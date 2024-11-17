CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for November 17 – 30, 2024

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the return of NBC sitcom Night Court and the season finale of Murder in a Small Town. On the reality front, Dancing with the Stars concludes its current season. Also, the 2024 Grey Cup airs November 17 and the 58th Annual CMA Awards air November 20. In addition, a special edition of news magazine 20/20 airs November 27- 20/20: The Untold Story of Mary Poppins, a 2hr special that commemorates the 60th anniversary of the iconic Disney film.

On the specialty & streaming front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of 11 new series and the return of The Empress. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new drama Maternal; Amazon Prime Video’s new drama Cruel Intentions; 2 new series from HBO: British crime drama Get Millie Back and Sci-fi drama Dune: Prophecy; 5 new series from Netflix: comedy A Man on the Inside, Italian teen drama Adoration, limited series docudrama Senna, Swedish crime drama The Helicopter Heist and conspiracy thriller The Madness and 2 new series from Paramount+: drama Landman and political drama The Agency. In addition, From, Midnight Family, The Franchise & Tulsa King conclude their current season.

On the reality and game show front, 2 new series premiere: Hard North (Amazon Prime Video) and Tales from Oak Island (History), while Expedition Unknown & Gold Rush (Discovery), Christina in the Country (HGTV), The Curse of Oak Island (History), People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery) and Chef’s Table (Netflix) return with an all-new season and Good Bones (HGTV) concludes its current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Cold Case: Who Killed Jonbenet Ramsey, a 3-part docuseries chronicles the decades-long quest for justice in the death of the child beauty queen killed in her Colorado home and Leonardo da Vinci, a 4-part docuseries exploring the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci, the famous 15th century polymath.



Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17





LANDMAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

In the heart of Texas, roughnecks and billionaires try to get rich quick in the oil industry. Tommy Norris, a struggling executive, tries to take his company to the top during the fuel boom.

Tulsa King – SEASON 2 FINALE (Paramount+)



2024 Grey Cup – 3.5hr Special (CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5 @ 6:30pm ET)

Final game of the 2024 CFL season, the Toronto Argonauts take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, live from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia.



DUNE: PROPHECY – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Set in the Dune movie universe, two Harkonnen sisters combat forces that threaten the future of humankind.

The Curse of Oak Island – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 18





MATERNAL – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Returning to work after maternity leave, three friends–Maryam (Parminder Nagra, ER), Catherine (Lara Pulver, Sherlock), and Helen (Lisa McGrillis, George Gently)–face the challenges of balancing motherhood and their jobs in a post-COVID hospital.



LEONARDO DA VINCI – SERIES PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET) *4-Part Docuseries*

Exploring the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci, including how the artist influenced and inspired future generations.

Good Bones – SEASON 9 FINALE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19



Night Court – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV and NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

Leonardo Da Vinci – SERIES FINALE (PBS @ 9pm ET)

Gold Rush – SEASON 15 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

High Potential – Season 1 Fall Finale (ABC @ 10pm ET)



TALES FROM OAK ISLAND – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina are closer than ever to solving the mystery.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20



Midnight Family – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)



ADORATION – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Italy*

When a 16-year-old girl vanishes, secrets come to light and disrupt a small community as her friends and family try to re-create her last movements.



58th Annual CMA Awards – 3hr Special (CTV2 and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Honoring members of the country music industry; Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson host.

Chicago Med – Season 10 Fall Finale (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Chicago Fire – Season 13 Fall Finale (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)



GANGLAND CHRONICLES – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Exploring notable moments from criminal organizations, including money-making rackets, turf wars, mob hits, informants, and federal takedowns; interviews with journalists, authors, and former members of criminal organizations offer an inside look.

Chicago PD – Season 12 Fall Finale (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

People Magazine Investigates – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21





CRUEL INTENTIONS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

In a sequel to the 1999 film, two ruthless step siblings will do anything to stay on top and preserve their power and reputations.



A MAN ON THE INSIDE -SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A retired professor gets a new lease on life when a private investigator hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home.

9-1-1 – Season 8 Fall Finale (Global and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Expedition Unknown – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

Doctor Odyssey – Season 1 Fall Finale (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 21 Fall Finale (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

Christina in the Country – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22



The Empress – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



THE HELICOPTER HEIST – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Sweden* *8-Part Limited Series*

Two childhood friends decide to try one last heist — to rob millions from Sweden’s safest cash depot. But the police are already on their heels.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24



From – SEASON 3 FINALE (Paramount+ Canada)

The Franchise – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10:05pm ET)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 25





COLD CASE: WHO KILLED JONBENET RAMSEY – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

Police missteps and a media circus derailed the JonBenét Ramsey murder case. This definitive docuseries chronicles the decades-long quest for justice.

Outlander – Season 7 Fall Premiere (W Network @ 9pm ET)



GET MILLIE BACK – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Former Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work on missing persons cases.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26



Dancing with the Stars – SEASON 33 FINALE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Murder in a Small Town – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Lidia Celebrates America – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (PBS @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27



Chef’s Table – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Netflix)



20/20: THE UNTOLD STORY OF MARY POPPINS – 2hr Special (ABC @ 9pm ET)

A Special Edition of 20/20 commemorating the 60th anniversary of what is long considered Walt Disney’s crowning motion picture masterpiece, “Mary Poppins.” Chock full of rarely seen footage, photos and stories from the film’s living legends, this diamond anniversary presentation promises to be a sweet remembrance of the enduring, first-of-its-kind movie magic, the irresistible songs and the iconic character who touched the world.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28





THE MADNESS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *8-Part Limited Series*

After a media pundit stumbles upon a dead body deep in the Poconos woods, he finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist.



98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8:30am ET)

Live from New York, the 98th annual holiday parade features iconic 50-foot balloons, performances, and celebrities.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29





HARD NORTH – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Five young Canadians embark on a challenging mission: to build a life in the vast and unforgiving wilderness. The aspiring homesteaders face the harsh realities of living off the land.



SENNA – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever.



THE AGENCY – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Based upon The Bureau, a covert CIA agent is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.