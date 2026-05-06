WNBA Announces Historic Canadian Media Rights Agreement With Bell Media

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Bell Media today announced a historic multiyear agreement to broadcast and stream WNBA games in Canada beginning with the upcoming 2026 season.

As part of the agreement, Bell Media becomes the official media partner of the Toronto Tempo, as TSN delivers comprehensive live coverage of the team, additional regular-season matchups from across the league, and the vast majority of marquee events such as WNBA All-Star, WNBA Playoffs, WNBA Finals, and WNBA Draft. A select number of Tempo games will also air on CTV and stream on Crave through the live CTV channel, with the schedule to be announced later this season.

“The momentum around the WNBA in Canada is at an all-time high, and this partnership represents an important step in providing fans in Canada with unprecedented access to their favorite teams and players at a historic time of the first ever Canadian team in the WNBA,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “TSN shares our commitment to providing fans with best-in-class coverage that will elevate the WNBA and women’s basketball in Canada.”

“With a generation of exciting new stars, the growth of the WNBA continues to be simply phenomenal. It’s an honour for TSN to showcase the country’s first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, for years to come,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice President, Bell Media Sports. “As the home of basketball in Canada with a wide-ranging portfolio of women’s sports coverage, this partnership is an ideal fit for the TSN audience. We can’t wait to shine the national spotlight on the incredible athletes taking flight in the WNBA.”

Canadian viewership of the 2026 WNBA Draft (April 13) on TSN was up 172% vs. the 2025 WNBA Draft. The WNBA has hosted two sold-out preseason games (Toronto, 2023 and Edmonton, 2024) and hosted the first regular season game held outside of the U.S. (Vancouver, 2025). Canada is home to the first WNBA team based outside the U.S., the Toronto Tempo, tipping on Friday, May 8th. Prime Video’s slate of Tempo and additional WNBA games available in Canada were previously announced.

Fans of the WNBA in Canada can follow the league’s first international social media accounts (@WNBACanada) on Facebook and Instagram. Official NBA and WNBA merchandise is available in Canada at NBAStore.ca.

The WNBA’s 30th regular season will tip off on Friday, May 8 and conclude on Thursday, September 24, with each team playing 44 games. The WNBA Playoffs presented by Google will begin on Sunday, September 27, culminating with the best-of-seven WNBA Finals.

WNBA schedule on TSN

Date Away Home Time Network Friday, May 8, 2026 Washington Mystics Toronto Tempo 7pm TSN Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Seattle Storm Toronto Tempo 6:30pm TSN Friday, May 15, 2026 Toronto Tempo L.A. Sparks 10pm TSN Sunday, May 17, 2026 Toronto Tempo L.A. Sparks 7pm TSN Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Toronto Tempo Phoenix Mercury 10pm TSN Thursday, May 21, 2026 Toronto Tempo Minnesota Lynx 8pm TSN Saturday, May 23, 2026 Portland Fire Toronto Tempo 5:30pm TSN Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Toronto Tempo Chicago Sky 8pm TSN Saturday, May 30, 2026 Seattle Storm Toronto Tempo 12:30pm TSN Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Toronto Tempo New York Liberty 8pm TSN Sunday, June 7, 2026 Chicago Sky Toronto Tempo 2:30pm TSN Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Connecticut Sun Toronto Tempo 7pm TSN Friday, June 12, 2026 Toronto Tempo Washington Mystics 7:30pm TSN Sunday, June 14, 2026 Atlanta Dream Toronto Tempo 3pm TSN Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Toronto Tempo Indiana Fever 7pm TSN Friday, June 19, 2026 Toronto Tempo Connecticut Sun 7:30pm TSN Monday, June 22, 2026 Toronto Tempo Atlanta Dream 7:30pm TSN Saturday, June 27, 2026 Phoenix Mercury Toronto Tempo 2pm TSN Sunday, July 5, 2026 Dallas Wings Toronto Tempo 3pm TSN Wednesday, July 08, 2026 Golden State Valkyries Toronto Tempo 7pm TSN Friday, July 10, 2026 Dallas Wings Toronto Tempo 7:30pm TSN Sunday, July 12, 2026 New York Liberty Toronto Tempo 3pm TSN Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Washington Mystics Toronto Tempo 7pm TSN Friday, July 17, 2026 Atlanta Dream Toronto Tempo 7:30pm TSN Monday, July 20, 2026 Las Vegas Aces Toronto Tempo 8pm TSN Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Toronto Tempo Minnesota Lynx 8pm TSN Thursday, July 30, 2026 Minnesota Lynx Toronto Tempo 7pm TSN Sunday, August 2, 2026 Toronto Tempo Golden State Valkyries 8:30pm TSN Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Toronto Tempo Golden State Valkyries 10pm TSN Thursday, August 6, 2026 Toronto Tempo Portland Fire 10pm TSN Monday, August 10, 2026 Toronto Tempo Atlanta Dream 8pm TSN Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Toronto Tempo Dallas Wings 8pm TSN Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Indiana Fever Toronto Tempo 7pm TSN Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Toronto Tempo Washington Mystics 7:30pm TSN Friday, August 21, 2026 Portland Fire Toronto Tempo 10pm TSN Sunday, August 23, 2026 Las Vegas Aces Toronto Tempo 7pm TSN Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Toronto Tempo Seattle Storm 10pm TSN Friday, August 28, 2026 Toronto Tempo Las Vegas Aces 10pm TSN Saturday, August 29, 2026 Toronto Tempo Phoenix Mercury 10pm TSN Friday, September 18, 2026 Indiana Fever Toronto Tempo 7:30pm TSN Sunday, September 20, 2026 New York Liberty Toronto Tempo 3pm TSN Tuesday, September 22, 2026 Toronto Tempo Chicago Sky 8pm TSN Thursday, September 24, 2026 Toronto Tempo Connecticut Sun 7pm TSN