Sportsnet Announces 2025-26 Regional Broadcast Schedules for Canucks, Flames, Oilers, and Maple Leafs

NETWORK

Hudson & Rex (Citytv) Season 8 Premieres September 22, 2025.

The Amazing Race Canada (CTV) has been renewed for a 12th Season.

SPECIALTY

Big Little Lies (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Couple Next Door (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 19, 2025.

English Teacher (FX / FX Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 25, 2025.

Dexter: Original Sin (Showtime / Paramount+ Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Gangs of London (AMC+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Institute (MGM+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz / Starz Canada) 3rd and Final Season Premieres November 7, 2025.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (TNT / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Second season.

STREAMING

We Were Liars (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Tulsa King (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

The Hunting Wives (Netflix / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Foundation (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Berlin ER (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Overcompensating (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Leanne (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Creepshow (Shudder) has been cancelled after 4 seasons.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Netflix) 2nd and Final Season Premieres December 11, 2025.

Rogue Heroes (MGM+ / Amazon Prime Video Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Paper (Peacock / Showcase) has been renewed for a Second season.

Motorheads (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

House of David (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 5, 2025.

Deli Boys (Hulu) has been renewed for a Second season.

A Man on the Inside (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres November 20, 2025.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres November 12, 2025.

Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres October 23, 2025.

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) Season 4 Premieres October 26, 2025.

Landman (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres November 16, 2025.

Empathie (Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Tulsa King (Paramount+) Season 3 Premieres September 21, 2025.

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 29, 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres December 10, 2025.

Loot (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres October 15, 2025.

The Diplomat (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres October 16, 2025.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Season 5 Premieres September 24, 2025.