Crave Highlights for June 2025

NETWORK

Scrabble & Trivial Pursuit (The CW) have been renewed for a Second season.

Beyond the Gates (CBS / CHCH) has been renewed for a Second season.

SPECIALTY

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) has been renewed for an Eighth season.

Yellowjackets (Showtime / Crave) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Revival (Syfy / CTV Sci-Fi Channel) Premieres June 12, 2025.

Dexter: Resurrection (Showtime / Paramount+ Canada) Premieres July 11, 2025.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX / FXX Canada) Season 17 Premieres July 9, 2025.

The Gilded Age (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres June 22, 2025.

BMF (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 4 Premieres June 6, 2025.

STREAMING

Laid (Peacock / W Network) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres September 17, 2025.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres August 27, 2025.

Hacks (Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Women in Blue (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Platonic (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres August 6, 2025.

The Bondsman (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Lupin (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth Season.

My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season.

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third and Final season.

The Diplomat (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Forever (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Four Seasons (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Bridgerton (Netflix) has been renewed for 5th & 6th seasons.

The Bear (FX on Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 4 Premieres June 25, 2025.

Fallout (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

On Call (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Peacemaker (Max / Crave) Season 2 Premieres August 21, 2025.

Foundation (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres July 11, 2025.

The Studio (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Trying (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Acapulco (Apple TV+) 4th and Final Season Premieres July 23, 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video) 3rd and Final season Premieres July 16, 2025.

Wednesday (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres August 6, 2025; Part 2 Premieres September 3, 2025.

The Sandman (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres July 3, 2025; Season 2, Part 2 Premieres July 24, 2025.

Fubar (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres June 12, 2025.

Tires (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres June 5, 2025.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres June 18, 2025.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres June 5, 2025.