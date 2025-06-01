Crave Highlights for June 2025

JUNE 1 – HBO Original Docuseries THE MORTICIAN *Premiere*
- The HBO Original three-part documentary series THE MORTICIAN, debuts Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. A darkly gripping series, THE MORTICIAN chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments. In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices.
JUNE 2 – Crave Original Documentary IT’S ALL GONNA BREAK *Premiere*
- Filmmaker Stephen Chung pulls back the curtain on the Toronto indie music scene through his relationship with his friends in the trailblazing band, Broken Social Scene. This unconventional POV documentary features Chung’s never-before-seen archival footage capturing a creatively rich era in Toronto and paying tribute to the power of indie music, friendship and the artists who started out in Toronto bars before rocketing to global fame. Produced by Ann Shin, Hannah Donegan, Diana Warme.
JUNE 3 – LOVE ISLAND USA *Season 7 Premiere*
- LOVE ISLAND USA heads back to the villa for Season 7, beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a new episode every day at 9 p.m. ET until Friday, June 6 on Crave and CTV. Ariana Madix returns as host, seeing a brand-new group of islanders arriving at the Fiji villa looking for love. Temptations rise and drama ensues as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, surprising guests, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Following premiere week, subsequent new episodes stream on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes of the official after show, LOVE ISLAND: AFTER SUN, stream Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning June 7.
JUNE 6 – STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF KITTIES: THE BUBBLES AND THE SHITROCKERS STORY *Movie Premiere*
- Following the drop of all 12 seasons of the iconic Canadian series TRAILER PARK BOYS on May 30, Crave presents the world streaming premiere of STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF KITTIES: THE BUBBLES AND THE SHITROCKERS STORY on Friday, June 6. While Bubbles (Mike Smith) and his band, “The Shitrockers,” are playing shows around Nova Scotia, a viral internet clip lands them a European tour opening for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. With Randy as their roadie, they head to Prague but soon get kicked off the tour, busking to survive. Can Ricky (Robb Wells) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay) come to the rescue?
JUNE 6 – STARZ’s BMF *Season 4 Premiere*
- Season 4 of the hit crime and family drama series BMF premieres Friday, June 6 on STARZ. Season 4 continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever. BMF follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming subsequent Fridays on STARZ.
JUNE 9 – I AM: LUKE PERRY *Premiere*
- Intimate, candid, and revealing, the acclaimed I AM series returns with three all new feature-length documentaries that highlight world-renowned icons. I AM: LUKE PERRY, executive produced by Jason Priestley, celebrates the life of a generational acting talent from humble roots who emerged from small-town obscurity to become a Hollywood heartthrob and pop culture icon. With never-before-seen access to her personal archives, and featuring an emotional interview with her son Damon, I AM: RACQUEL WELCH (June 16) commemorates the life of a trailblazing actress and single mother who not only redefined the world’s idea of a Hollywood “sex symbol,” but also led the way for modern-day action heroines. I AM: JOE FRAZIER (June 23) features one of Frazier’s last recorded interviews juxtaposed with insider tales from boxing legends who knew him best.
JUNE 14 – PADDINGTON IN PERU *Movie Premiere*
- In the third installment in the Paddington film series, when Paddington discovers his beloved aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the jungles of Peru to find her. Determined to solve the mystery, they soon stumble across a legendary treasure as they make their way through the rainforests of the Amazon.
JUNE 22 – HBO Original Series THE GILDED AGE *Season 3*
- THE GILDED AGE, the Emmy® nominated HBO Original drama series, from creator Julian Fellowes, debuts its eight-episode third season on Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house, and Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. Returning cast for Season 3 includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, and Taissa Farmiga. THE GILDED AGE follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
JUNE 27 – HBO’s MY MOM, JAYNE *Documentary Premiere*
- The HBO Original documentary MY MOM JAYNE, a film by Mariska Hargitay, debuts Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time. Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, she grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her.