Order: Organized Crime – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

Project Runway – SEASON 21 FINALE (CTV Drama Channel @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 26



THE SAVANT – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+) *8-Part Limited Series*

An undercover investigator known as The Savant balances life at home with tracking online hate groups to stop domestic extremists before they act.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

20/20 – SEASON 48 PREMIERE (ABC @ 9pm ET)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV @ 9pm ET)

Dateline – SEASON 34 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)



We Bought a Funeral Home – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9:30pm ET)

The Blumberg family transforms an eerie 1800s Victorian funeral parlor into a weird and wonderful dream home.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 27

48 Hours – SEASON 38 PREMIERE (CBS @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 28

America’s Funniest Home Videos – SEASON 36 PREMIERE (CHCH and ABC @ 7pm ET)

60 Minutes – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 7:30pm ET)

The Simpsons – SEASON 37 PREMIERE (Citytv and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Big Brother – SEASON 27 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Universal Basic Guys – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Citytv and FOX @ 8:31pm ET)

Krapopolis – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Citytv and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Bob’s Burgers – SEASON 16 PREMIERE (Citytv and FOX @ 9:30pm ET)

Unforgotten – SEASON 6 FINALE (PBS @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 29



MURDER BEFORE EVENSONG – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

In 1980’s England, a rector, finds himself entangled in a murder investigation after a cousin of the church’s patron is discovered with a fatal stab wound inflicted by secateurs, leading him to unravel the mystery.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 30



CHAD POWERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

A former college quarterback attempts a comeback by posing as a walk-on player for a football team.



NIGHTMARES OF NATURE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Chilling tales of survival unfurl that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.



ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON – SERIES PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

Late-night icon Jimmy Fallon and marketing Hall of Famer Bozoma Saint John join forces in a new business competition where they challenge 10 people from across the country to pitch and execute marketing campaigns for eight world-famous brands.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 1

Platonic – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Love is Blind – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Love is Blind: France – SEASON 1 FINALE (Netflix)

Shifting Gears – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Chicago Med – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Abbott Elementary – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8:30pm ET and Global @ 9:30pm ET)

Chicago Fire – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

A History of the World in Six Glasses – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

The Real Murders on Elm Street – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Chicago PD – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY OCTOBER 2



THE GAME: YOU NEVER PLAY ALONE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *India*

A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

MasterChef Canada – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (CTV @ 9pm ET)

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker – SEASON 1 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9:40pm ET)

FRIDAY OCTOBER 3



THE SISTERS GRIMM – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents.



MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Ed Gein, a seemingly harmless Wisconsin recluse in the 1950s, commits horrific crimes that shock the nation.



OLD DOG, NEW TRICKS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Spain*

Cash-strapped vet Antón takes a job at a fancy pet store, going from treating rural farm animals to peddling premium treats for pampered pooches.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 4

Saturday Night Live – 51 SEASON PREMIERE (Global and NBC @ 11:29pm ET)