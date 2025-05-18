CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for May 18 – 31, 2025

Finale season continues on the network front, with the final two weeks of May seeing 7 more finales. Also the next two weeks see the series finale of FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted & Suits LA. On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: Destination X & Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, while America’s Got Talent, Lego Masters & MasterChef return with an all-new season. In addition, American Idol, Farmer Wants a Wife, Survivor & The Voice conclude their current season. Also, 2025 American Music Awards air May 26.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 9 new series, the return of And Just Like That…, Big Mouth, Scrublands & The Chi and the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new crime drama Boglands; Amazon Prime Video’s new drama Motorheads & limited series thriller The Better Sister; FX’s new comedy Adults, Crave’s new original adult animated comedy Super Team Canada; 3 new series from Netflix: British crime drama Dept. Q, comedy Tyler Perry’s She the People and dark comedy Sirens and new TNT fantasy drama The Librarians: The Next Chapter (airing on CTV Drama Channel). Also, Black Snow, Government Cheese, Hacks, The Chicken Sisters, The Cleaner, The Last of Us, The Rehearsal, The Studio & Your Friends & Neighbors conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 5 new series premiere: Kevin Costner’s The West (History Canada), Key to a Fortune & Worst House on the Street (Home Network), Tucci in Italy (National Geographic Canada) and Unknown Serial Killers of America (Oxygen Canada). Also, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Love It or List It & Scott’s Vacation House Rules (Home Network) return with an all-new season, while Spring Baking Championship (Food Network Canada) & The Curse of Oak Island (History Canada) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new documentary Pee-Wee As Himself, a 2-part docuseries that follows the life and career of actor and comedian Paul Reubens, best known for portraying the character Pee-wee Herman.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MAY 18

America’s Funniest Home Videos – SEASON 35 FINALE (ABC @ 7pm ET)

American Idol – SEASON 23 FINALE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Call the Midwife – SEASON 14 FINALE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

The Simpsons – SEASON 36 FINALE (CHCH and FOX @ 8pm ET)

The Chicken Sisters – SEASON 1 FINALE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Suits LA – SERIES FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 9pm ET)



TUCCI IN ITALY – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Following Tucci on a deeply personal exploration of Italy’s landscapes, rich history, and complex connections with its food that have shaped each region’s distinct culture and their pasta.

The Chi – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Krapopolis – SEASON 2 FINALE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET and CHCH @ 9:30pm ET)

WWE’s Greatest Moments – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)



SUPER TEAM CANADA – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET)

With more action, heart, and hilarity than a Fredericton bonspiel, SUPER TEAM CANADA follows six lesser known and underrated Canadian superheroes, tasked with saving the world from giant evil robots, an unemployed octopus and a seriously needy hardware store clerk.

MONDAY MAY 19

Bad Romance – SEASON 2 FINALE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

The Price is Right at Night – SEASON 11 FINALE (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Lego Masters – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Spring Baking Championship – SEASON 11 FINALE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

Paradise – SEASON 1 FINALE (ABC @ 10:05pm ET)



UNKNOWN SERIAL KILLERS OF AMERICA – SERIES PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)

Exposing murderers who remain unknown to the general public, although they are as deadly as Dahmer and Bundy.

TUESDAY MAY 20



MOTORHEADS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

A group of outsiders forms an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

FBI – SEASON 7 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

FBI: International – SERIES FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

The Voice – SEASON 27 FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 9pm ET)

FBI: Most Wanted – SERIES FINALE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)



KEY TO A FORTUNE – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

Delve into the stories of those who’ve unexpectedly inherited properties and unclaimed estates from distant relatives

WEDNESDAY MAY 21

The Studio – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

The Cleaner – SEASON 3 FINALE (BritBox)

Chicago Med – SEASON 10 FINALE (Cityv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

MasterChef – SEASON 15 PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Survivor – SEASON 48 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Chicago Fire – SEASON 13 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)



GORDON RAMSAY’S SECRET SERVICE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service.” Chef Ramsay, with the help of a secret source on the inside, gathers raw, unfiltered evidence and gets a view of the major issues facing each restaurant. The insider not only remains a secret to the staff, but also helps Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes.

Chicago PD – SEASON 12 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY MAY 22

Black Snow – SEASON 2 FINALE (AMC+)



SHE THE PEOPLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.



SIRENS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *5-Part Limited Series*

Over one explosive weekend at a lavish beach estate, Devon tries to save her sister from the intoxicating grip of her enigmatic boss, only to discover just how dangerous power and privilege can be.

Farmer Wants a Wife – SEASON 3 FINALE (CHCH and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Transplant – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV and NBC @ 10pm ET) *Final Season*

FRIDAY MAY 23

Big Mouth – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*



PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 8pm ET) *2-Part Docuseries*

The definitive story of the artist and performer Paul Reubens and his indelible alter ego Pee-wee Herman.

SATURDAY MAY 24

Saturday Night’s Main Event – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)

SUNDAY MAY 25

Love It or List It – SEASON 20 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

The Last of Us – SEASON 2 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Rehearsal – SEASON 2 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10:30pm ET)

The Curse of Oak Island – SEASON 12 FINALE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY MAY 26



BOGLANDS – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

In a remote Irish village with its own rules, a police officer defies orders to solve his mother’s murder with the help of a determined podcaster, uncovering secrets that challenge the notion of justice.



2025 American Music Awards – 3hr Special (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Honoring musicians, songs and the U.S troops at the annual ceremony in Las Vegas. Hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 8pm ET)



THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 9pm ET)

A Librarian — a custodian of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts — from the past travels to the present and finds himself unable to return to his own time. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. In order to set things right, he is given a new team of Librarians to help him clean up the mess he made.

Scott’s Vacation House Rules – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)



KEVIN COSTNER’S THE WEST – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Exploring the multi-layered portrait that makes up the American frontier; from literal trailblazers to the law enforcers and battles for both land and freedom.

America’s Most Wanted – SEASON 3 FINALE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

TUESDAY MAY 27

America’s Got Talent – SEASON 20 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 9pm ET)

The Handmaid’s Tale – SERIES FINALE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)



SITTING BULL – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET) *2-Part Docuseries*

As American settlers relentlessly move west during the mid 19th century, they increasingly encroach on Native American lands, until a legendary Lakota leader emerges, one determined to fight back.



DESTINATION X – SERIES PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

In a globetrotting reality competition hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 10 players embark on the international adventure of a lifetime as they travel across Europe in a bus with blacked-out windows to beautiful yet mysterious locations. Every episode, they must compete in challenges to earn clues that will help them answer one simple question… where in the world are they? Using their wits as a guide, the players create alliances and rivalries at every stop, all in the hopes of taking home a life-changing cash prize.

WEDNESDAY MAY 28

Government Cheese – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)



WORST HOUSE ON THE STREET – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

Brother-and-sister property developers Scarlette and Stuart Douglas use their creative expertise to help families transform run-down houses into dream homes without blowing the bank.



ADULTS – SERIES PREMIERE (FX Canada @ 9pm ET)

Five friends in their twenties who live together in New York try to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet

THURSDAY MAY 29



THE BETTER SISTER – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *8-Part Limited Series*

Chloe moves in New York’s most elite circles with her lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky tries to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the investigation sends shockwaves through the family and exposes long-buried secrets.

Scrublands – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (AMC+)



DEPT. Q – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A brash but brilliant cop becomes head of a new police department, where he leads an unlikely team of misfits in solving Edinburgh’s cold cases.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 15 Summer Premiere (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Grimsburg – Season 2 Summer Premiere (FOX @ 8:30pm ET)

And Just Like That… – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

100 Foot Wave – SEASON 3 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Hacks – SEASON 4 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9:50pm ET)

FRIDAY MAY 30

Your Friends & Neighbors – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)