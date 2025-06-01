CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for June 1 – 14, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Sherlock & Daughter & The Cleaning Lady. On the reality and game show front, new FOX game show The Snake premieres, while American Ninja Warrior, The 1% Club & The Quiz with Balls return with an all-new season. In addition, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Masters conclude their current season. Also, the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards air June 1 and the 78th Annual Tony Awards air June 8.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 5 new series and the return of BMF, Barracuda Queens, Fubar, Ginny & Georgia & Tires. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Apple TV+’s new sports comedy Stick; Syfy”s new supernatural drama Revival; 2 new series from Netflix: Italian crime drama Sara: Woman in the Shadows & Australian limited series crime drama The Survivors and Australian drama Barons (airing on Super Channel Fuse). Also, Câreme, Harry Wild, MobLand & SurrealEstate conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 8 new series premiere: Secrets of the Bunny Ranch & Duck Dynasty: The Revival (A&E) Next Gen NYC (Bravo Canada), Ainsley’s Great Garden Cook Off (Flavour Network), Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network Canada), Yukon Rescue & Zombie Animals (National Geographic Canada) and Hot Mess Summer (Slice). Also, Storage Wars (A&E), Below Deck (Bravo Canada), BBQ Brawl (Food Network Canada), Ugliest House in America (HGTV Canada), Alone (History Canada), George Clarke’s Old House, New Home (Home Network), Deadman’s Curse (National Geographic Canada), Married to the Game & The Real Housewives of Miami (Slice) and Love Island (Crave) return with an all-new season, while Spring Baking Championship (Food Network Canada) & The Curse of Oak Island (History Canada) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: The Mortician, a 3-part docuseries that unravels the haunting story of L.A.’s most infamous family-run mortuary where owner David Sconce engaged in morally questionable and inhumane practices to increase his earnings and The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep, a 3-part docuseries that tells the story of Marlene Warren, a young wife and mother who was shot in the face on the doorstep of her Florida home by a clown bearing balloons and flowers.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JUNE 1

MobLand – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)



2025 Canadian Screen Awards – 2hr Special (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Hosted by Lisa Gilroy, honouring the best in Canadian film and television over the past year.



DUCK DYNASTY: THE REVIVAL – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 8pm ET)

Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy.



THE MORTICIAN – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

Unravels the haunting story of L.A.’s most infamous family-run mortuary; in the early 1980s, David Sconce took over the Lamb Funeral Home and engaged in morally questionable and inhumane practices to increase his earnings.

BBQ Brawl – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)



SILOS BAKING COMPETITION – SERIES PREMIERE (Magnolia Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Bakers from all over the country to bring their best recipes for the chance to win a grand prize and have their treat featured on the Silos Baking Co. menu.

MONDAY JUNE 2

Harry Wild – SEASON 4 FINALE (Acorn TV)

American Ninja Warrior – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (CTV and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Below Deck – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 8pm ET)

The Quiz with Balls – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 9pm ET)



AINSLEY’S GREAT GARDEN COOK OFF – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

National treasure Ainsley Harriott challenges some of Britain’s best chefs to make inspiring meals from ingredients available in and around a stunning selection of National Trust properties and gardens.

George Clarke’s Old House, New Home – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Ugliest House in America – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY JUNE 3

Love Island USA – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Crave @ 9pm ET)



SARA: WOMAN IN THE SHADOWS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Italian*

The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grows increasingly sinister.

The Cleaning Lady – SEASON 4 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JUNE 4



STICK – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

After an ex-pro golfer loses his career — and marriage — he hatches a plan to mentor a 17-year-old golf phenom.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – SEASON 5 FINALE (CTV2 and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Jeopardy! Masters – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV2 and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Dark Side of the Ring – SEASON 6 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Deadman’s Curse – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)



YUKON RESCUE – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 10pm ET)

Yukoners answer the call to keep people safe in the rugged Canadian North; from wildfire to search and rescue, and animal services to highway safety.

THURSDAY JUNE 5



THE KILLER CLOWN: MURDER ON THE DOORSTEP – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+) *3-Part Docuseries*

In a shocking true story that gripped America, a wife and mother was gunned down on her doorstep by a clown. Decades after the case goes cold, a twist reignites the investigation and reveals the chilling motive behind the murder.

Barracuda Queens – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Tires – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



BARONS – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9pm ET)

A group of best friends chase their sun-soaked surfing dreams and discover that even in paradise there is rivalry, greed, and ambition.



ZOMBIE ANIMALS – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

The host delves into the fascinating realm of mind-controlling parasites in the animal kingdom, and explores how alien parasites and viruses make animals act like zombie slaves.

SurrealEstate – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)



HOT MESS SUMMER – SERIES PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)

Eight hot messes hit Zante for a summer of fun, but after a heady first night, they’re served up a hangover from hell: they’ll be working behind the bar they thought they’d be propping up, thanks to mates who want them to curb their selfish ways.

FRIDAY JUNE 6



THE SURVIVORS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series* *Australian*

Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past.

BMF – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

City Confidential – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

SATURDAY JUNE 7

Storage Wars – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

SUNDAY JUNE 8



78th Annual Tony Awards – 3hr Special (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Tony, Emmy and GRAMMY Award Winner, and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo hosts “The 78th Annual Tony Awards” from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York. The celebration honors the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season. The Tony Awards honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway

TUESDAY JUNE 10



TRAINWRECK: THE ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott stepped on stage to perform his set at Astroworld. Festival-goers lives quickly turned into a catastrophe that left 10 of them dead.

The 1% Club – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET)



THE SNAKE – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Masters of manipulation with unique skill sets compete in an outrageous array of challenges and twists — in hopes of becoming that week’s snake, the most powerful position in the game and ultimate decider of who stays and who goes.



NEXT GEN NYC – SERIES PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)

Next Gen NYC follows a tight-knit group of friends navigating the trials and triumphs of young adulthood. While some hail from the spotlight of well-known families, others have created a legacy of their own, but they all are looking to thrive in the city that never sleeps.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 11

Câreme – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Sherlock & Daughter – SEASON 1 FINALE (The CW @ 9pm ET)

The Real Housewives of Miami – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

Married to the Game – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY JUNE 12

Fubar – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



SECRETS OF THE BUNNY RANCH – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Reveals how women drawn in by the promise of a better life through the glamorous world portrayed on Cathouse instead faced a hidden reality marked by bullying, humiliation, manipulation, sexual assault and even murder.



REVIVAL – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

When the dead return on a miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, Officer Dana Cypress must solve a murder where the victim is now alive.

Alone – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)