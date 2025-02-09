CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for February 9 – 22, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the series premiere of new The CW crime drama Good Cop/Bad Cop and the return of Family Guy, Grimsburg, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent The Great North. Also, High Potential concludes its current season. On the reality front, new FOX competition series Extracted premieres, while Next Level Chef, The Floor & The Masked Singer return with an all-new season. Also, SNL celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new 3hr special: Saturday Night Live: SNL50: The Anniversary Special. In addition, Super Bowl IX airs February 9 and the 56th NAACP Image Awards air February 22.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 3 new series, the return of Death in Paradise, Reacher, Surface, The White Lotus & Yellowjackets and the series finale of Cobra Kai, Reservation Dogs & Teacup New series premiering in the next two weeks include BBC One medical drama Best Interests (airing on Acorn TV), ITV’s limited series crime drama A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story (airing on BritBox) and Netflix’s new political thriller Zero Day. Also, C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart, Dexter: Original Sin & The Couple Next Door conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: Celebrity Family Food Battle (Flavour Network) and Hunting History with Steven Rinella (History), while Honest Renovations (Home Network) and Race to Survive: New Zealand (USA Network) return with all-new seasons, In addition, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity & Beast Games (Amazon Prime Video) conclude their current season.

Other Highlights include the premiere of new documentary Harlem Ice, 5-part docuseries following the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they prepare for competitions, performances and a life changing global experience

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 9



Puppy Bowl XXI – 3hr Special (Discovery Canada @ 2pm ET)

Television’s fuzziest sports competition features puppies and kittens battling it out on Animal Planet Stadium’s gridiron in hopes of scoring lots of touchdowns and a forever home.



Super Bowl IX – 3.5hr Special (CTV, FOX, TSN 1, 3, 4 & 5 @ 6:30pm ET)

In the final game of the 2024 NFL season, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs meet the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

The Floor – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (FOX @ 10:30pm ET)

MONDAY FEBRUARY 10



EXTRACTED – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Competitors face extreme conditions in the wilderness while their families watch via a live feed and can decide their fate by negotiating to send essential lifelines or by pressing the “Extract” button, removing their family from the competition.

Race to Survive: New Zealand – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

Teacup – SERIES FINALE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

Secrets In The Ice – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Super Channel Quest @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11



50,000 FIRST DATES – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *2-Part Docuseries*

Challenging the traditional romantic comedy narrative through the true story of Nesh Pillay, a Toronto-based entrepreneur who suddenly loses her memory and forgets her fiancé.

High Potential – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



HARLEM ICE – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+) *5-Part Docuseries*

Young skaters from Harlem face challenges and triumphs as they train for competitions while breaking barriers and opening doors for girls of color in the world of ice skating.

The Masked Singer – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)



CELEBRITY FAMILY FOOD BATTLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Hollywood celebrities team up with family members in a cooking competition that puts their culinary knowledge, or lack thereof, to the test. In each episode, host Manolo Gonzalez Vergara welcomes two teams to the “Celebrity Family Food Battle” kitchen, where they are challenged to create dishes inspired by popular films and TV shows. With the coveted Golden Fork Award and money for their chosen charities at stake, the celebrity contestants will put it all on the line to impress the judges.



DARK SIDE OF THE 90s – SERIES PREMIERE (Much @ 10pm ET)

A look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 13

Beast Games – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Cobra Kai – SERIES FINALE (Netflix)

Next Level Chef – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart – SEASON 6 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Honest Renovations – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14

Dexter: Original Sin – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16

Family Guy – SEASON 23 PREMIERE (Citytv and FOX @ 8pm ET)



SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: SNL50: The Anniversary Special – 3hr Special (Global and NBC 8pm ET)

The award-winning sketch show celebrates its groundbreaking 50th anniversary live from New York, featuring musical performances, former cast members, special guests and all-time favorite sketches.

Tracker – Season 2 Winter Premiere (CTV and CBS @ 8pm ET)



WWE LFG – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 8pm ET)

An inside look at what it truly takes to make it in the WWE; Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels and weekly regular coaches Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley mentor a new generation in weekly matches on their quest to become the next WWE Superstars.

Grimsburg – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CHCH and FOX @ 8:30pm ET)

The Great North – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (FOX @ 9pm ET)

The White Lotus – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)



HUNTING HISTORY WITH STEVEN RINELLA – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Steven Rinella dives into some of history’s greatest and most perplexing wilderness mysteries, examining how people’s interactions with their environment may rewrite the narrative of legends.

Krapopolis – Season 2 Winter Premiere (CHCH and FOX @ 9:30pm ET)

WWE Rivals – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Reservation Dogs – SERIES FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9:30pm ET)

The Equalizer – Season 5 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 10pm ET)

Yellowjackets – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET)



WWE’s Greatest Moments – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

“WWE’s Greatest Moments” features play-by-play announcer Michael Cole hosting WWE wrestlers and including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Owens and others-as they share vivid recollections and perspectives on the most remarkable moments in wrestling history.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 17



BEST INTERESTS – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV) *4-Part Limited Series*

Exploring a choice no parent would ever want to make, as doctors tells Andrew and Nicci that they think it’s in the best interests of their daughter Marnie, who has a life-threatening condition, that she be allowed to die.



A CRUEL LOVE: THE RUTH ELLIS STORY – SERIES PREMIERE (BritBox) *4-Part Limited Series*

Follows the story of Ruth Ellis: her lifestyle as a young nightclub manageress, her violent relationship with the man she then killed in cold blood, her arrest, trial, and subsequent legal battle to get her release before she was hanged.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19

Death in Paradise – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (BritBox)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+)

The Equalizer – Season 5 Winter Premiere (Global @ 9pm ET)



GOOD COP/BAD COP – SERIES PREMIERE (The CW @ 9pm ET)

An odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force must contend with colorful residents, a lack of resources, and their own complicated dynamics

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20

Reacher – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



ZERO DAY – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A former U.S. President is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.



GOOD COP/BAD COP – SERIES PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

An odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force must contend with colorful residents, a lack of resources, and their own complicated dynamics

Scamanda – SEASON 1 FINALE (ABC @ 9pm ET)

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Citytv @ 10pm ET)

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini – SERIES FINALE (ABC @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21

Surface – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

The Couple Next Door – SEASON 1 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 22



56th NAACP Image Awards – 2hr Special (CBS @ 8pm ET)

The 56th NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts.