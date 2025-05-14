Rogers Awards $1M to Canada’s Got Talent Champion JACOB LEWIS From BUTLERVILLE, NL

Announced on Citytv moments ago, JACOB LEWIS from BUTLERVILLE, NL is this season’s Canada’s Got Talent champion and the winner of $1M from Rogers.

“Thank you, Rogers! Thank you, Canada. My family my friends. Everyone back home. Thank you, guys. Thank you!” said Jacob Lewis, Winner, Canada’s Got Talent.

JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) won Canada’s hearts and votes after impressing both the audience, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell with his performance of “The Best” by Tina Turner during tonight’s highly-anticipated live two-hour finale on Citytv and Citytv+.

“With $1M, plus $50 from me, Rogers has opened the door for an extraordinary talent to chase their dreams without limits. Moments like this are what make Canada’s Got Talent so special,” said Howie Mandel, Judge, Canada’s Got Talent.

“Tonight we got to experience someone’s dreams being realized. The power of your country behind you means something (I speak from experience), and I can’t wait to see what happens next for Jacob Lewis,” said Shania Twain, Judge, Canada’s Got Talent.

Jacob Lewis is an offshore oil and gas construction worker from Butlerville, Newfoundland, who had dreamed of becoming a full-time singer. Five years ago, those dreams were put on hold when his twin boys were born prematurely with complications. Shania Twain selected Lewis as her Golden Buzzer in the auditions following his performance of “Bed of Roses” by Bon Jovi.

