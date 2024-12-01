CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for December 1 – 14, 2024

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the season finale of Accused and the series finale of Blue Bloods and Superman & Lois. On the reality front, The Great Christmas Light Fight & Lego Masters return with an all-new season, while Crime Scene Kitchen, The Summit & The Voice conclude their current season. Also, the 92nd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs December 4 and the 2024 Billboard Music Awards air December 12. In addition, WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event returns with an all new special December 14 on NBC.

On the specialty & streaming front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of 12 new series, the return of Shetland and the series finale of Somebody Somewhere. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 2 new series from Amazon Prime Video: gaming anthology series Secret Level and limited series drama The Sticky; 2 new series from Disney+: Spanish limited series drama Invisible and Sci-fi drama Star Wars: Skeleton Crew; 6 new series from Netflix: Spanish political drama 1992, British spy thriller Black Doves, Egyptian crime drama Echoes of the Past, Norwegian limited series drama La Palma, dark comedy No Good Deed and Thai limited series sci-fi drama Tomorrow and I; Paramount+’s new crime drama Dexter: Original Sin and Sundance Now’s new South African crime drama White Lies. In addition, Lioness & The Creep Tapes conclude their current season.

On the reality and game show front, 3 new series premiere: Rachel Ray’s Holidays (A&E), Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Amazon Prime Video) and Paris & Nicole: The Encore (Peacock, airing on Slice), while The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) returns with an all-new season and The Traitors Canada (CTV Life Channel), Top Chef Canada (Food Network) and 100 Day Dream Home (HGTV) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of holiday specials A Motown Christmas (NBC) and The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (ABC).



Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1





The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular – 2hr Special (ABC @ 8pm ET)

All-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

Tracker – Season 2 Fall Finale (CBS @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY DECEMBER 2



9-1-1: Lonestar – Season 5 Fall Finale (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Superman & Lois – SERIES FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel and The CW @ 8pm ET)

Tracker – Season 2 Fall Finale (CTV @ 9pm ET)

Top Chef Canada – SEASON 11 FINALE (Food Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY DECEMBER 3





STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+)

In the New Republic era, a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy desperately try to find their way home.

Accused – SEASON 2 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

St. Denis Medical – Season 1 Fall Finale (CTV and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Night Court – Season 3 Fall Finale (CTV and NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

The Irrational – Season 2 Fall Finale (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4





POP CULTURE JEOPARDY! – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

A new twist on the classic quiz show format that combines the academic rigor with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants play in teams of three as experts in arrive to help them win the grand prize of $300,000.



TOMORROW AND I – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Thailand* *4-Part Miniseries*

This series re-imagines Thailand in a dystopian future where technology scrapes at the surface of old customs, exposing rips in the fabric of culture.



92nd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)

The 92nd annual tree-lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree; Kelly Clarkson hosts.

Abbott Elementary – Season 4 Fall Finale (ABC @ 8pm ET and Global @ 10pm ET)

The Summit – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV2 and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

THURSDAY DECEMBER 5





BLACK DOVES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Helen embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld, Helen’s employer’s call in Sam to protect her.



WHITE LIES – SERIES PREMIERE (Sundance Now)

When her brother is murdered, journalist Edie Hansen is pulled back to her turbulent past, and finds herself grappling with Cape Town’s crumbling police force, a corrupt political system, and the secretive world of extreme wealth.

The Great Christmas Light Fight – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Hell’s Kitchen – Season 23 Fall Finale (CTV @ 7pm ET and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Crime Scene Kitchen – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 6





THE STICKY – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *6-Part Limited Series*

Inspired by a true story, a tough, middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves.



ECHOES OF THE PAST – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Egypt*

Accused of his sister’s murder, Yehia is fiercely determined to seek vengeance and unmask the true perpetrator.

The Traitors Canada – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

SUNDAY DECEMBER 8



Lioness – SEASON 2 FINALE (Paramount+ Canada)



RACHAEL RAY’s HOLIDAYS – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10am ET)

“Rachael Ray’s Holidays” brings viewers into Rachael’s kitchen as she shares some of her favorite holiday dishes. From chestnut and sausage stuffing and roasted garlic and rosemary prime rib to beef and chorizo chili with queso and holiday lasagna, Rachael has every type of holiday recipe covered for any type of gathering and celebration.

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Season 35 Fall Finale (CHCH and ABC @ 7pm ET)

The Equalizer – Season 5 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Somebody Somewhere – SERIES FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10:35pm ET)

MONDAY DECEMBER 9



The Great British Baking Show – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Brilliant Minds – Season 1 Fall Finale (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY DECEMBER 10





SECRET LEVEL – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games.

Lego Masters – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

The Voice – SEASON 26 FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 9pm ET)

100 Day Dream Home – SEASON 5 FINALE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 11



Shetland – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (BritBox)



A Mowtown Christmas – 2hr Special (NBC @ 9pm ET)

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey host a festive night of performances to celebrate Motown.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12





LA PALMA – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Norway* *4-Part Limited Series*

A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.



NO GOOD DEED – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.



PARIS & NICOLE: THE ENCORE – SERIES PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET) *3-Part Limited Series*

When Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite on the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life, they celebrate by writing and starring in a one-word opera.



2024 Billboard Music Awards – 2hr Special (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, Billboard honors the artists, albums and songs that dominated the charts over the past year across music’s most popular genres.

Matlock – Season 1 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 13





INVISIBLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+) *Spain* *6-Part Limited Series*

12-year-old Capi suffers a traumatic accident causing PTSD. While a psychologist tries to uncover the reasons, Capi reveals he has invisibility powers and nightmares of monsters. A new teacher aims to make the invisible visible to help him



1992 – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Spain*

After her husband dies in an explosion, a grieving widow and a haunted ex-cop investigate a series of murders with sinister ties to the Seville Expo ’92.



DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Follows a young Dexter Morgan on his transition into an avenging serial killer.

The Creep Tapes – SEASON 1 FINALE (Shudder)

Happy’s Place – Season 1 Fall Finale (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and NBC @ 8pm ET)

S.W.A.T. – Season 8 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Shark Tank – Season 16 Fall Finale (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Lopez vs Lopez – Season 3 Fall Finale (Citytv @ 7:30pm ET and NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

Fire Country – Season 3 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Blue Bloods – SERIES FINALE (CTV and CBS @ 10pm ET)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14





Saturday Night’s Main Event – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)

WWE Superstars battle each other in the squared-cricle.