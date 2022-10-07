Puck Drop to Stanley Cup: Sportsnet Unveils Comprehensive 2022-23 NHL Regular Season Coverage Details

Bringing the sights, sounds and spectacle of hockey’s biggest stars to screens across Canada, Sportsnet is returning rinkside next week to deliver exclusive coverage of the 2022-23 NHL season.

As the puck drops on the hockey season, Sportsnet returns with three marquee national nights, including Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey and Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday nights. New this season, Rogers Monday Night Hockey presented by Desjardins and Pepsi takes over the national Monday timeslot with a special focus on hockey analytics and technology. Rogers Monday Night Hockey will also showcase several broadcast features from the Sportsnet Studios, including a new-look Rogers Virtual Studio. (NHL on Sportsnet Opening Week schedule and broadcast teams to be announced in coming days.)

Complementing the network’s comprehensive live broadcast lineup, Sportsnet will keep Canada’s hockey fans buzzing with fan-centric, real-time and original content throughout the season across its TV, audio and digital platforms, plus via live stream as NHL LIVE moves exclusively to SN NOW. Coverage includes:

Fan Engagement

Watch a Leafs Game with Steve Dangle presented by Coca-Cola – Steve Dangle returns for every Saturday night Leafs game on Sportsnet’s YouTube channel, inviting Leafs Nation to watch the game live while laughing along with his trademark passion and unhinged reactions. Fans can also have their own say in the live chat.

– Steve Dangle returns for every Saturday night Leafs game on Sportsnet’s YouTube channel, inviting Leafs Nation to watch the game live while laughing along with his trademark passion and unhinged reactions. Fans can also have their own say in the live chat. The PlayerCast presented by Coca-Cola – Following in Dangle’s footsteps, NHL alum PJ Stock, Craig Rivet, Andrew Peters, and Jamal Mayers share hosting duties on Sportnet’s YouTube channel for Saturday night’s West coast games, bringing along special guests like former coaches and fellow alumni to join the watch party.

– Following in Dangle’s footsteps, NHL alum PJ Stock, Craig Rivet, Andrew Peters, and Jamal Mayers share hosting duties on Sportnet’s YouTube channel for Saturday night’s West coast games, bringing along special guests like former coaches and fellow alumni to join the watch party. SN Bets – Delivering the latest odds, lines, and exciting sports betting content, SN Bets returns for the new season across the network’s live programming and digital channels in partnership with trusted brands BetMGM (Mondays), Bet365 (Wednesdays and Leafs regional broadcasts), Draft Kings (Saturdays), and BCLC (Canucks regional broadcasts).

– Delivering the latest odds, lines, and exciting sports betting content, SN Bets returns for the new season across the network’s live programming and digital channels in partnership with trusted brands BetMGM (Mondays), Bet365 (Wednesdays and Leafs regional broadcasts), Draft Kings (Saturdays), and BCLC (Canucks regional broadcasts). Sportsnet.ca Reads – Daily opinion and analysis from the best hockey writers in Canada: Iain MacIntyre (VAN), Eric Francis (CGY), Mark Spector (EDM), Ken Wiebe (WPG), Luke Fox (TOR), Wayne Scanlan (OTT) and Eric Engels (MTL).

– Daily opinion and analysis from the best hockey writers in Canada: Iain MacIntyre (VAN), Eric Francis (CGY), Mark Spector (EDM), Ken Wiebe (WPG), Luke Fox (TOR), Wayne Scanlan (OTT) and Eric Engels (MTL). Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool – Fans are invited to pick their perfect roster for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000 and weekly $1,000 cash prizes.

TV & Stream

Serving up the pre- and post-game coverage that matters to hockey fans, Sportsnet’s original programming lineup includes:

Tim & Friends ­– Canadian Screen Award-winning host Tim Micallef delivers the latest headlines, insights and more alongside industry insiders, athletes and sports executives. (Weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT; Sportsnet & SN NOW)

­– Canadian Screen Award-winning host Tim Micallef delivers the latest headlines, insights and more alongside industry insiders, athletes and sports executives. (Weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT; Sportsnet & SN NOW) Sportsnet Central – A long-time network staple, Evanka Osmak, Ken Reid, Eric Thomas, Martine Gaillard, Faizal Khamisa, Danielle Michaud and the rest of the team keep fans on-top of all the action around the world of sports. Plus, Sportsnet Central debuts a new studio on October 11. (Weeknights; Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE & SN NOW)

Audio – Sportsnet Radio Network & Podcasts

Delivering the hockey chatter, exclusive interviews and live on-the-go coverage, Sportsnet audio has something for every fan in Canada’s hockey hubs:

National

The Jeff Marek Show – Insider Jeff Marek and a rotating cast of contributors break down the latest headlines during this new national NHL show. Tune in daily across the Sportsnet Radio Network and listen on-demand during the hockey season. Plus, new this season, fans can tune in to the live simulcast on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW.

– Insider Jeff Marek and a rotating cast of contributors break down the latest headlines during this new national NHL show. Tune in daily across the Sportsnet Radio Network and listen on-demand during the hockey season. Plus, new this season, fans can tune in to the live simulcast on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW. 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek – The fan-favourite podcast returns for another season, featuring exclusive sit-downs with NHL stars and inside analysis on the latest headlines. Fans can catch the latest episode on-demand every Monday and Friday.

with and – The fan-favourite podcast returns for another season, featuring exclusive sit-downs with NHL stars and inside analysis on the latest headlines. Fans can catch the latest episode on-demand every Monday and Friday. Hockey PDOcast – The popular hockey analytics show is now on Sportsnet! Host Dimitri Filipovic covers the latest from the NHL but with an analytical twist. (Weekdays at 3 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. PT on Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650; streaming live nationally on SN.ca; available on-demand)

Toronto – Sportsnet 590 The FAN & On-Demand

Real Kyper and Bourne – NHLalum Nick Kypreos and NHL analyst Justin Bourne deliver the preeminent Leafs talk show. (Weekdays at 3 p.m. ET; Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet’s YouTube & on-demand)

– NHLalum Nick Kypreos and NHL analyst Justin Bourne deliver the preeminent Leafs talk show. (Weekdays at 3 p.m. ET; Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet’s YouTube & on-demand) Leafs Nation – Hosts Gord Stellick and Brent Gunning return to the radio booth for the pre- and post-game show. (Game nights at 6:30 p.m. ET; Sportsnet 590 The FAN)

– Hosts Gord Stellick and Brent Gunning return to the radio booth for the pre- and post-game show. (Game nights at 6:30 p.m. ET; Sportsnet 590 The FAN) Leafs Talk – New this season, host JD Bunkis serves up a new Maple Leafs post-game video podcast along with Sam McKee and Bourne to break down the night’s action and emerging headlines (Streaming live on YouTube & SN NOW; Available on-demand).

Calgary – Sportsnet 960 The FAN & On-Demand

Hockey Central 960 – Host Hailey Salvian serves up lunchtime Calgary Flames chatter every Tuesday through Friday. During the Monday timeslot, Eric Francis keeps fans in the know with The Eric Francis Show (Weekdays at 1 p.m. MT; Sportsnet 960 The FAN & on-demand)

– Host Hailey Salvian serves up lunchtime Calgary Flames chatter every Tuesday through Friday. During the Monday timeslot, Eric Francis keeps fans in the know with The Eric Francis Show (Weekdays at 1 p.m. MT; Sportsnet 960 The FAN & on-demand) Flames Talk – Pat Steinberg and Ryan Pike join Calgary’s sports fans on their drive home and tee up the evening’s action. (Weekdays at 4 p.m. MT; Sportsnet 960 The FAN & on-demand)

Vancouver – Sportsnet 650 & On-Demand

Canucks Talk – Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance dive into the headlines that matter to Canucks fans. (Weekdays at 10 a.m. PT; Sportsnet 650 and on-demand)

– Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance dive into the headlines that matter to Canucks fans. (Weekdays at 10 a.m. PT; Sportsnet 650 and on-demand) Canucks Central – Hosts Dan Riccio and Bik Nizzar prep every fan for the next Canucks matchup and deliver post-game insights. (Weekdays at 4 p.m. PT and after every Canucks game; Sportsnet 650 & on-demand)

– Hosts Dan Riccio and Bik Nizzar prep every fan for the next Canucks matchup and deliver post-game insights. (Weekdays at 4 p.m. PT and after every Canucks game; Sportsnet 650 & on-demand) Pre- and Post-Game – Riccio and Satiar Shah keep fans in the loop prior to puck drop, while Shah and Nizzar provide the post-game wrap-up every game night. (Game nights on Sportsnet 650)

SN NOW PREMIUM

New this season, fans across Canada can live stream more hockey than ever with over 1,000 national and out-of-market games, and all Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups, as NHL LIVE moves exclusively to SN NOW PREMIUM. For a limited time, streamers can save $50 on a PREMIUM annual pass (reg. $249.99+tax). In addition to being the streaming home of hockey, SN NOW also offers access to Toronto Blue Jays and MLB Playoffs games, Toronto Raptors, WWE Network and all other live sports and original content available on Sportsnet.

As the home of the NHL in Canada, Sportsnet is set to deliver 130+ national broadcasts this season. Complementing the network’s national schedule, Sportsnet will broadcast more than 130 regional games as the official regional television broadcast rights holder for the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames (including radio rights on Sportsnet 960 The FAN), Toronto Maple Leafs (including radio rights on Sportsnet 590 The FAN) and Vancouver Canucks.