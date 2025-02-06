TSN, CTV, and RDS Touch Down in the Big Easy for SUPER BOWL LIX, February 9

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a historic three-peat as they take on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in SUPER BOWL LIX, live on TSN, CTV and RDS, with live streaming across the networks’ websites and apps. The NFL championship game from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans airs Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. ET, with 4K coverage also available for TSN subscribers across Canada.

TSN Touches Down In New Orleans

TSN’s coverage is led by SUPER BOWL LIX panel hosts James Duthie and Kara Wagland, alongside football analysts Davis Sanchez and Luke Willson. The crew is on-site in New Orleans’ historic Jackson Square delivering updates from the French Quarter landmark throughout the week, with coverage from Caesars Superdome on game day.

Throughout the week, SC AT THE SUPER BOWL delivers analysis, features, and reports from Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor, as well as a series of essays from Naylor and Matthew Scianitti, with breaking news each day in TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE.

Content leading up to, during, and after SUPER BOWL LIX is also available from DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE with Marissa Roberto, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN’s official social media accounts. Roberto is on-site alongside Luca Celebre and Sam Gliserman to contribute coverage from the SUPER BOWL’s famed radio row.

TSN provides comprehensive segments specific to SUPER BOWL sports betting, powered by odds from FanDuel, the network’s official sportsbook partner. The TSN YouTube show BROKEN TABLE, powered by FanDuel, hosted by former NFL wide receiver Stevie Johnson, TSN 1050’s Aaron Korolnek, and TSN’s Christopher Hein, delivers an on-location episode from New Orleans, with Davis Sanchez joining in to cover all the sports betting angles around the game. DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE also highlights novelty prop bets for the game leading up to kickoff.

SUPER BOWL LIX Sunday Programming

An expansive slate of SUPER BOWL Sunday programming begins at 10 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with coverage joined on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app at 11 a.m. ET.

The NFL’s iconic championship game features the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, featuring 22-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar.

Live radio coverage of SUPER BOWL LIX airs across TSN Radio stations (TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, and TSN 1050 Toronto). All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across the country via live stream on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Following the game, a special SUPER BOWL post-game edition of TSN’s SC WITH JAY ONRAIT recaps all the key moments from both on and off the field, featuring the entire TSN panel as well as analyst Jesse Palmer. TSN.ca and the TSN app also feature post-game interviews, analysis, and must-see highlights.

In the coveted post-game timeslot on CTV is an explosive new episode of RESCUE: HI-SURF, airing immediately following SUPER BOWL LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. RESCUE: HI-SURF continues with new episodes in its regular Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot on Feb. 17 on CTV.

For a complete list of SUPER BOWL LIX week programming on TSN and CTV, click here.

SUPER BOWL LIX Broadcast Sponsors

FanDuel returns as a sponsor of SUPER BOWL LIX, while advertising partners showcasing creative in the broadcast include returning partner Expedia, as well as Manmade, No Frills, Osmow’s Shawarma, Felix Health, Fidelity Investments Canada, Molson, Skip, M&M’S®, adidas, Toyota, and Intuit Turbo Tax.

Bud Light returns as sponsor of SPORTSCENTRE’s daily hits. Fans can also tune in to watch FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny 3”, airing live during the SUPER BOWL LIX pre-game show at 3 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV.