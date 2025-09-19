Friday, September 19, 2025
Sportsnet Announces 2025-26 Regional Broadcast Schedules for Canucks, Flames, Oilers, and Maple Leafs

Hockey season is almost here! As the home of the NHL in Canada, Sportsnet is set to deliver comprehensive coverage of its regional broadcast partners – the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs – on TV and streaming on Sportsnet+ throughout the upcoming NHL season.

Vancouver Canucks on Sportsnet

Regional Canucks on Sportsnet coverage features:

  • Play-by-play: John Shorthouse
  • Game analysts: Dave Tomlinson and Ray Ferraro
  • Host: Dan Murphy

Canucks on Sportsnet broadcast schedule

Calgary Flames on Sportsnet

Regional Flames on Sportsnet coverage features:

  • Play-by-play: Jon Abbott
  • Game analyst: Kelly Hrudey
  • Host: Brendan Parker

Flames on Sportsnet broadcast schedule

 Edmonton Oilers on Sportsnet

Regional Oilers on Sportsnet coverage features:

  • Play-by-play: Jack Michaels
  • Game analyst: Louie DeBrusk
  • Host: Gene Principe

Oilers on Sportsnet broadcast schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs on Sportsnet

Regional Leafs on Sportsnet coverage features:

  • Play-by-play: Chris Cuthbert
  • Game analyst: Craig Simpson
  • Host: Shawn McKenzie

Maple Leafs on Sportsnet broadcast schedule

Sportsnet Radio Network

Accompanying Sportsnet’s TV and streaming coverage, fans can tune in to live NHL action across the Sportsnet Radio Network:

  • In Vancouver – Sportsnet 650 delivers all 82 Canucks games:
    • Play-by-play: Brendan Batchelor
    • Game analyst: Randip Janda
    • Canucks Central pre-game: Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah
    • Canucks Central post-game: Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar
  • In Calgary – Sportsnet 960 the FAN delivers all 82 Flames games:
    • Play-by-play: Derek Wills
    • Game analyst: Meaghan Mikkelson
    • Flames Talk pre-game & post-game: Pat Steinberg
  • In Toronto – Sportsnet 590 The FAN delivers 41 Maple Leafs games:
    • Play-by-play: Joe Bowen
    • Game analyst: Jim Ralph
    • The FAN pre-game: Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert
    • Leafs Talk post-game: JD Bunkis and Sam McKee
