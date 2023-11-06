Global News Commemorates Canadian Veterans With Remembrance Day Coverage

Global News is honored to provide comprehensive national and local coverage that pays respect to Canada’s armed forces. On the morning of Saturday, November 11, the network will broadcast two special presentations, Canada Remembers, hosted by Dawna Friesen, and No Stone Left Alone, hosted by Tracy Tong, along with regional specials in Vancouver and Calgary.

Dawna Friesen, award-winning Anchor and Executive Editor of the flagship national newscast Global National, will host the one-hour special, Canada Remembers, where she will be joined by Dean Oliver, Director of Museum Services at Know History Inc., and former Vice President of the Canadian War Museum. The broadcast will air at 7:30 a.m. PT, 8:30 a.m. MT, 10:30 a.m. ET, CT, and 11:30 a.m. AT and also includes Mercedes Stephenson and David Akin reporting from Ottawa, an in-depth interview with Gloria Hooper, this year’s silver cross mother, and coverage of an Indigenous ceremony and the Remembrance Day ceremony live from Ottawa.

Global News is proud to once again partner with the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation, whose mission is to honour Canada’s military by educating students and youth about the sacrifices and bravery of those who served. The 30-minute national broadcast, No Stone Left Alone, a Global News special presentation, will air at 10 a.m. ET, CT, MT, and PT and 11 a.m. AT. Hosted by award-winning, Global Toronto Anchor, Tracy Tong, the special will highlight the service and sacrifices of Canada’s military.

Following the national broadcast, Global Calgary will air Calgary Remembers at 10:30 a.m. MT. This live Remembrance Day special broadcast, in partnership with the Field of Crosses, will be hosted by Global News Anchors Linda Olsen, live on location, and Blake Lough in studio. Global BC will also air BC Remembers at 10:30 a.m. PT. The one-hour ceremony at Victory Square in downtown Vancouver will be hosted by Global News Anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.

Tune into Global’s newscasts across the country, and online at Globalnews.ca for additional Remembrance Day coverage.