Thrilling True Crime Podcast, A Most Audacious Heist, Debuts on Curiouscast January 28

A master thief, an intercontinental manhunt, and a crown jewel Daniel Blanchard is ready to risk everything to steal – but how long can he outrun the law? Curiouscast’s newest podcast, A Most Audacious Heist, beginning Tuesday, January 28, tells the story.

Created in partnership with Blanchard House, this gripping historical true-crime story is written by Emma Jane Kirby and hosted by Seren Jones, taking listeners inside the life of daring thief, Daniel Blanchard, whose ingenious heists and escapes from the law defy belief. And when he sees the dazzling diamond Sisi Star, he’ll risk everything to steal it. His exploits set off an intercontinental manhunt. But how long can Sisi’s Star stay lucky for Daniel?

What Daniel doesn’t know is that this jewel has a dark history, once belonging to the legendary Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who used it to defy the rules of her age and carve her own legacy of absolute beauty and power. Its pursuit drove her to her very limits. And now Daniel’s fate is fixed to that same star.

A Most Audacious Heist is a gripping tale of ambition, risk and obsession, as we track the thief – and the empress – across two centuries, to find out just how far they’ll go to get what they desire.

“A Most Audacious Heist is a story that had us hooked from our first pitch meeting – its compelling storytelling and high-stakes drama makes for a great audio experience – it’s the perfect fit for our network,” said Curiouscast’s Director of Streaming and Podcasting, Chris ‘Dunner’ Duncombe. “We are thrilled to bring our listeners another true-crime podcast from the talented team at Blanchard House.”

A Most Audacious Heist is the second podcast to join Curiouscast as part of their multi-partnership deal with Blanchard House. Their first podcast together, Black and Blue: Behind the Badge, launched in 2023 – a true-crime story centering around the experiences of Black officers in what one of them calls “the biggest gang in America”: law enforcement. In 2024, Black and Blue won a British Podcast Award for Best Factual Podcast.

Rosie Pye, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Blanchard House commented, “this tale has everything: a daring heist, and a pacy adventure story, wrapped up in a historical drama rich with excess and intrigue. A rare story that is just as captivating in audio as it will one day be on screen, and a pleasure to tell with Curiouscast.”

New episodes of A Most Audacious Heist will be available every Tuesday beginning January 28, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you find your favourite podcast.