Netflix Top 10: Week of April 27 – The Hunt Continues as “Apex” Takes No. 1 for a Second Week

Proving it can’t be topped, the Charlize Theron-led thriller Apex accumulated 40.2 million views to ascend to No. 1 on the English film list for a second consecutive week. The movie has captured fans, not only for its heart-pounding action as Theron eludes Taron Egerton’s single-minded serial killer, Ben, in the Australian wild, but also for its catchy soundtrack. The Chemical Brothers song “Go,” which Ben uses as a countdown to the hunt, is making its way up the Spotify Viral 50 and is Shazam’s top global song for the week.

Revenge might be a dish best served cold, but Man on Fire served it up hot, reaching No. 1 on the English TV list with 11 million views. Based on the bestselling novel by A. J. Quinnell, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as former special forces agent John Creasy. Despite his PTSD from a mission gone wrong, Creasy agrees to a job with his friend Paul Rayburn (Bobby Cannavale). When a bomb detonates in Rayburn’s apartment building, Creasy has to fight to keep Rayburn’s teenage daughter Poe (Billie Boullet) from danger while tracking down those responsible for the attack and making them pay. Abdul-Mateen shows off his action film skills, with the physical training for the role drawing attention and earning praise from critics who proclaim him a “bona fide action star.”

With its colorful world full of creatures, the animated film Swapped soared to No. 2 on the English film list with 15.5 million views, the biggest three-day opening for a Netflix animated film since Leo in 2023. Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan voices Ollie, a small animal called a pookoo, a species that does its best to stay hidden from the aggressive, birdlike javans. One such javan, Ivy (voiced by Juno Temple), accidentally magically swaps bodies with Ollie, forcing them both to consider why their communities have so long been enemies, and what might be possible if they work together. Viewers from all over the world have shown their love for the characters and world of Swapped online.

The animals at the heart of Thrash are far less friendly, putting the shark-infested thriller at No. 3 on the list with 4.3 million views. Audiences continue to hang on the edge of their seats as expectant mother Lisa (Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor) has to escape the car she’s trapped in when a hurricane causes her small coastal town to fill with water – and sharks – while she’s going into labor.

At No. 2 on the English TV list is the true crime docuseries Should I Marry a Murderer? with 10.6 million views. Relaying the heroic tale of Dr. Caroline Muirhead, a pathologist who thought she’d found the love of her life in outdoorsy huntsman Sandy McKellar, only for him to confess to an unspeakable crime. Caroline had to maintain the facade of loyal fiancée while working with the police to bring Sandy to justice for what he and his brother did.

The psychological thriller series Unchosen took the No. 3 spot on the English TV list, with 8.8 million views. Molly Windsor stars as Rosie, a young mother who begins to question her strict religious community after crossing paths with a mysterious stranger named Sam (Fra Fee).

Running Point remains a slam dunk with viewers – the second season won the No. 4 spot on the list with 6.7 million views, while the first season scored the No. 7 spot with 2.5 million views. The sports comedy stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, a reformed party girl who is appointed head of the family business – which happens to be one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the country.

That competitive spirit continues with Hulk Hogan: Real American, which held the No. 5 spot on the list with 3.1 million views. The unfiltered documentary series uncovers the man behind the larger-than-life legend who skyrocketed to WWE superstardom through WrestleMania.

Buen Camino debuted in the top spot of the non-English film list, garnering 4 million views. Checco Zalone wrote and stars in the Italian comedy as a superficial father who searches for his runaway daughter on the Camino de Santiago – a famed network of pilgrimage routes in Spain – and unexpectedly rediscovers himself. Earlier this year, the 2025 release became Italy’s highest-grossing local-language film.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Apex

2 Swapped

3 Thrash

4 Migration

5 KPop Demon Hunters

6 180

7 Roommates

8 Trust

9 Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir

10 Gladiator II

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Man on Fire: Season 1

2 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series1

3 Unchosen: Season 1

4 Running Point: Season 2

5 Hulk Hogan: Real American: Limited Series

6 Raw: April 27, 2026

7 Running Point: Season 1

8 Danny Go!: Season 1

9 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 1

10 Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Apex

2 Despicable Me 4

3 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

4 Swapped

5 The Beekeeper

6 Twisted

7 Roomates

8 You, Always

9 Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir

10 Afraid

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series

2 Running Point: Season 2

3 Man on Fire: Season 1

4 Unchosen: Season 1

5 Hulk Hogan: Real American: Limited Series

6 The Hunting Wives: Season 1

7 Raw: April 27, 2026

8 Million Dollar Secret: Season 2

9 WWE Smackdown: May 1, 2026

10 BEEF: Season 2

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series

2 Man on Fire: Season 1

3 Running Point: Season 2

4 Unchosen: Season 1

5 Hulk Hogan: Real American: Limited Series

6 Raw: April 27, 2026

7 La Brea: Season 1

8 Danny Go!: Season 1

9 Homicide Squad: New Orleans: Season 1

10 Running Point: Season 1