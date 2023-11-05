CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for November 5 – 18, 2023

On the network front, the next two weeks see the premiere of new CBC miniseries BlackBerry as well as 2 new series on CBS: British comedy Ghosts UK and NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Sydney. On the reality front, Big Brother concludes its current season while The CW reality series Whose Line is it Anyway? returns with all-new episodes.

On the specialty & streaming front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of 7 new series, the return of For All Mankind, Godfather of Harlem, Hidden Assets, Julia, The Chase, The Crown & The Santa Clauses and the series finale of Doom Patrol. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Apple TV+’s new period drama The Buccaneers, FX on Hulu’s new limited series murder mystery A Murder at the end of the World, (airing on Disney+ Canada), 2 new series from Netflix: Brazilian crime drama Criminal Code & Polish crime drama Feedback, 2 new series from Paramount+: limited series drama Lawmen: Bass Reeves & comedy The Curse, UK crime thriller Culprits (airing on Showcase) and British historical drama Ten Pound Poms (airing on Crave). In addition, Bosch: Legacy, Goosebumps, Killing It, Loki, Power Book IV: Force, Rap Sh!t, The Morning Show & Upload conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s new original British reality series 007: Road To A Million, where 9 pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize. Also, the 57th Annual CMA Awards air November 8.



On the reality front, Chopped & Holiday Wars (Food Network), Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV), The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters & The Curse of Oak Island (History) return with an all new season, while Good Bones (HGTV) and Mountain Men (History) conclude their current season.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 5





LAWMEN: BASS REEVES – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+) *8-Part Miniseries*

The untold story of the first Black U.S. Marshal, Bass Reeves, who was later the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.

The Real Wives of Potomac – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Slice @ 8pm ET)

Holiday Wars – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Married to Medicine – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

Godfather of Harlem – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 10:30pm ET)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 6



Billy the Kid – Season 2 Fall Finale (Paramount+ Canada)

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7



The New Wave of Standup – SEASON 3 FINALE (CBC @ 9:30pm ET)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 8





THE BUCCANEERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Sent to secure husbands and titles, young American women explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

The Morning Show – SEASON 3 FINALE (Apple TV+)

The Santa Clauses – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 1 Fall Premiere (Disney+)



57th Annual CMA Awards – 3hr Special (CTV2 and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Honoring members of the country music industry at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; scheduled performers include Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce; Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 9



Bosch: Legacy – SEASON 2 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video Canada)

Loki – SEASON 2 FINALE (Disney+)



BLACKBERRY – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET) *3-Part Miniseries*

The company behind the first smartphone, the BlackBerry, meets a catastrophic demise.

Big Brother – SEASON 25 FINALE (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Christmas Cookie Challenge – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

Killing It – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

Rap Sh!t – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET)

Mountain Men – SEASON 12 FINALE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 10





007: ROAD TO A MILLION – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on a global adventure and tested on their intelligence, endurance, and heroism for a shot at winning £1,000,000.

Upload – SEASON 3 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

For All Mankind – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Godfather of Harlem – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Crave and Starz Canada @ 10:30pm ET)



THE CURSE – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+ Canada)

An alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a baby.

Power Book IV: Force – SEASON 2 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 11





LEGENDS OF THE FORK – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Buddy Valastro travels the country, searching for renowned dishes and restaurants to discover the secrets to their success.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 12

Good Bones – SEASON 8 FINALE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

The Curse of Oak Island – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 13



The Chase – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Hidden Assets – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Acorn TV)



CULPRITS – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

After a high-stakes heist, a crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind, but the past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one.

Help! I Wrecked My House – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 14





A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada) *7-Part Miniseries*

Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location; when one of the guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder.



CRIMINAL CODE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Brazilian*

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative.



NCIS: SYDNEY – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

A team of NCIS agents and the AFP are grafted into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check.

Whose Line is it Anyway? – Season 12 Fall Premiere (The CW @ 9pm ET)

Chopped – SEASON 54 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Welcome to Wrexham – SEASON 2 FINALE (FX Canada @ 10pm ET)



GEM HUNTERS DOWN UNDER – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Following the highs and lows of sapphire hunters working in extreme conditions in the heart of Central Queensland, Australia.

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 15





FEEDBACK – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Polish*

A former rock star whose addiction problem gives him a bad memory and left his family in shambles embarks on a frantic journey to find his missing son.



JAMIE COOKS THE MEDITERRANEAN – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

Jamie Oliver travels the Med in search of deliciously traditional and vibrantly innovative ways of cooking, from fresh flavours to brilliant simplicity, bringing us a taste of holiday at home

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 16



Julia – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave)

The Crown – SEASON 6, PART 1 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Doom Patrol – SERIES FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 9pm ET)



GHOSTS UK – SERIES PREMIERE (CBS @ 9:01pm ET)

A young couple who are desperately trying to save up for their first home are shocked to learn that they are entitled to inherit a grand country estate from a distant relative. Their concerns that the windfall is too good to be true soon come to bear when they realize that the house is also home to the ghosts of its previous inhabitants. When the spirits learn that the couple are planning to turn the house into a hotel, they are horrified, and seek to make life as difficult as possible for the new owners.



TEN POUND POMS – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10:40pm ET)

In post-war Manchester, Annie Roberts is at her wits end when husband Terry spends his wages down the pub; desperate for a better life for her children, Annie responds to an emigration advert that promises Brits a prosperous new life in Australia.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 17



Goosebumps – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)