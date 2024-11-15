PWHL Announces Canadian Broadcast Partners For 2024-25 Season

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced a lineup of Canadian national broadcast partnerships which will provide fans with comprehensive live coverage of the 2024-25 season. TSN, RDS, and CBC/Radio-Canada will return as partners, while the PWHL welcomes Prime Video to the lineup, collectively delivering all 90 games of the upcoming regular-season, including exclusive French-language coverage of all 30 Montréal Victoire games.

PWHL coverage begins on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2:00 p.m. ET when the puck drops between the Toronto Sceptres and the visiting Boston Fleet live on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca. The opening contest marks the first of 17 weekly Saturday afternoon games on the CBC schedule. Later that afternoon, the Montréal Victoire will host the Ottawa Charge at 5:00 p.m. ET live on TSN and RDS. The game is the first of 57 to be carried by TSN throughout the League’s second season. New this season, Prime Video will have exclusive Canadian coverage of all 16 Tuesday night PWHL games, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 p.m. ET when the Charge host the Sceptres. Canadian coverage of the semifinal round of the PWHL Playoffs will be split exclusively between TSN/RDS and Prime Video. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Finals.

“The consistent visibility and accessibility of PWHL games in partnership with TSN and RDS, CBC/Radio-Canada, and Prime Video is a win for the League, but most importantly for our fans in Canada,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “The composition of our Canadian broadcast schedule reflects a growing interest in women’s hockey and a commitment from our partners to showcase the PWHL to fans and new audiences on a variety of platforms.”

PWHL Canadian Broadcast Schedule Summary:

TSN will have exclusive live coverage of 57 regular-season games across linear channels, TSN+ , TSN.ca , and the TSN app .

across linear channels, , , and the . CBC will have exclusive live coverage of 17 Saturday afternoon games across CBC TV , CBC Gem , and cbcsports.ca .

across , , and . Prime Video will have exclusive live coverage of all 16 Tuesday night games .

. Montréal Victoire games will also broadcast in French exclusively on RDS (18), Radio-Canada (6) on ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV , and Prime Video (5). Coverage of one game is still TBD.

(18), (6) on and , and (5). Coverage of one game is still TBD. The PWHL Playoffs will open with coverage of one semifinal series exclusively on TSN and RDS and one semifinal series exclusively on Prime Video.

The PWHL Finals will be exclusively on TSN and RDS .

. All games will be produced by the PWHL.

Click Here to see the full PWHL Canadian Broadcast Schedule

PWHL Canadian Broadcast Partner Quotes:

“Building on the momentum of a historically successful inaugural season, TSN and RDS are incredibly proud to work alongside the PWHL as the league enters its sophomore year,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “As we prepare for puck drop on the 2024-25 PWHL season, we are dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive broadcast schedule – showcasing the best of women’s hockey with more games and unparalleled coverage.”

“The first PWHL season was a tremendous success, and CBC/Radio-Canada is pleased to partner with the league to broadcast its second season. The public broadcaster is delighted to support women’s sport in Canada, and to bring the exploits of these exceptional athletes to Canadians.” – Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

“Prime Video is thrilled to announce this new partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League, furthering our investment in women’s sports. The PWHL is Canada’s most exciting new league and we’re committed to help it expand its audience across the country,” said Magda Grace, Head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “Adding to the growing lineup of live sports available to Prime members at no additional cost, Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming destination for all the PWHL electrifying action every Tuesday night in Canada, with all Montréal Victoire games available in both French and English.”