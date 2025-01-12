CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for January 12 – 25, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of new NBC crime drama The Hunting Party and the return of Allegiance, Hudson & Rex & Sight Unseen. On the reality front, 2 new game shows premiere: British series Double the Money (airs on CBC) and CBS series Hollywood Squares, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us & Masters of Illusion return with an all-new season. Also, new travel documentary Travel Man: 48 Hours In… premieres on CBC Television.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 5 new series and the return of Castlevania: Nocturne, Harlem, Severance, Shoresy & The Night Agent. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new Irish mystery series The Gone, Apple TV+’s new drama Prime Target, BBC One’s limited series crime drama C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (airing on HBO Canada), Starz’s new thriller The Couple Next Door. and Australian limited series thriller Fake (airing on Super Channel Fuse). Also, Landman, Shetland, Silo, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, The Agency, The Day of the Jackal & The Sex Lives of College Girls conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 4 new series premiere: With Love, Meghan (Netflix), Harpoon Hunters (Discovery), The Curious Case Of… (Investigation Discovery Canada) & Rocky Mountain Wreckers (Oxygen), while Carnival Eats (Flavour Network), Dead by Fame & Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Investigation Discovery), Forensic Factor (Oxygen) and Highway Thru Hell (USA Network) return with all-new seasons.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JANUARY 12

Landman – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)

Carnival Eats – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 8pm ET)



TRAVEL MAN: 48 HOURS IN… – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 8:30pm ET)

Richard Ayoade attempts to visit all the top tourist attractions in various cities in a 48-hour period. Richard hates long, boring holidays so he challenges himself to make trips as efficient as possible.

Forensic Factor – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY JANUARY 13

Death by Fame – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)



BAYLEN OUT LOUD – SERIES PREMIERE (TLC @ 9:08pm ET)

Baylen Dupree is a young adult living with Tourette Syndrome that impacts every aspect of her life and the lives of her parents and five siblings; ready to be an independent adult, Baylen tries to navigate a world full of triggers and danger.



THE CURIOUS CASE OF… – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Delves into mind-bending criminal cases, featuring unexpected developments and exclusive insights from those directly involved; prepare for jaw-dropping revelations and startling real-life stories.

TUESDAY JANUARY 14

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+)

Hudson & Rex – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Citytv @ 8pm ET)

St. Denis Medical – Season 1 Winter Premiere (NBC @ 8pm ET)

Night Court – Season 3 Winter Premiere (NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

Highway Thru Hell – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)



ROCKY MOUNTAIN WRECKERS – SERIES PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

A gripping documentary series following the heavy towing crews who battle intense weather and hostile terrain to keep traffic moving on America’s most vital mountain highways.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 15

Shetland – SEASON 9 FINALE (BritBox)



WITH LOVE, MEGHAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Allegiance – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY JANUARY 16

Castlevania: Nocturne – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

White Lies – SEASON 1 FINALE (Sundance Now)



DOUBLE THE MONEY – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Hosted by Sue Perkins, pairs of contestants are challenged to double their money in a race to win a hefty cash sum using any (legal) money-making enterprise they can think of.



HOLLYWOOD SQUARES – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

In a reboot of the class game show, celebrities face contestants, seated at desks arranged vertically, as contestants judge their responses to questions to determine winners.

Law & Order – Season 24 Winter Premiere (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Season 26 Winter Premiere (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

The Day of the Jackal – SEASON 1 FINALE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)



FAKE – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9:05pm ET) *8-Part Limited Series*

Magazine features writer Birdie Bell meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app and believes she’s found her perfect match, but as the relationship intensifies she begins to feel her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe.

Found – Season 2 Winter Premiere (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)



MENENDEZ + MENUDO: BOYS BETRAYED – SERIES PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

A connection between Jose Menendez and Edgardo Díaz allows Roy Rosselló to tell his Menudo story.

FRIDAY JANUARY 17



Severance – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Silo – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Shark Tank – Season 16 Winter Premiere (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)



THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR – SERIES PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

A young couple develop a fast friendship with their new neighbours when they move to an idyllic suburb; but the relationship soon takes some unexpected and sinister turns.

Real Time with Bill Maher – SEASON 23 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY JANUARY 19





THE HUNTING PARTY – SERIES PREMIERE (NBC @ 7pm ET and Citytv @ 9pm ET)

A small team of investigators are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers, all of whom have just escaped from a secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

MONDAY JANUARY 20





THE GONE – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

When a young Irish couple vanishes from a small town in the North Island of New Zealand, Irish Detective Theo Richter teams with Kiwi Detective Diana Huia to find them.

9-1-1 – Season 5 Winter Premiere (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Rescue: Hi-Surf – Season 1 Winter Premiere (CTV and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Sight Unseen – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22





PRIME TARGET – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

A young mathematician on the verge of a major breakthrough and a government agent investigate threats to his research, uncovering a conspiracy.

THURSDAY JANUARY 23



Harlem – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *Final Season*

The Night Agent – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

The Sex Lives of College Girls – SEASON 3 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)



C.B. Strike – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET) *4-Part Limited Series*

Strike and Robin are hired to investigate a murder involving a creator of a cult TV cartoon and an anonymous online troll known as “Anomie.” With a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, our heroic pair find themselves in a case that stretches them to their limit with the threat of this mysterious killer around every corner.

Only Murders in the Building – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY JANUARY 24



The Agency – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Shoresy – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Crave)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (The CW @ 8pm ET)

Masters of Illusion – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (The CW @ 9pm ET)



HARPOON HUNTERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

A crew of elite fishermen harpoon bluefin tuna off the shores of the Northeastern U.S.; the race for a hunt that could reel in a fortune.

SATURDAY JANUARY 25





Saturday Night’s Main Event – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)

WWE Superstars with intense rivalries battle each other in the squared-circle.