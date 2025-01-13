Pet Misadventures Take Centre Stage in the New Canadian Original Docuseries, MY PET ATE WHAT!? Debuting January 26 on CTV Wild Channel

CTV Wild Channel showcases the hilarious, and sometimes harrowing world of animal ingestion, when the new Canadian original docuseries MY PET ATE WHAT!? premieres on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The 14-episode series follows veterinary expert Dr. Eugene Gorodetsky (Dr. G) as he tackles the “off menu” meal choices of pets in British Columbia, alongside his son Ben Gorodetsky, who serves as creator and executive producer. The first two episodes drop on Sunday, Jan. 26, followed by two new episodes airing every Sunday.

Produced by Tyson Media Productions (PETS & PICKERS) in partnership with Bell Media, MY PET ATE WHAT!? showcases real-life stories of pet owners grappling with the questionable digestive choices. Each episode features hilarious and suspenseful tales; from a Bernese Mountain Dog with a taste for intimate apparel; to the nail-biting suspense of a cat sampling “shiny treats” from their owner’s wallet, and everything in between.

With more than 20 years of veterinary experience, Dr. G is one of the world’s only full-time travelling animal endoscopists. Each week, Dr. G handles more than a dozen non-surgical cases, using endoscopy to locate and retrieve swallowed objects, and the outcome can range from humorous retrieval to delivering difficult diagnoses.

Aiding with the workload is Dr. G’s son Ben who provides pet owners with comfort, shares the news of successful removals, and at times does a little detective work to identify mysterious finds. Together, this dynamic father-son duo combines old-school skills and fresh enthusiasm to every case.