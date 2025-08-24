CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for August 24 – September 6, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of American Ninja Warrior, Bachelor in Paradise, The Snake & Survival Mode.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 5 new series, and the return of My Life with the Walter Boys, Professor T, The Sommerdahl Murders, Unforgotten, Upload & Wednesday. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 2 new series from Amazon Prime Video: teen drama The Runarounds and action thriller The Terminal List: Dark Wolf; Netflix’s new Spanish crime drama Two Graves, Paramount+’s new crime drama NCIS: Tony & Ziva and Peacock’s new comedy The Paper (airing on Showcase). Also, Dexter: Resurrection concludes its current season.

On the reality front, 9 new series premiere: A History Of The World in Six Glasses (Flavour Network), Hazardous History With Henry Wrinkler & The Proof is Out There: Unexplained Edition (History Canada), Beer Budget Reno (Home Network), Dutch Caribbean Coastguard, Naming the Dead & To Catch A Smuggler: Mediterranean (National Geographic Canada), Spring Break Murders (Oxygen Canada) and Kpopped (Netflix). Also, Food Trail: South Africa (Flavour Network), Deadman’s Curse & The Mega-Brands That Built America (History Canada), House Hunt Dilemma, Kitchen Glow Up, Million Dollar Dream Home, Space Invaders & Worst House on the Street (Home Network), Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller (National Georgaphic Canada), Somebody’s Hiding Something (Oxygen Canada) and With Love, Meghan (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while Interior Design Masters (Home Network), Love Island: Beyond the Villa (Crave) and Love is Blind: UK (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 3 new documentaries: Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, 6-part docuseries that explores Hurricane Katrina and its impact twenty years later; Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story, 5-part docuseries based on the true life kidnapping of British model Chloe Ayling and Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, 4-part docuseries that explores the criminal career of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki, who was once labeled by the FBI as one of the world’s most dangerous cybercriminals.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY AUGUST 24

Professor T – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

The Christine Jessop Story – SERIES FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Unforgotten – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (PBS @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY AUGUST 25

The Sommerdahl Murders – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Upload – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *Final Season*

American Ninja Warrior – SEASON 17 FINALE (NBC @ 8pm ET)

TUESDAY AUGUST 26

With Love, Meghan – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

The Snake – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 27



THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Before THE TERMINAL LIST, Navy SEAL Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) finds himself entangled in the black operations side of the CIA. The deeper Ben goes into the ‘gray’, the harder it will become to not give himself over to his darker impulses. Every man has two wolves inside him – light and dark – fighting for control. Which wolf will Ben Edwards feed?



KATRINA: COME HELL AND HIGH WATER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

A look back at the hurricane that caused 1392 fatalities and more than $100 billion in damages in 2005.

Love is Blind: UK – SEASON 2 FINALE (Netflix)

Court Cam – SEASON 8 FINALE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Court Cam – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9:30pm ET)

Interior Design Masters – SEASON 3 FINALE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY AUGUST 28



KIDNAPPED: THE CHLOE AYLING STORY – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+) *6-Part Docuseries*

Kidnapped after travelling to Milan for a modelling photoshoot, Chloe Ayling found that her nightmare did not end with her release from captivity, as the media frenzy was just beginning.

My Life with the Walter Boys – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa – SEASON 1 FINALE (Crave 2 @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY AUGUST 29



KPOPPED – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

A group of western artists reimagine their hit songs in collaboration with K-pop idols and compete in battle performances judged by an audience in Seoul.



TWO GRAVES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Spain*

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.



SPRING BREAK MURDERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 9pm ET)

A gripping true crime series that delves into chilling crimes that have taken place during the infamous American holiday. Each episodes unravels the dark side of what is often portrayed as a carefree, celebratory time for most.

SUNDAY AUGUST 31

Somebody’s Hiding Something – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 1



THE RUNAROUNDS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

A high school band graduates and attempts to achieve fame and success in the music industry.



DUTCH CARIBBEAN COASTGUARD – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Coast Guard team operating around Curaçao, Aruba, and St Martin work to combat drug trafficking, prevent illegal immigration, and carry out numerous rescue missions in order to keep the waters safe.



TO CATCH A SMUGGLER: MEDITERRANEAN – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 10pm ET)

A behind-the-scenes look at the tireless efforts of those dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of the region’s waters.

Survival Mode – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and NBC @ 10pm ET)

Million Dollar Dream Home – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 2

Bachelor in Paradise – SEASON 10 FINALE (ABC @ 8pm ET)



House Hunt Dilemma – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

A show that helps couples resolve their differences when they can’t agree on where to live and what kind of house to buy.

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Worst House on the Street – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)



THE PROOF IS OUT THERE: UNEXPLAINED EDITION – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

Exploring phenomena captured on camera; investigating UFOs, cryptids, strange encounters and unexplained forces; Tony and a team of experts analyze the evidence and deliver their verdict.



NAMING THE DEAD – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 10pm ET)

Following the DNA Doe Project, an organization in genetic investigation and identification, as they partner with law enforcement agencies to solve cold cases, name unidentified bodies, and bring resolution to families across the country.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 3

Wednesday – SEASON 2, PART 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Finally Caught – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 8pm ET)



A HISTORY OF THE WORLD IN SIX GLASSES – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Dan Aykroyd Jim Belushi, Kevin Nealon, Jon Lovitz and George Wendt raise many glasses and talk about the history of the world and the drinks enjoyed along the way. It’s the story of beer, wine, sprits, coffee, tea and soda, and how these six drinks shaped the modern world

The Mega-Brands That Built America – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Kitchen Glow Up – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)



HAZARDOUS HISTORY WITH HENRY WRINKLER – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

From perilous playgrounds to precarious products, Henry Winkler hosts a running cavalcade of the most exciting, reckless, unsupervised tales of Americana in our history.

Space Invaders – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 4



NCIS: TONY & ZIVA – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

In Europe, Tony DiNozzo, Ziva David and their daughter Tali are forced to go on the run while trying to work out who is after them.

Food Trail: South Africa – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)



BEER BUDGET RENO – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Everyone dreams of a home makeover, but budgets often get in the way. Enter Kristen Coutts, who specializes in life-changing renovations for those told they can’t afford them. Armed with clever, cost-saving hacks, she transforms outdated spaces into fresh, functional homes-proving no budget is too small for a stunning upgrade.



THE PAPER – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 10pm ET)

A documentary crew discovers a struggling Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive.

Deadman’s Curse – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 5

Dexter: Resurrection – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)



MOST WANTED: TEEN HACKER – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave) *4-Part Limited Series*

A 15 year old becomes one of the most dangerous hackers in the world.