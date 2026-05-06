WNBA Announces Historic Canadian Media Rights Agreement With Bell Media

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Bell Media today announced a historic multiyear agreement to broadcast and stream WNBA games in Canada beginning with the upcoming 2026 season.
As part of the agreement, Bell Media becomes the official media partner of the Toronto Tempo, as TSN delivers comprehensive live coverage of the team, additional regular-season matchups from across the league, and the vast majority of marquee events such as WNBA All-Star, WNBA Playoffs, WNBA Finals, and WNBA Draft. A select number of Tempo games will also air on CTV and stream on Crave through the live CTV channel, with the schedule to be announced later this season.
“The momentum around the WNBA in Canada is at an all-time high, and this partnership represents an important step in providing fans in Canada with unprecedented access to their favorite teams and players at a historic time of the first ever Canadian team in the WNBA,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “TSN shares our commitment to providing fans with best-in-class coverage that will elevate the WNBA and women’s basketball in Canada.”
“With a generation of exciting new stars, the growth of the WNBA continues to be simply phenomenal. It’s an honour for TSN to showcase the country’s first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, for years to come,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice President, Bell Media Sports. “As the home of basketball in Canada with a wide-ranging portfolio of women’s sports coverage, this partnership is an ideal fit for the TSN audience. We can’t wait to shine the national spotlight on the incredible athletes taking flight in the WNBA.”
Canadian viewership of the 2026 WNBA Draft (April 13) on TSN was up 172% vs. the 2025 WNBA Draft. The WNBA has hosted two sold-out preseason games (Toronto, 2023 and Edmonton, 2024) and hosted the first regular season game held outside of the U.S. (Vancouver, 2025). Canada is home to the first WNBA team based outside the U.S., the Toronto Tempo, tipping on Friday, May 8th. Prime Video’s slate of Tempo and additional WNBA games available in Canada were previously announced.
Fans of the WNBA in Canada can follow the league’s first international social media accounts (@WNBACanada) on Facebook and Instagram. Official NBA and WNBA merchandise is available in Canada at NBAStore.ca.
The WNBA’s 30th regular season will tip off on Friday, May 8 and conclude on Thursday, September 24, with each team playing 44 games. The WNBA Playoffs presented by Google will begin on Sunday, September 27, culminating with the best-of-seven WNBA Finals.
WNBA schedule on TSN
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Network
|Friday, May 8, 2026
|Washington Mystics
|Toronto Tempo
|7pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, May 13, 2026
|Seattle Storm
|Toronto Tempo
|6:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, May 15, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|L.A. Sparks
|10pm
|TSN
|Sunday, May 17, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|L.A. Sparks
|7pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 19, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Phoenix Mercury
|10pm
|TSN
|Thursday, May 21, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Minnesota Lynx
|8pm
|TSN
|Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Portland Fire
|Toronto Tempo
|5:30pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, May 27, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Chicago Sky
|8pm
|TSN
|Saturday, May 30, 2026
|Seattle Storm
|Toronto Tempo
|12:30pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, June 3, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|New York Liberty
|8pm
|TSN
|Sunday, June 7, 2026
|Chicago Sky
|Toronto Tempo
|2:30pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, June 10, 2026
|Connecticut Sun
|Toronto Tempo
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, June 12, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Washington Mystics
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, June 14, 2026
|Atlanta Dream
|Toronto Tempo
|3pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Indiana Fever
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, June 19, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Connecticut Sun
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Monday, June 22, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Atlanta Dream
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, June 27, 2026
|Phoenix Mercury
|Toronto Tempo
|2pm
|TSN
|Sunday, July 5, 2026
|Dallas Wings
|Toronto Tempo
|3pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026
|Golden State Valkyries
|Toronto Tempo
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, July 10, 2026
|Dallas Wings
|Toronto Tempo
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, July 12, 2026
|New York Liberty
|Toronto Tempo
|3pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, July 14, 2026
|Washington Mystics
|Toronto Tempo
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, July 17, 2026
|Atlanta Dream
|Toronto Tempo
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Monday, July 20, 2026
|Las Vegas Aces
|Toronto Tempo
|8pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, July 28, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Minnesota Lynx
|8pm
|TSN
|Thursday, July 30, 2026
|Minnesota Lynx
|Toronto Tempo
|7pm
|TSN
|Sunday, August 2, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Golden State Valkyries
|8:30pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, August 4, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Golden State Valkyries
|10pm
|TSN
|Thursday, August 6, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Portland Fire
|10pm
|TSN
|Monday, August 10, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Atlanta Dream
|8pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Dallas Wings
|8pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, August 18, 2026
|Indiana Fever
|Toronto Tempo
|7pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, August 19, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Washington Mystics
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, August 21, 2026
|Portland Fire
|Toronto Tempo
|10pm
|TSN
|Sunday, August 23, 2026
|Las Vegas Aces
|Toronto Tempo
|7pm
|TSN
|Wednesday, August 26, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Seattle Storm
|10pm
|TSN
|Friday, August 28, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Las Vegas Aces
|10pm
|TSN
|Saturday, August 29, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Phoenix Mercury
|10pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 18, 2026
|Indiana Fever
|Toronto Tempo
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, September 20, 2026
|New York Liberty
|Toronto Tempo
|3pm
|TSN
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Chicago Sky
|8pm
|TSN
|Thursday, September 24, 2026
|Toronto Tempo
|Connecticut Sun
|7pm
|TSN